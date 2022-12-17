Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Preview: Daddy Deathstrike Issues

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7

DC Comics

1022DC091

1022DC092 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Clay Mann Cover – $6.99

1022DC093 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Viktor Bogdanovic Cover – $6.99

1022DC094 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Tony S. Daniel Cover – $6.99

1022DC095 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Felipe Massafera Cover – $6.99

1022DC096 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Various Cover – $6.99

1022DC097 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Dan Mora Cover – $6.99

1022DC098 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Dan Mora Cover – $6.99

1022DC099 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Dan Mora Cover – $6.99

1022DC100 – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Dan Mora Cover – $6.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sánchez

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke's Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

In Shops: 12/20/2022

SRP: $5.99

