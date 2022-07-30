Daredevil Battles Everyone Beginning in Daredevil Comics 2, at Auction

Daredevil Battles Hitler might be the most infamous propaganda comic book in American history, but it also doubles as the first issue of the Golden Age Daredevil's solo series for Lev Gleason Publications. The creation of Jack Binder, the character debuted in Silver Streak Comics #6, and was pitted against Lev Gleason star supervillain The Claw in the next issue. After punching Hitler and battling the Claw again in Daredevil Battles Hitler, the hero got down to business in Daredevil Comics #2 and beyond by taking on criminals of every type in order to fulfill his origin-moment promise to his dead parents. The second issue of a historically important 134-issue series that lasted from 1941-1956, there's a Daredevil Comics #2 (Lev Gleason, 1941) Condition: GD/VG and lots of other issues of the Golden Age Daredevil Comics series up for auction in the 2022 July 31-August 1 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122231 at Heritage Auctions.

Daredevil's origin story in Silver Streak Comics #6 is a moment that should feel familiar to most regular comic book readers: "Bart's father was an inventor. Both his parents were ruthlessly murdered by a gang of crooks out to get his father's invention. During the attack, the thugs branded Bart's chest with a hot iron shaped like a boomerang. The torture caused the boy to lose his voice. Because of the brand, he always played with a boomerang. He handled the weapon so well that people believed he controlled it by some magic… Bart Hill was the Daredevil, sworn to avenge the death of his parents by making all criminals pay dearly for their crimes."

Daredevil spent his career taking on bad guys ranging from common street criminals to powerful supervillains like The Claw, all in the trademark Lev Gleason lurid fashion made infamous by the publisher's Crime Does Not Pay title. A series that combined hero vs villain superheroics with hardboiled gangland action, there's a Daredevil Comics #2 (Lev Gleason, 1941) Condition: GD/VG and lots of other issues of the Golden Age Daredevil Comics series up for auction in the 2022 July 31-August 1 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122231 at Heritage Auctions.

Daredevil Comics #2 (Lev Gleason, 1941) Condition: GD/VG. Charles Biro cover. Pat Patriot, Nightro, Real American No. 1, and London features begin. Claw backup story. First and only appearance of the Pioneer. Biro, Jerry Robinson, Reed Crandall, and Dick Briefer art. Piece missing back cover, and water damage. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $406; VG 4.0 value = $812.

