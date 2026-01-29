Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dark Stalker, mega man x, street fighter, udon

Darkstalkers X Street Fighter in Udon Studios April 2026 Full Solicits

Darkstalkers X Street Fighter: Queen's Shadow in Udon Studios April 2026 Full Solicits alongside Mega Man X

Article Summary Udon Studios unveils April 2026 comic solicits, headlined by Darkstalkers X Street Fighter: Queen's Shadow.

Queen's Shadow one-shot features a battle between Street Fighter and Darkstalkers across dimensions.

Mega Man X #3 continues with Zero confronting the Maverick Sting Chameleon in a dangerous new mission.

Udon Entertainment remains a top publisher of Capcom comics and video-game-inspired graphic novels.

Udon Studios has launched their April 2026 solicits and solicitations, including a new Darkstalkers X Street Fighter oneshot, Queen's Shadow by Marshall Dillon, Tim Seeley and Alberto Alburquerque, as well as more Mega Man X from Daniel Arseneault and Hanzo Steinbach.

Udon Studios April 2026 solicits

Darkstalkers X Street Fighter pits Capcom's fighting game franchises, Street Fighter's human (and superhuman) World Warriors against Darkstalkers' monstrous Night Warriors, in a battle across dimensions, structured as the Lords of the Makai saga: a continuous epic told through standalone "#1" one-shot issues. As half of Chicago gets yanked into the Makai (the demonic Darkstalkers realm), trapping Street Fighter heroes like Cammy and Charlie alongside Darkstalkers like Felicia and Jon Talbain. As rifts widen, the two teams must unite against Jedah Dohma's apocalyptic forces, endless demon hordes, Soul Bees, and more, to decide who rules as the true Lords of the Makai.

DARKSTALKERS X STREET FIGHTER QUEENS SHADOW #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Marshall Dillon, Tim Seeley (A/CA) Alberto Alburquerque

A plan is hatched to return Chicago to its home dimension on the planet Earth. Can the Night Warriors and the World Warriors stop infighting long enough to save the city and its people? $4.99 4/29/2026

MEGA MAN X #3 (OF 5) CVR A HANZO STEINBACH

(W) Daniel Arseneault (A/CA) Hanzo Steinbach

Zero takes center stage as he enters the frightening forests of the maniacal Maverick known as Sting Chameleon! Can he take down the lethal lizard without X's help?

$4.99 4/22/2026

Udon Entertainment Corp is a Canadian art studio and publisher, which publish original and translated comic books, graphic novels, manga and art books, mostly related to anime and video games, including the Street Fighter video games license, originally through Image Comics, then Devil's Due Publishing, creating the Capcom Comic Book Universe including Dark Stalkers. It was founded in 2000 and is named after udon, a kind of noodle

