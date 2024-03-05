Daniel Capito Playing A Very Long Game With The Joker in Batman #145

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #145, Daniel Capito, joker

Batman #145 is out today. A few months ago, Bleeding Cool ran a little bit of Bat Gossip that promised "more of Batman's trainers from Batman: The Knight by Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico are going to be relevant, and you may want a reread before Joker Year One starts. Because the Joker had to learn some of this stuff from someone, right?"

And so in Batman #142 he gets recruited…

Daniel Captio not only trained Bruce Wayne to be Batman in the Batman: The Knight series. But he also trained the Joker. And what could he teach him?

Doctor Daniel Captio was an expert mentalist capable of complete conscious control over both his brain and body. Dr Daniel Capito taught Bruce Wayne to mentally control his own body, but failed at controlling his own brain, to control his fear and emotions. Or so we believed. But we believed wrong, Bruce Wayne did learn the lesson, and that is how he created Zur-En-Arrh, his back-up personality.

In the Grant Morrison/Andy Kubert Batman comics. Zur En Arrh was revealed as a backup personality created after a hallucination Batman suffered when exposed to Professor Milo's gas, intended to take over for Bruce Wayne if he was ever psychologically attacked in such a manner as to render Batman out of action. And he even encountered the Joker in this form.

Because Dr Daniel Capito has his own backup personality, Kahr Em Zed, which we learned in Batman #143 was where he has kept all of his anger, the ability to do such was his lesson. It was this that Bruce Wayne learned and did to himself under this instruction before everyone forgot it, creating Zur-En-Arrh. Joker also received the lesson, creating the Three Jokers layered within himself, all the way down.

However did he succeed training the Joker to do just that? Solicits for next month's Batman #146 read "The explosive Dark Prisons continues as Batman learns from an old mentor what Zur's plans are for Gotham City" and we wondered if maybe Zur-En-Arrh has he own deal with Dr Daniel Capito.

Today's Batman #145 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Michele Bandini suggests that may have been the case all along. As his jailer, as well as the Joker and others that Zur-En-Arrh picked up off the street. And it turns out that Daniel Capito had been using the Joker to push Batman as well.

All to bring Zur-En-Arrh to the fore, with a series of events.

Such as The Joker attacking Bruce Wayne, kidnapping Alfred Pennyworth and taking his stuff way back when in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Death Of The Family? Eventually leading to chopping his hand off in Endgame?

And in doing so, revealing that the Joker had already always known who he was…

…and had always been playing a game.

Even as now, Zur-En-Arrh has imprisoned Bruce Wayne and the Joker and more… even taking Wayne Manor back from Vandal Savage and dropping him in the hole as well.

Bruce Wayne also no longer has his own hand any more, removed in another dimension by another version of the Joker. Could this have also been a direction heading toward the completely robot version of Batman bow roaming the streets pretending to be Bruce Wayne? How much of this is still the Joker's game? Batman #145 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Michele Bandini is published today.

