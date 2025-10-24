Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: hellboy, mike mignola

Dark Horse February 2026 Full Solicits With Hellboy's Brothers

Dark Horse February 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations with Hellboy's Brothers

Article Summary Full February 2026 Dark Horse Comics solicitations, including new Hellboy universe titles and more

Spotlight on The Crown: A Tale Of Hell, exploring Hellboy’s brothers in a prequel by Mike and Todd Mignola

Major launches include Knight City, Magic: The Gathering—Jace, and new Cyberpunk 2077 and Avatar issues

Collected editions for Witcher, Lone Wolf and Cub, Umbrella Academy, and Castlevania: Nocturne announced

Dark Horse Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations reveal launches for The Crown: A Tale Of Hell by Mike Mignola, Todd Mignola and Warwick Johnson-Cadwell about Hellboy's brothers, Knight City #1 by Matt Kindt and David Lapham and Magic The Gathering Untold Stories: Jace #1 by Michael W Conrad, and Faitlin Yarsky

THE CROWN: A TALE OF HELL #1

On Sale: 2026-02-11 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801493800111

Hellboy's brothers vie for control of Pandemonium in this demonic family reunion. Their mother, free after a century in prison, has her own plans. Mike Mignola and Todd Mignola team with Warwick Johnson-Cadwell for this Hellboy prequel.

Story: Mike Mignola, Todd Mignola | Art/Cover A: Warwick Johnson-Cadwell | Letters: Clem Robins | Cover B: Mike Mignola

KNIGHT CITY #1

On Sale: 2026-02-04 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801473000111

A legendary hero balances two worlds: a symbol of hope by day, a mundane life in dreams. As pressures mount, his heroic self nears a breakdown. From Matt Kindt and David Lapham.

Story/Cover A: Matt Kindt | Art: David Lapham | Letters: Joshua Reed

Action & Adventure, Superhero | Three-issue series

MAGIC: THE GATHERING: UNTOLD STORIES—JACE #1

On Sale: 2026-02-04 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801492100111

Dive into the lost memories of Planeswalker Jace Beleren, the Multiverse's greatest mind mage, as he uncovers manipulation by his mentor Tezzeret. From Michael W. Conrad and Caitlin Yarsky.

Story: Michael W. Conrad | Art/Cover A: Caitlin Yarsky | Colors: Alex Guimarães | Letters: Clayton Cowles | Cover B: Francesco Francavilla | Cover C: Aleksi Briclot

Fantasy | Four-issue series

AMERICAN CAPER #4

On Sale: 2026-02-18 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801474700411

William and Marnie's strained marriage fuels treachery in Wyoming, while Orson's boss plans to outmaneuver the FBI. From Dan Houser, Lazlow, and David Lapham.

Story: Dan Houser, Lazlow | Art: David Lapham | Colors: Lee Loughridge | Cover A: Tyler Boss | Cover B: David Lapham

Crime, Drama | Ongoing series

AVATAR: THE GAP YEAR—TIPPING POINT #4

On Sale: 2026-02-04 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801458700411

Jake and his Na'vi warriors find the RDA undeterred after their attack. Can the People defeat a relentless foe? Ethan Sacks and Salvatore Porcaro continue the Avatar saga.

Story: Ethan Sacks | Art/Cover A: Salvatore Porcaro | Colors: Michael Atiyeh | Letters: Michael Heisler

Sci-Fi, Action & Adventure | Six-issue series

DEVIL ON MY SHOULDER #3

On Sale: 2026-02-11 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801476100311

Tee's bloody revenge continues against her abusers, facing a fortress and monstrous bodyguard. From Kyle Starks and Piotr Kowalski.

Story: Kyle Starks | Art/Cover A: Piotr Kowalski | Colors: Brad Simpson | Letters: Joshua Reed

Horror, Thriller | Four-issue series

CARMEN RED CLAW: BELLY OF THE BEAST #2

On Sale: 2026-02-18 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801488400211

Carmen investigates disappearing cattle and headless cowboys in 1870s New Mexico. Mike Mignola and Rae Allen craft a paranormal western.

Story: Mike Mignola, Rae Allen | Art/Cover A: Rae Allen | Letters: Clem Robins | Cover B: Jake Parker

Western, Horror | Four-issue series

CAPTAIN HENRY AND THE GRAVEYARD OF TIME #4

On Sale: 2026-02-18 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801459400411

Captain Henry battles the Time King to return to his era. Mike Mignola and Bruce Zick explore a new Hellboy universe corner.

Story: Mike Mignola, Bruce Zick | Art/Cover A: Bruce Zick | Letters: Clem Robins | Cover B: Michael Kaluta

Action & Adventure, Fantasy | Four-issue series

CYBERPUNK 2077: CHROME #2

On Sale: 2026-02-25 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801484600211

A killer hunts friends amidst garbage and bodies, seeking refuge with the Scavengers. Doug Wagner and Tommaso Bennato continue the Cyberpunk 2077 saga.

Story: Doug Wagner | Art/Cover A: Tommaso Bennato | Colors: Rico Renzi | Letters: Frank Cvetkovic

Sci-Fi, Action & Adventure | Four-issue series

JOHN LE CARRÉ'S: THE CIRCUS—LOSING CONTROL #3

On Sale: 2026-02-04 | 40 Pages | Full Color | $5.99 US | UPC: 76156801455600311

Maggie hunts a traitor in the Circus, even if it's Control himself. Matt Kindt and Ibrahim Moustafa conclude the series.

Story: Matt Kindt | Art/Cover A: Ibrahim Moustafa | Colors: Brad Simpson | Letters: Simon Bowland

Spy, Thriller | Series finale

KILL ALL IMMORTALS II #5

On Sale: 2026-02-25 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801453200511

Frey faces her barbaric father to decide her family's fate. Zack Kaplan and Fico Ossio deliver the series finale.

Story: Zack Kaplan | Art: Fico Ossio, Elisabetta D'Amico | Colors: Thiago Rocha | Cover A: Oliver Barrett | Cover B: Stefano Simeone

Action & Adventure | Series finale

MINOR THREATS: THE LAST DEVIL LEFT ALIVE #4

On Sale: 2026-02-04 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801454900411

Frankie and costumed criminals battle Cooper Scadwell's gentrification plans, joined by Maggie's teen superheroes. Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum.

Story: Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum | Art/Cover A: Scott Hepburn | Colors: Ian Herring | Cover B: Fabrizio De Tommaso

Superhero | Five-issue series

MISS TRUESDALE AND THE RISE OF MAN #3

On Sale: 2026-02-25 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801485300311

Anum Yassa faces a monstrous king with a dark legacy. Mike Mignola and Jesse Lonergan continue the saga.

Story: Mike Mignola | Art/Cover A: Jesse Lonergan | Letters: Clem Robins | Cover B: Jesse Lonergan

Horror, Fantasy | Four-issue series

POWERS 25 #6

On Sale: 2026-02-18 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801445700611

Archie Gates threatens the POWERS division, while Kutter and Moon uncover a conspiracy. Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming.

Story: Brian Michael Bendis | Art/Cover A: Michael Avon Oeming | Colors: Nick Filardi | Letters: Joshua Reed | Cover B: Stan Sakai

Superhero, Crime | 12-issue series

ROBOWOLF #4

On Sale: 2026-02-18 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801403700411

RoboWolf battles General Masakov to save his daughter Lindsey in a retro-inspired finale. Jake Smith.

Story/Art/Cover A: Jake Smith

Action & Adventure | Series finale

SYNTHETICS VOLUME 1 #4

On Sale: 2026-02-04 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801462400411

Dr. Montoya's synthetic human project becomes a felony as Earth nears extinction. J. Michael Straczynski and Tony Parker.

Story: J. Michael Straczynski | Art/Cover A: Tony Parker | Colors: Carrie Strachan | Letters: Steve Dutro

Sci-Fi | Series finale

STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES: THE BAD BATCH—ROGUE AGENTS #3

On Sale: 2026-02-25 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801486000311

The Bad Batch faces a tempting offer and a deadly enemy. Michael Moreci and Reese Hannigan.

Story: Michael Moreci | Art: Reese Hannigan, Elisabetta D'Amico | Colors: Michael Atiyeh | Cover A: Valeria Favoccia

Sci-Fi, Action & Adventure | Four-issue series

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: PLAN B #4

On Sale: 2026-02-11 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801420400411

Allison confronts family issues, while Jennifer's visions and a chimpanzee dressed as Marilyn Monroe stir chaos. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

Story: Gerard Way | Art/Cover A: Gabriel Bá | Colors: Dave Stewart | Letters: Nate Piekos | Cover B: Zoe Thorogood

Superhero, Drama | Six-issue series

TOMB RAIDER: SACRED ARTIFACTS #2

On Sale: 2026-02-25 | 32 Pages | Full Color | $4.99 US | UPC: 76156801490700211

Lara Croft tracks a stolen relic to Italy, detouring to Paris with Carter Bell. Casey Gilly and Antonio Di Caprio.

Story: Casey Gilly | Art/Cover A: Antonio Di Caprio | Colors: Eren Angiolini

Action & Adventure | Four-issue series

ARCHIE VS. MINOR THREATS

On Sale: 2026-03-24 | 120 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506751146

Archie and friends face Playtime's gang in Twilight City's villainous Redport, thanks to Sabrina's magical meddling. Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Timmy Heague.

Story: Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Timmy Heague | Art: Scott Koblish

Superhero, Comedy | Collects issues #1–4

CREEPY ARCHIVES VOLUME 13

On Sale: 2026-03-03 | 544 Pages | Full Color | $34.99 US | ISBN: 9781506749693

Eight issues of Warren's Creepy with Poe-inspired tales by Bill DuBay, Steve Skeates, Bernie Wrightson, and more.

Story: Bill DuBay, Steve Skeates | Art: Bernie Wrightson, Richard Corben, John Severin, Alex Toth, Wally Wood, Neal Adams

Horror | Collects Creepy #69–73, #75–77, and cover to #74

QUICK STOPS VOLUME 3

On Sale: 2026-03-31 | 104 Pages | Full Color | $24.99 US | ISBN: 9781506753065

Kevin Smith explores Holden's comic, Shannen Doherty's humor, Jay and Silent Bob's reunion with Metatron, and Alyssa Jones' past.

Story: Kevin Smith | Art: Ryan Gajda, John Sprengelmeyer, Mark Reihill, Ahmed Raafat

Comedy, Drama | Collects issues #1–4

HELLBOY UNIVERSE: THE SECRET HISTORIES VOLUME 1

On Sale: 2026-03-24 | 424 Pages | Full Color | $29.99 US | ISBN: 9781506754628

Explores Rasputin, the Visitor, and the Sledgehammer armor. Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, Laurence Campbell, and Christopher Mitten.

Story: Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, Chris Roberson | Art: Laurence Campbell, Christopher Mitten | Colors: Dave Stewart

Horror, Fantasy | Collects Rasputin: The Voice of the Dragon, Sledgehammer 44, The Visitor: How and Why He Stayed

LAVENDER JACK VOLUME 1

On Sale: 2026-03-03 | 336 Pages | Full Color | $29.99 US | ISBN: 9781506753591

Vigilante Lavender Jack battles Gallery's corrupt elites with advanced tech. Dan Schkade and Jenn Manley Lee.

Story: Dan Schkade | Art: Jenn Manley Lee

Action & Adventure | Collects first season of the webcomic

REBORN LIBRARY EDITION

On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 208 Pages | Full Color | $49.99 US | ISBN: 9781506748917

Bonnie Black is reborn in Adystria, seeking her murdered husband Harry. Mark Millar and Greg Capullo.

Story: Mark Millar | Art: Greg Capullo

Fantasy, Sci-Fi | Deluxe hardcover

THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS LIBRARY EDITION VOLUME 1

On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 528 Pages | Full Color | $59.99 US | ISBN: 9781506741628

Teen scientist Christopher Chaos battles monsters and hunters. James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, and Isaac Goodhart.

Story: James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal | Art: Isaac Goodhart

Horror, Superhero | Collects first two arcs, Halloween Special, minicomic, and extras

STAR WARS: TALES FROM THE NIGHTLANDS

On Sale: 2026-03-17 | 112 Pages | Full Color | $24.99 US | ISBN: 9781506743349

Anakin contacts the Nightlands, summoning a sinister Nightlander. Cavan Scott, Soo Lee, Vincenzo Riccardi, and Robert Hack.

Story: Cavan Scott | Art: Soo Lee, Vincenzo Riccardi, Robert Hack | Letters: Comicraft

Sci-Fi, Horror | Collects issues #1–3

STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES—TIDES OF TERROR

On Sale: 2026-03-31 | 88 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506742878

Kit Fisto investigates an underwater facility on Tordus amidst sea monsters. George Mann, Luis Morocho, and Le Beau Underwood.

Story: George Mann | Art: Luis Morocho, Le Beau Underwood | Colors: Michael Atiyeh

Sci-Fi, Adventure | Collects issues #1–4

THE GIRL WHO DRAWS ON WHALES

On Sale: 2026-03-31 | 120 Pages | Full Color | $17.99 US | ISBN: 9781506746951

Wangi and Banyu investigate mysterious whale drawings in a post-flood world. Ariela Kristantina.

Story/Art: Ariela Kristantina

Fantasy, Adventure

STEPHEN MCCRANIE'S SPACE BOY VOLUME 23

On Sale: 2026-03-03 | 256 Pages | Full Color | $14.99 US | ISBN: 9781506747163

Amy seeks solitude, while Oliver nears the Artifact and Langley hunts a mole. Stephen McCranie.

Story/Art: Stephen McCranie

Sci-Fi, Drama

TEXARCANUM

On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 104 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506748320

Cowboy arcanist Avery Belle faces a supernatural feud. Christopher Monfette and Miguel Martos.

Story: Christopher Monfette | Art/Cover: Miguel Martos | Colors: Patricio Delpeche | Letters: Michael Heisler

Western, Horror | Collects issues #1–4

STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM HAWKINS 2

On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 96 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506727691

New perspectives on Stranger Things moments, from Mr. Clarke's demodog encounter to the Demogorgon's view. Derek Fridolfs, Sunando C, Bradley Clayton, Mack Chater, and Vincenzo Riccardi.

Story: Derek Fridolfs | Art: Sunando C, Bradley Clayton, Mack Chater, Vincenzo Riccardi

Horror, Sci-Fi | Collects issues #1–4

THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA: THE WHITESTONE CHRONICLES VOLUME 2—CASSANDRA

On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 80 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506740331

Cassandra de Rolo navigates trauma and the Briarwoods' schemes. Marieke Nijkamp and Travis Hymel.

Story: Marieke Nijkamp | Art: Travis Hymel | Colors: Diana Sousa | Letters: Jimmy Betancourt, Richard Starkings | Cover: Richard Starkings

Fantasy, Adventure

PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES ZOMNIBUS VOLUME 4

On Sale: 2026-03-17 | 248 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506753294

Zomboss schemes in Rumble at Lake Gumbo, War and Peas, and Dino-Might. Paul Tobin, Ron Chan, Brian Churilla, and others.

Story: Paul Tobin | Art: Ron Chan, Brian Churilla, Kevin Burkhalter, Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau

Comedy, Adventure | Collects Rumble at Lake Gumbo, War and Peas, Dino-Might

CYBERPUNK 2077 LIBRARY EDITION VOLUME 2

On Sale: 2026-03-17 | 328 Pages | Full Color | $59.99 US | ISBN: 9781506748597

Three Cyberpunk 2077 stories: love in XOXO, carjacking in Kickdown, and MaxTac's extremes in Psycho Squad. Bartosz Sztybor, Tomasz Marchewka, Dan Watters, and Jakub Rebelka.

Story: Bartosz Sztybor, Tomasz Marchewka, Dan Watters | Art: Jakub Rebelka and others

Sci-Fi, Action & Adventure | Collects XOXO #1–4,Kickdown #1–4, Psycho Squad #1–4

CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE—THE ART OF THE ANIMATED SERIES

On Sale: 2026-03-03 | 208 Pages | Full Color | $54.99 US | ISBN: 9781506750842

Concept art, production designs, and storyboards from the first two seasons of Castlevania: Nocturne. Powerhouse Animation Studios and Amy Ratcliffe.

Art Book

MINECRAFT: OPEN WORLD—THE ENDER TRIALS

On Sale: 2026-03-17 | 88 Pages | Full Color | $10.99 US | ISBN: 9781506743721

Sarah, Hector, Ziah, and Olivia quest for the Elytra, facing notorious mobs. Rachelle Reyes and Abe Taraky.

Story: Rachelle Reyes | Art: Abe Taraky

Adventure, Juvenile Fiction

THE WITCHER OMNIBUS VOLUME 3

On Sale: 2026-03-24 | 368 Pages | Full Color | $29.99 US | ISBN: 9781506728094

Geralt faces werewolves, hunters, and land disputes in three stories, plus a Frog Kiss bonus. Bartosz Sztybor, Miki Montlló, Natalia Rerekina, and Corrado Mastantuono.

Story: Bartosz Sztybor, Corrado Mastantuono | Art: Miki Montlló, Natalia Rerekina

Fantasy, Adventure | Collects The Ballad of Two Wolves #1–4, Wild Animals #1–4, Corvo Bianco #1–5, Frog Kiss

THE WITCHER VOLUME 10: THE BEAR AND THE BUTTERFLY

On Sale: 2026-03-31 | 104 Pages | Full Color | $19.99 US | ISBN: 9781506727042

Geralt teams with a Bear School Witcher to hunt a vampire, aided by a prisoner and an orphan squire. Simon Spurrier and Stephen Green.

Story: Simon Spurrier | Art: Stephen Green | Colors: José Villarrubia

Fantasy, Adventure | Collects issues #1–4

THE CREDITS ROLL INTO THE SEA VOLUME 1

On Sale: 2026-03-03 | 168 Pages | Full Color | $14.99 US | ISBN: 9781506752136

Retired Umiko Chino and young filmmaker Kai bond over movies, exploring life's purpose. John Tarachine, translated by Jocelyne Allen.

Story/Art: John Tarachine

Drama, Slice of Life

LONE WOLF AND CUB DELUXE EDITION VOLUME 2

On Sale: 2026-03-24 | 720 Pages | Full Color | $54.99 US | ISBN: 9781506747620

Ogami Itto and Daigoro face assassins and the Yagyu clan in this right-to-left deluxe edition. Kazuo Koike and Goseki Kojima, translated by Dana Lewis.

Story: Kazuo Koike | Art: Goseki Kojima

Historical, Action & Adventure

OLDBOY DELUXE EDITION: BOOK TWO

On Sale: 2026-03-24 | 848 Pages | Full Color | $69.99 US | ISBN: 9781506752877

Goto seeks his captor's identity, uncovering a schoolyard grudge. Garon Tsuchiya and Nobuaki Minegishi, translated by Kumar Sivasubramanian.

Story: Garon Tsuchiya | Art: Nobuaki Minegishi

Thriller | Collects Volumes 5–8 | Mature

BLOOD BLOCKADE BATTLEFRONT OMNIBUS VOLUME 3

On Sale: 2026-03-10 | 648 Pages | Full Color | $29.99 US | ISBN: 9781506750101

Libra battles for funding in Hellsalem's Lot, facing deadly cuisine and danger. Yasuhiro Nightow.

Story/Art: Yasuhiro Nightow

Sci-Fi, Fantasy | Collects Volumes 8–10

GUNSMITH CATS: BURST OMNIBUS VOLUME 2

On Sale: 2026-03-31 | 500 Pages | Full Color | $29.99 US | ISBN: 9781506746265

Rally races Bean Bandit amidst mercenaries and a dirty cop. Kenichi Sonoda, translated by Studio Cutie.

Story/Art: Kenichi Sonoda

Action & Adventure | Collects chapters 22–50, Faces of Chicago | Mature

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!