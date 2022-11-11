Danny Earles and Ruairi Coleman, Together At Thought Bubble

Danny Earles is the artist of Hopeless, an upcoming 100-page graphic novel about zombies that breakout in the Vietnam War. Hopeless began as a campaign that was hugely successful on Kickstarter and is written by NY Times bestselling writer Mike Raicht, and art directed by Zach Howard and managed by Clara Meath. As well as selling copies of his own comic, Hellfire #1, Danny Earles will be working on pages for Hopeless right there and then at Table 26 in ComiXology Hall at Thought Bubble this weekend.

Danny Earles will also be joined by comic book creator Ruairi Coleman where he'll be doing sketch commissions all weekend with a commission pricelist on his table, first come, first served as well as selling some prints, copies of Edge of Spider-Verse #2 with the Spider-UK story he worked on with Ramzee,, and Superman: Son of Kal-El # 16 and 17. He'll also be selling trade paperbacks of my Comixology Originals series Astonishing Times published by Dark Horse.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!