Daredevil, Back In White, For His Pilgrim's Progress (Spoilers)

At the conclusion of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil, as he headed to hell, he switched costumes.

At the conclusion of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil, as he headed to hell to save the souls of Foggy Nelson and President Joe Biden, he switched costume for something more apposite. An all-white suit, something holy but something that would also show the dirt.

Well, it seems that in tomorrow's Daredevil #6 by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder, Matt Murdock will be going back to the white.

And it seems that he is going on a bit of a John Bunyan style Pilgrim's Progress going up against the deadly sins that have been following in a very literal superheroic fashion.

Will we be getting a Daredevil Vs Pride fistfight? Will Wolverine in next month's Daredevil count as Wrath? Will his fight with Lust involve Elektra at all?

From Pilgrim's Progress as drawn by Peter Wane… which spurred my five year old imagination considerably!

DAREDEVIL #6

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230655

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) John Romita Jr.

A BOOK OF REVELATIONS! In their first no-holds-barred arc of DAREDEVIL, Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder tore Matt Murdock's world asunder! With those closest to him ensnared by some dangerous and malevolent force, Matt's been left with nothing but questions. IN THIS ISSUE, he finally starts to get some answers from the STRANGEst source of all… Rated T+In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

DAREDEVIL #7

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240744

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) John Romita Jr.

THE WOLF IS AT THE DOOR! The pulse-pounding DAREDEVIL saga from Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder continues – as whatever mysterious force that has made Matt Murdock's life a living hell for weeks has now put him and his fearless alter ego DAREDEVIL on a collision course with the one and only WOLVERINE! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

DAREDEVIL #8

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240771

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVERSIZED ISSUE MARKING 60 YEARS OF DAREDEVIL! A dragnet is closing around Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL! Police on both sides of the law are hunting him, something vicious with a deep connection to Matt's very soul is hunting his friends and, in the midst of that chaos, an old foe with the blood of Matt's closest allies on his hands returns… Rated T+In Shops: Apr 17, 2024 SRP: $9.99

