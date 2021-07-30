Darkhawk And Technofreak Thank FOC It's Friday

Apologies for the bizarre She-Hulk auction e-mail that went out to the Thank FOC mailing list last week, it was a glitch at our end. Hopefully fixed now. So let's try again – Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Falconsphere hardcover by Mike Mignola and Warwick Johnson-Cadwell , in which monster hunters extraordinaire Professor Meinhardt, Mr. Knox, and Ms. Van Sloan have teamed up to tackle a question that's haunted them for years: What happened to their friend and vampire slayer extraordinaire, James Falconspeare?

and , in which monster hunters extraordinaire Professor Meinhardt, Mr. Knox, and Ms. Van Sloan have teamed up to tackle a question that's haunted them for years: What happened to their friend and vampire slayer extraordinaire, James Falconspeare? Transformers: Shattered Glass #1 by Danny Lore and Guido Guidi , the What If story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. With a 1:10 cover.

and , the What If story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. With a 1:10 cover. Ice Cream Man #25 gets a bonus story and works as a jumping-on point for readers who may have hard stuff.

King Spawn #1 is up. You may have heard of it. Including 1:50 and 1:250 variants.

Mirka Andolfo 's Sweet Paprika #2 is up along with the #1 second printing.

's Sweet Paprika #2 is up along with the #1 second printing. St Mercy #1 is launching from John Zuur Platten and Atilio Rojo , and is returnable.

and , and is returnable. Al Ewing and Bob Quinn bring us Cable: Reloaded.

Darkhawk #1 is launching with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 variants.

Marvel Voice's Identity #1 launches focusing on Asian characters and creators.

Winter Guard #1 FOCs just a couple of weeks too late to be Black Widow-relevant.

Technofreak #1 from John Charles and Tom Newell is launching from American Mythology Press. Worth a check.

and is launching from American Mythology Press. Worth a check. Suicide Jockeys #1 byRylend Grant, Davi Leon Dias and Iwan Joko Triyono is out from Source Point Press. Also worth a check.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.