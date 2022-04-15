Dark Horse Plans 650+ Page Halo Comics Collection

Put down the assault rifle, Master Chief, and consider bludgeoning aliens to death with this new Halo comics tome from Dark Horse. Dark Horse Comics has announced plans to publish a 650+ page Halo comics collection this June. Collecting the entire series of Halo: Initiation and Halo: Escalation, the massive book will retail for $39.99 and be the perfect size and weight to use a blunt weapon on the battlefield.

Finally, the Halo franchise gets a decent melee weapon! Halo: Initiation and Escalation trade paperback will hit stores on June 29th. Check out the press release and cover below.

A MASSIVE TOME OF HALO COMICS COMING FROM DARK HORSE BOOKS The Full Series of Halo: Initiation and Halo: Escalation Collected in One Volume MILWAUKIE, Ore., (April 15, 2022)— From Sarah Palmer's rise to the rank of Spartan Commander aboard flagship Infinity to the UNSC's extraordinary efforts to stop the machinations of Jul 'Mdama and the Covenant, this stunning collection contains Halo: Initiation #1-3 and Halo: Escalation #1-24 and features scripts by writers on Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians. This is a must have for any fan of Halo! In the dark years following the war with the Covenant, the Spartans of UNSC Infinity represent humanity's best hope against a growing tide of enemies that imperil all they have tirelessly worked to recover. Led by Commander Palmer, these super-soldiers are unparalleled warriors, but it will take more than raw combat skill and dogged bravery to keep humankind safe from the danger that approaches on all sides. Featuring more than 650 pages, the Halo: Initiation and Escalation trade paperback will be on sale June 29, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Halo: Initiation and Escalation will retail for $39.99.