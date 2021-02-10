DaNi Draws Black Beth For Rebellion/2000AD Specials In 2021

Bleeding Cool already ran a list of all the graphic novels and collections that Rebellion, publisher of 2000AD and Judge Dredd, were putting out in 2021. Now we have word of three "specials" sold through newsagents, supermarkets and subscription. And I will use this to remind me to put them on my Tesco order when the time comes.

Black Beth and the Devils of Al-Kadesh

Rebellion, 23 June Pages: 48 Price: £4.99. Black Beth cover by Andrea Bulgarelli

After her appearance in the Scream! & Misty Special, by popular demand the sword-swinging Black Beth is back in Black Beth and the Devils of Al-Kadesh! Written by Alec Worley (Durham Red) and drawn by DaNi (Coffin Bound), Beth is a warrior-woman born in anger and forged in rage. She and her blind aide Quido have travelled to the wicked city of Shadrivar, in search of the evil witch Anis-Amuun.

Many think that she is long dead, but a mage called Estevan believes otherwise. He charges Beth with a quest to destroy the witch, initiating a sea-spanning quest which pits Beth's curved blade against all manner of mystical creatures…and possibly Anis-Amuun herself!

2000 AD Sci-Fi Special

Rebellion, 7 July Pages: 48 Price: £4.99

The 2000 AD Sci-Fi Special is back for a fantastic collection of original Dredd-world stories, all connected to the same over-arching narrative and plotted by writers Mike Carroll (Judge Dredd) and Maura McHugh (Anderson, Psi Division). Dive into the dystopian world of Judge Dredd as he brings law to the lawless on the mean streets of Mega-City One!

The Monster Fun Halloween Spooktacular

Rebellion, 22 September Pages: 48 Price: TBC

And the popular 1970s comic book Monster Fun is back for Halloween 2021! Join the Treasury of British Comics' creepiest and coolest goblins, ghouls and vamps for brand new, HELL-arious comic strips in the The Monster Fun Halloween Spooktacular! Everyone's favourite monsters – including Frankie Stein, Kid Kong, Draculass, Teddy Scare, and the Hire A Horror crew – have returned, courtesy of creators including Tom Paterson, Chris Garbutt, Matt Baxter, Juni Ba and Lew Stringer! If that wasn't enough, a brand new Leopard of Lime Street tale sees Selbridge's premier superhero face off against a fantastic new foe!