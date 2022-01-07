Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1 Preview: The Taste of Matt Murdock

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. A long-asked question is answered in this preview of Wednesday's Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1 – what does Matt Murdock taste like? Check out the preview below.

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1

by Chip Zdarsky & Rafael De La Torre, cover by Chris Bachalo

The next pulse-pounding chapter in the saga of New York City's Guardian Devil, this time starring ELEKTRA as Daredevil! Joined by Rafael De Latorre, Chip Zdarsky continues his landmark run and the DAREDEVIL story that spins directly out of the shocking revelations in the pages of DEVIL'S REIGN! Elektra is the world's deadliest assassin – and she's taken a vow not to kill. Someone puts themselves directly in her path with deadly consequences. What else would you expect from the MARVEL UNIVERSE'S GREATEST HUNTER?!

