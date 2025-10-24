Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: hellboy, mike mignola
Dark Horse February 2026 Full Solicits With Hellboy's Brothers
Dark Horse Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations reveal launches for The Crown: A Tale Of Hell by Mike Mignola, Todd Mignola and Warwick Johnson-Cadwell about Hellboy's brothers, Knight City #1 by Matt Kindt and David Lapham and Magic The Gathering Untold Stories: Jace #1 by Michael W Conrad, and Faitlin Yarsky
THE CROWN: A TALE OF HELL #1
On Sale: 2026-02-11 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801493800111
Hellboy's brothers vie for control of Pandemonium in this demonic family reunion. Their mother, free after a century in prison, has her own plans. Mike Mignola and Todd Mignola team with Warwick Johnson-Cadwell for this Hellboy prequel.
Story: Mike Mignola, Todd Mignola | Art/Cover A: Warwick Johnson-Cadwell | Letters: Clem Robins | Cover B: Mike Mignola
KNIGHT CITY #1
On Sale: 2026-02-04 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801473000111
A legendary hero balances two worlds: a symbol of hope by day, a mundane life in dreams. As pressures mount, his heroic self nears a breakdown. From Matt Kindt and David Lapham.
Story/Cover A: Matt Kindt | Art: David Lapham | Letters: Joshua Reed
Action & Adventure, Superhero | Three-issue series
MAGIC: THE GATHERING: UNTOLD STORIES—JACE #1
On Sale: 2026-02-04 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801492100111
Dive into the lost memories of Planeswalker Jace Beleren, the Multiverse's greatest mind mage, as he uncovers manipulation by his mentor Tezzeret. From Michael W. Conrad and Caitlin Yarsky.
Story: Michael W. Conrad | Art/Cover A: Caitlin Yarsky | Colors: Alex Guimarães | Letters: Clayton Cowles | Cover B: Francesco Francavilla | Cover C: Aleksi Briclot
Fantasy | Four-issue series
AMERICAN CAPER #4
On Sale: 2026-02-18 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801474700411
William and Marnie's strained marriage fuels treachery in Wyoming, while Orson's boss plans to outmaneuver the FBI. From Dan Houser, Lazlow, and David Lapham.
Story: Dan Houser, Lazlow | Art: David Lapham | Colors: Lee Loughridge | Cover A: Tyler Boss | Cover B: David Lapham
Crime, Drama | Ongoing series
AVATAR: THE GAP YEAR—TIPPING POINT #4
On Sale: 2026-02-04 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801458700411
Jake and his Na'vi warriors find the RDA undeterred after their attack. Can the People defeat a relentless foe? Ethan Sacks and Salvatore Porcaro continue the Avatar saga.
Story: Ethan Sacks | Art/Cover A: Salvatore Porcaro | Colors: Michael Atiyeh | Letters: Michael Heisler
Sci-Fi, Action & Adventure | Six-issue series
DEVIL ON MY SHOULDER #3
On Sale: 2026-02-11 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801476100311
Tee's bloody revenge continues against her abusers, facing a fortress and monstrous bodyguard. From Kyle Starks and Piotr Kowalski.
Story: Kyle Starks | Art/Cover A: Piotr Kowalski | Colors: Brad Simpson | Letters: Joshua Reed
Horror, Thriller | Four-issue series
CARMEN RED CLAW: BELLY OF THE BEAST #2
On Sale: 2026-02-18 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801488400211
Carmen investigates disappearing cattle and headless cowboys in 1870s New Mexico. Mike Mignola and Rae Allen craft a paranormal western.
Story: Mike Mignola, Rae Allen | Art/Cover A: Rae Allen | Letters: Clem Robins | Cover B: Jake Parker
Western, Horror | Four-issue series
CAPTAIN HENRY AND THE GRAVEYARD OF TIME #4
On Sale: 2026-02-18 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801459400411
Captain Henry battles the Time King to return to his era. Mike Mignola and Bruce Zick explore a new Hellboy universe corner.
Story: Mike Mignola, Bruce Zick | Art/Cover A: Bruce Zick | Letters: Clem Robins | Cover B: Michael Kaluta
Action & Adventure, Fantasy | Four-issue series
CYBERPUNK 2077: CHROME #2
On Sale: 2026-02-25 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801484600211
A killer hunts friends amidst garbage and bodies, seeking refuge with the Scavengers. Doug Wagner and Tommaso Bennato continue the Cyberpunk 2077 saga.
Story: Doug Wagner | Art/Cover A: Tommaso Bennato | Colors: Rico Renzi | Letters: Frank Cvetkovic
Sci-Fi, Action & Adventure | Four-issue series
JOHN LE CARRÉ'S: THE CIRCUS—LOSING CONTROL #3
On Sale: 2026-02-04 | 40 Pages | Full Color | $5.99 US | UPC: 76156801455600311
Maggie hunts a traitor in the Circus, even if it's Control himself. Matt Kindt and Ibrahim Moustafa conclude the series.
Story: Matt Kindt | Art/Cover A: Ibrahim Moustafa | Colors: Brad Simpson | Letters: Simon Bowland
Spy, Thriller | Series finale
KILL ALL IMMORTALS II #5
On Sale: 2026-02-25 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801453200511
Frey faces her barbaric father to decide her family's fate. Zack Kaplan and Fico Ossio deliver the series finale.
Story: Zack Kaplan | Art: Fico Ossio, Elisabetta D'Amico | Colors: Thiago Rocha | Cover A: Oliver Barrett | Cover B: Stefano Simeone
Action & Adventure | Series finale
MINOR THREATS: THE LAST DEVIL LEFT ALIVE #4
On Sale: 2026-02-04 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801454900411
Frankie and costumed criminals battle Cooper Scadwell's gentrification plans, joined by Maggie's teen superheroes. Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum.
Story: Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum | Art/Cover A: Scott Hepburn | Colors: Ian Herring | Cover B: Fabrizio De Tommaso
Superhero | Five-issue series
MISS TRUESDALE AND THE RISE OF MAN #3
On Sale: 2026-02-25 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801485300311
Anum Yassa faces a monstrous king with a dark legacy. Mike Mignola and Jesse Lonergan continue the saga.
Story: Mike Mignola | Art/Cover A: Jesse Lonergan | Letters: Clem Robins | Cover B: Jesse Lonergan
Horror, Fantasy | Four-issue series
POWERS 25 #6
On Sale: 2026-02-18 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801445700611
Archie Gates threatens the POWERS division, while Kutter and Moon uncover a conspiracy. Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming.
Story: Brian Michael Bendis | Art/Cover A: Michael Avon Oeming | Colors: Nick Filardi | Letters: Joshua Reed | Cover B: Stan Sakai
Superhero, Crime | 12-issue series
ROBOWOLF #4
On Sale: 2026-02-18 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801403700411
RoboWolf battles General Masakov to save his daughter Lindsey in a retro-inspired finale. Jake Smith.
Story/Art/Cover A: Jake Smith
Action & Adventure | Series finale
SYNTHETICS VOLUME 1 #4
On Sale: 2026-02-04 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801462400411
Dr. Montoya's synthetic human project becomes a felony as Earth nears extinction. J. Michael Straczynski and Tony Parker.
Story: J. Michael Straczynski | Art/Cover A: Tony Parker | Colors: Carrie Strachan | Letters: Steve Dutro
Sci-Fi | Series finale
STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES: THE BAD BATCH—ROGUE AGENTS #3
On Sale: 2026-02-25 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801486000311
The Bad Batch faces a tempting offer and a deadly enemy. Michael Moreci and Reese Hannigan.
Story: Michael Moreci | Art: Reese Hannigan, Elisabetta D'Amico | Colors: Michael Atiyeh | Cover A: Valeria Favoccia
Sci-Fi, Action & Adventure | Four-issue series
THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: PLAN B #4
On Sale: 2026-02-11 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801420400411
Allison confronts family issues, while Jennifer's visions and a chimpanzee dressed as Marilyn Monroe stir chaos. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.
Story: Gerard Way | Art/Cover A: Gabriel Bá | Colors: Dave Stewart | Letters: Nate Piekos | Cover B: Zoe Thorogood
Superhero, Drama | Six-issue series
TOMB RAIDER: SACRED ARTIFACTS #2
On Sale: 2026-02-25 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801490700211
Lara Croft tracks a stolen relic to Italy, detouring to Paris with Carter Bell. Casey Gilly and Antonio Di Caprio.
Story: Casey Gilly | Art/Cover A: Antonio Di Caprio | Colors: Eren Angiolini
Action & Adventure | Four-issue series
ARCHIE VS. MINOR THREATS
On Sale: 2026-03-24 | 120 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506751146
Archie and friends face Playtime's gang in Twilight City's villainous Redport, thanks to Sabrina's magical meddling. Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Timmy Heague.
Story: Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Timmy Heague | Art: Scott Koblish
Superhero, Comedy | Collects issues #1–4
CREEPY ARCHIVES VOLUME 13
On Sale: 2026-03-03 | 544 Pages | Full Color | $34.99 US | ISBN: 9781506749693
Eight issues of Warren's Creepy with Poe-inspired tales by Bill DuBay, Steve Skeates, Bernie Wrightson, and more.
Story: Bill DuBay, Steve Skeates | Art: Bernie Wrightson, Richard Corben, John Severin, Alex Toth, Wally Wood, Neal Adams
Horror | Collects Creepy #69–73, #75–77, and cover to #74
QUICK STOPS VOLUME 3
On Sale: 2026-03-31 | 104 Pages | Full Color | $24.99 US | ISBN: 9781506753065
Kevin Smith explores Holden's comic, Shannen Doherty's humor, Jay and Silent Bob's reunion with Metatron, and Alyssa Jones' past.
Story: Kevin Smith | Art: Ryan Gajda, John Sprengelmeyer, Mark Reihill, Ahmed Raafat
Comedy, Drama | Collects issues #1–4
HELLBOY UNIVERSE: THE SECRET HISTORIES VOLUME 1
On Sale: 2026-03-24 | 424 Pages | Full Color | $29.99 US | ISBN: 9781506754628
Explores Rasputin, the Visitor, and the Sledgehammer armor. Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, Laurence Campbell, and Christopher Mitten.
Story: Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, Chris Roberson | Art: Laurence Campbell, Christopher Mitten | Colors: Dave Stewart
Horror, Fantasy | Collects Rasputin: The Voice of the Dragon, Sledgehammer 44, The Visitor: How and Why He Stayed
LAVENDER JACK VOLUME 1
On Sale: 2026-03-03 | 336 Pages | Full Color | $29.99 US | ISBN: 9781506753591
Vigilante Lavender Jack battles Gallery's corrupt elites with advanced tech. Dan Schkade and Jenn Manley Lee.
Story: Dan Schkade | Art: Jenn Manley Lee
Action & Adventure | Collects first season of the webcomic
REBORN LIBRARY EDITION
On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 208 Pages | Full Color | $49.99 US | ISBN: 9781506748917
Bonnie Black is reborn in Adystria, seeking her murdered husband Harry. Mark Millar and Greg Capullo.
Story: Mark Millar | Art: Greg Capullo
Fantasy, Sci-Fi | Deluxe hardcover
THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS LIBRARY EDITION VOLUME 1
On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 528 Pages | Full Color | $59.99 US | ISBN: 9781506741628
Teen scientist Christopher Chaos battles monsters and hunters. James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, and Isaac Goodhart.
Story: James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal | Art: Isaac Goodhart
Horror, Superhero | Collects first two arcs, Halloween Special, minicomic, and extras
STAR WARS: TALES FROM THE NIGHTLANDS
On Sale: 2026-03-17 | 112 Pages | Full Color | $24.99 US | ISBN: 9781506743349
Anakin contacts the Nightlands, summoning a sinister Nightlander. Cavan Scott, Soo Lee, Vincenzo Riccardi, and Robert Hack.
Story: Cavan Scott | Art: Soo Lee, Vincenzo Riccardi, Robert Hack | Letters: Comicraft
Sci-Fi, Horror | Collects issues #1–3
STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES—TIDES OF TERROR
On Sale: 2026-03-31 | 88 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506742878
Kit Fisto investigates an underwater facility on Tordus amidst sea monsters. George Mann, Luis Morocho, and Le Beau Underwood.
Story: George Mann | Art: Luis Morocho, Le Beau Underwood | Colors: Michael Atiyeh
Sci-Fi, Adventure | Collects issues #1–4
THE GIRL WHO DRAWS ON WHALES
On Sale: 2026-03-31 | 120 Pages | Full Color | $17.99 US | ISBN: 9781506746951
Wangi and Banyu investigate mysterious whale drawings in a post-flood world. Ariela Kristantina.
Story/Art: Ariela Kristantina
Fantasy, Adventure
STEPHEN MCCRANIE'S SPACE BOY VOLUME 23
On Sale: 2026-03-03 | 256 Pages | Full Color | $14.99 US | ISBN: 9781506747163
Amy seeks solitude, while Oliver nears the Artifact and Langley hunts a mole. Stephen McCranie.
Story/Art: Stephen McCranie
Sci-Fi, Drama
TEXARCANUM
On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 104 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506748320
Cowboy arcanist Avery Belle faces a supernatural feud. Christopher Monfette and Miguel Martos.
Story: Christopher Monfette | Art/Cover: Miguel Martos | Colors: Patricio Delpeche | Letters: Michael Heisler
Western, Horror | Collects issues #1–4
STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM HAWKINS 2
On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 96 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506727691
New perspectives on Stranger Things moments, from Mr. Clarke's demodog encounter to the Demogorgon's view. Derek Fridolfs, Sunando C, Bradley Clayton, Mack Chater, and Vincenzo Riccardi.
Story: Derek Fridolfs | Art: Sunando C, Bradley Clayton, Mack Chater, Vincenzo Riccardi
Horror, Sci-Fi | Collects issues #1–4
THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA: THE WHITESTONE CHRONICLES VOLUME 2—CASSANDRA
On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 80 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506740331
Cassandra de Rolo navigates trauma and the Briarwoods' schemes. Marieke Nijkamp and Travis Hymel.
Story: Marieke Nijkamp | Art: Travis Hymel | Colors: Diana Sousa | Letters: Jimmy Betancourt, Richard Starkings | Cover: Richard Starkings
Fantasy, Adventure
PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES ZOMNIBUS VOLUME 4
On Sale: 2026-03-17 | 248 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506753294
Zomboss schemes in Rumble at Lake Gumbo, War and Peas, and Dino-Might. Paul Tobin, Ron Chan, Brian Churilla, and others.
Story: Paul Tobin | Art: Ron Chan, Brian Churilla, Kevin Burkhalter, Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau
Comedy, Adventure | Collects Rumble at Lake Gumbo, War and Peas, Dino-Might
CYBERPUNK 2077 LIBRARY EDITION VOLUME 2
On Sale: 2026-03-17 | 328 Pages | Full Color | $59.99 US | ISBN: 9781506748597
Three Cyberpunk 2077 stories: love in XOXO, carjacking in Kickdown, and MaxTac's extremes in Psycho Squad. Bartosz Sztybor, Tomasz Marchewka, Dan Watters, and Jakub Rebelka.
Story: Bartosz Sztybor, Tomasz Marchewka, Dan Watters | Art: Jakub Rebelka and others
Sci-Fi, Action & Adventure | Collects XOXO #1–4,Kickdown #1–4, Psycho Squad #1–4
CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE—THE ART OF THE ANIMATED SERIES
On Sale: 2026-03-03 | 208 Pages | Full Color | $54.99 US | ISBN: 9781506750842
Concept art, production designs, and storyboards from the first two seasons of Castlevania: Nocturne. Powerhouse Animation Studios and Amy Ratcliffe.
Art Book
MINECRAFT: OPEN WORLD—THE ENDER TRIALS
On Sale: 2026-03-17 | 88 Pages | Full Color | $10.99 US | ISBN: 9781506743721
Sarah, Hector, Ziah, and Olivia quest for the Elytra, facing notorious mobs. Rachelle Reyes and Abe Taraky.
Story: Rachelle Reyes | Art: Abe Taraky
Adventure, Juvenile Fiction
THE WITCHER OMNIBUS VOLUME 3
On Sale: 2026-03-24 | 368 Pages | Full Color | $29.99 US | ISBN: 9781506728094
Geralt faces werewolves, hunters, and land disputes in three stories, plus a Frog Kiss bonus. Bartosz Sztybor, Miki Montlló, Natalia Rerekina, and Corrado Mastantuono.
Story: Bartosz Sztybor, Corrado Mastantuono | Art: Miki Montlló, Natalia Rerekina
Fantasy, Adventure | Collects The Ballad of Two Wolves #1–4, Wild Animals #1–4, Corvo Bianco #1–5, Frog Kiss
THE WITCHER VOLUME 10: THE BEAR AND THE BUTTERFLY
On Sale: 2026-03-31 | 104 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506727042
Geralt teams with a Bear School Witcher to hunt a vampire, aided by a prisoner and an orphan squire. Simon Spurrier and Stephen Green.
Story: Simon Spurrier | Art: Stephen Green | Colors: José Villarrubia
Fantasy, Adventure | Collects issues #1–4
THE CREDITS ROLL INTO THE SEA VOLUME 1
On Sale: 2026-03-03 | 168 Pages | Full Color | $14.99 US | ISBN: 9781506752136
Retired Umiko Chino and young filmmaker Kai bond over movies, exploring life's purpose. John Tarachine, translated by Jocelyne Allen.
Story/Art: John Tarachine
Drama, Slice of Life
LONE WOLF AND CUB DELUXE EDITION VOLUME 2
On Sale: 2026-03-24 | 720 Pages | Full Color | $54.99 US | ISBN: 9781506747620
Ogami Itto and Daigoro face assassins and the Yagyu clan in this right-to-left deluxe edition. Kazuo Koike and Goseki Kojima, translated by Dana Lewis.
Story: Kazuo Koike | Art: Goseki Kojima
Historical, Action & Adventure
OLDBOY DELUXE EDITION: BOOK TWO
On Sale: 2026-03-24 | 848 Pages | Full Color | $69.99 US | ISBN: 9781506752877
Goto seeks his captor's identity, uncovering a schoolyard grudge. Garon Tsuchiya and Nobuaki Minegishi, translated by Kumar Sivasubramanian.
Story: Garon Tsuchiya | Art: Nobuaki Minegishi
Thriller | Collects Volumes 5–8 | Mature
BLOOD BLOCKADE BATTLEFRONT OMNIBUS VOLUME 3
On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 648 Pages | Full Color | $29.99 US | ISBN: 9781506750101
Libra battles for funding in Hellsalem's Lot, facing deadly cuisine and danger. Yasuhiro Nightow.
Story/Art: Yasuhiro Nightow
Sci-Fi, Fantasy | Collects Volumes 8–10
GUNSMITH CATS: BURST OMNIBUS VOLUME 2
On Sale: 2026-03-31 | 500 Pages | Full Color | $29.99 US | ISBN: 9781506746265
Rally races Bean Bandit amidst mercenaries and a dirty cop. Kenichi Sonoda, translated by Studio Cutie.
Story/Art: Kenichi Sonoda
Action & Adventure | Collects chapters 22–50, Faces of Chicago | Mature