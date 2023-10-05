Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Daniel Warren Johnson, transformers

Daniel Warren Johnson Plays With His Transformers #1 (Spoilers)

A very physical, visceral portrayal of Transformers, but without losing the "human" touch, Daniel Warren Johnson was born to draw this comic.

Before Image Comics/Skybound published the new Transformers #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson, Bleeding Cool stated that

"In the original, the Transformers, in battle, crash into the Earth and are preserved for four million years, revived by a volcano, and turned by their ship to blend in with the dominant life form of the planet, believed to be vehicles, weapons and other technology. And the war resumes." "In the new Transformers, it's a system reset. Jetfire arrived from where we saw him in Void Rivals, and is the one who revives the Transformers. And that's it. The war – which Jetfire was unaware of – resumes. Just told with Daniel Warren Johnson's kinetic, organic touch. Blows feel like blows on the page, metal hitting metal, splintering and shedding, with every smack, Things crush, they spindle, they creak. These are not your toys; these are very large metal robots smacking the hell out of each other."

And that really is what we got yesterday. Autobots and Decepticons doing this to each other.

And this.

And this.

It almost feels as if they are speaking their own sound effects.

And then rolling out.

There appear to be Eisner nominations all over the place for this comic.

A very physical, visceral portrayal of Transformers, but without losing the "human" touch, that is both organic and robot at the same time, courtesy of the utter master of this sort of thing, Daniel Warren Johnson. He was born to draw this comic.

And as to the big supposed-spoilers of the issue., we previously said;

"I mean, yes, some Transformers are present, some are not. Some are dead, some are not, some can be revived, some can not. But they are all robots, nothing lasts forever here."

And no, he is not the only one. But for how long?

As in the original, there is a battle for the scraps of remaining energy – hence the Energon Universe. There are a lot fewer of them up and about than you might have expected. But basically, when it comes to it? They are Transformers. There are Autobots and Decepticons, at odds and war and both desperate for energy. And more, it seems to be revealed…

This is not a major post-modern reinvention of the Robots In Disguise. For once in their lives, the Transformers are exactly what they appear to be… and so are we.

