The Price of Saving President Joe Biden From Hell In Daredevil #13

The current Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto run on Daredevil from Marvel Comics comes to an end today with issue 13.. and Joe Biden,

The current Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto run on Daredevil from Marvel Comics comes to an end today with issue 13. Which has seen Matt Murdock return to the role, fight alongside Elektra against The Hand, The Punisher and pretty much all Marvel superheroes in the process. And all because Elektra was framed for the murder of President Joe Biden and Daredevil just wouldn't let it lie.

A possessed Joe Biden, of course, but enough to end him to hell. Keeping with Old Harry's Game canon, of course, where every politician goes to Hell. Also, every Pope, Saint, and religious leader as well.

And indeed, it appears that this treatment was carried out on a number of world leaders, also possessed, with their souls also sent to hell.

Wirkd leaders and President Joe Biden is one thing of course, another is what happened to Matt Murdock's best friend Foggy.

So Foggy and Stick are also killed and their souls sent to hell with everyone else. The world leaders were going there anyway, eventually, but not Foggy, surely?

So, fulfilling Joe Biden's prophecy, last month we saw Daredevil send himself to hell in the only way he knew how.

Murder/suicide, however you looked at it, it sucked him right into the pits of Hades.

Abd then in today's Daredevil #13, Matt finds Foggy Stick and Joe Biden all together,

Doing whatever he can to save them all.

And get these lost souls out of hall and back to Earth. For now at least.

Even if that means making one more sacrifice.

President Biden is out. But Matt Mudock remains in hell. Which is quite an interesting position to leave the Man Without Fear for Sakadin Ahmed to pick up on in September…

DAREDEVIL #1

SALADIN AHMED (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

ELEKTRA VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

ELEKTRA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

BULLSEYE VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

BORN AGAIN!

The new era of Daredevil starts here! Industry stars SALADIN AHMED and AARON KUDER have laced up and entered the ring, ready to take Matt Murdock on a knockout of an adventure! Where does Elektra fit into all of this? What is the future of Hell's Kitchen? Romance! Intrigue! And, of course, ACTION! All delivered in the Mighty Marvel Manner!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

DAREDEVIL #13

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230926

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

DAREDEVIL IN HELL! Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto are on the last leg of their tour de force through Matt Murdock's life…and afterlife.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: $3.99

