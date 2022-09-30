Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 Preview: Calling All Heroes

Nightwing puts out a call for all of Earth's heroes to rally in this preview of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5. Does he realize he's two issues early for a final battle? Check out the preview below.

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #5

DC Comics

0822DC053

0822DC054 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 Ivan Reis, Danny Miki Cover – $5.99

0822DC055 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 Mateus Manhanini Cover – $5.99

0822DC813 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sánchez Cover – $6.99

0822DC814 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 Various Cover – $6.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

WAR AT THE HALL OF JUSTICE! After the shocking events of the last issue, Pariah has won. And now his Dark Army is poised for the invasion of our world. It's up to the Titans to rally the remaining heroes to defeat Deathstroke's ever-growing forces and avert total destruction! An epic war starts on the steps of the Hall of Justice, and only a miracle could help the heroes now. But all hope is not lost, as the worlds without a Justice League have begun to loosen their grip…but can the heroes return to Earth if it means one member of the Justice League could be lost forever?

In Shops: 10/4/2022

SRP: $4.99

