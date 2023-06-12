Posted in: Comics, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: Daniel Warren Johnson, Energon Universe, gi joe, image comics, robert kirkman, skybound, transformers, Void rivals

Daniel Warren Johnson's 1:100 Variant Cover For Void Rivals #1

Daniel Warren Johnson's 1:100 Variant Cover for Void Rivals #1 has been revealed in its full Transofrmers glory and has sold for $250 on eBay

So, sales of Void Rivals #1 out next week have shot up on eBay. And the 1:100 variant cover by Daniel Warren Johnson, which we reported as being the first cover appearance from Image Comics of Transformers and GI Joe has driven pre-order sales of the comic higher and higher, And now it has been posted on eBay. With exactly who you might expect on the cover.

The Transformers have come to town, courtesy of Skybound artist and massive Transformers fan, Daniel Warren Johnson. Bleeding Cool has already reported that Transformers #1 will be published in October, followed by Duke #1 in December and Cobra Commander #1 in January, while Void Rivals #1 is on sale this Wednesday.

The eBay account Fashinacc is selling this Void Rivals variant on eBay for $500. Will they get it? Other copies are listed at $250 each but without the cover image, and copies have sold for that. Will the confirmation of the contents – and the cover – push that higher?

Daniel Warren Johnson told Fanbase Press "I remember I really, really loved the Transformers cartoon that was playing reruns from the '80s after school. I just devoured those. And I found the old '80s Transformers comic books… I'd been watching the TV show, just trying to get any sort of Transformers crap I can get my hands on. At the end of issue one, Spider-Man shows up — you know, they have a little preview. And I'm like, "Holy shit, Spider-Man? What the f—k is going on?" [laughter] That's always super exciting, thinking about that moment. I wish I could remember their names, those artists, but mid to late 90s was kind of tough for me to get my hands on good visual kind of reference. 'Cause I love that stuff, but I was always just drawing from memory or trying to get my mom to let me tape Transformers so I could pause it [and] draw Optimus Prime correctly for once. I remember I had this dumb Richie Rich comic that was terrible, and there was an ad for the Transformers movie VHS in the middle of it. And I treasured that Richie Rich comic because it had the ad of Optimus Prime and Starscream and all these Transformers. And I'm like, Ohh, this is how you do it, and I would kind of look and try and figure it out as I drew. So I was always saving things visually."

