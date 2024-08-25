Darren Aronofsky's Human Nature- Abrams Comics November 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: abrams, darren aronofsky, human nature, november 2024

Darren Aronofsky's new comic book series Human Nature pops up in Abrams' new comic book-only imprint, Abrams Comics, in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as their collection of brand-new middle-grade Marvel Comics character's stories. All Princesses Die Before Dawn by Quentin Zuttion. Dante's Inferno by Dante Alighieri, Paul Brizzi and Gaetan Brizzi. And in their Kana manga imprint, Eden Of Witches by Yumeji, and Scars by Brandon Arias.

(W) Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel (A / CA) Martin Morazzo

Double issue! Mini-Series Premiere! From Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel-the writer-producer-director team behind the Oscar award-winning Black Swan and instant classics The Fountain and Mother!-along with Jeff Welch comes a social satire of a bizarre yet fathomable future. Drawn by comic book industry giant Mart n Morazzo, Human Nature follows the ego-maniacal, Nebraska-based chicken magnate Duke. Duke has almost all the world's resources at his disposal. Once a lowly everyday man, Duke managed to work (and intimidate) his way into an endless fortune. However, even though he has almost everything, there's one thing even the richest man in the world can't buy: immortality. Or can he? Find out how a wealthy, lonely man tries to scheme his way into beating death, and the earth-shattering consequences of his actions!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

MARVEL SUPER STORIES HC AMAZING ADVENTURES

(W) Jarret J. Krosoczka, Judd Winick, Various (A) Michael Cavallaro, Brian Fies, Dean Haspiel, Jarret J. Krosoczka, Kat Leyh, Jamar Nicholas, Judd Winick, VARIOUS

The second volume in a brand-new middle-grade anthology series with Marvel Comics, edited by John Jennings. Featuring 15 all-new six-page stories written and illustrated by some of the biggest names in comics for young readers, this all-star lineup features original stand-alone stories featuring Spider-Man, Captain America, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, the Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange, Silver Surfer, Thor, Moon Knight, Silk, Spider-Man 2099, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Ant-Man, and Hawkeye. This all-star roster takes a fun, fresh look at everyone's favorite Marvel super heroes, delivering delightful stories that will introduce them to first-time fans for a whole new generation of readers.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

ALL PRINCESSES DIE BEFORE DAWN GN

(W) Quentin Zuttion (A) Quentin Zuttion

Three love stories, from budding desire to fading passion, play out within one family on a late summer's day-a day that will change all their lives forever. August 3, 1997. In the bathroom of his suburban home, eight-year-old Lulu is trying on his mom's lipstick. He dreams of kissing his best friend, a neighborhood boy. Meanwhile, his teenage sister, Cam, covers her much-older boyfriend sneaking up to her bedroom by blasting the latest summer hits. In the kitchen, their mother is waiting for their father, who didn't come home last night. On TV, newscasters are announcing the death of Princess Diana…. All Princesses Die Before Dawn is a devastating and richly illustrated slice-of-life graphic novel that has already found critical success in France that does not shy away from addressing homophobia, emotional abuse, and broken families, but remains quietly optimistic about the strength of love and the human spirit.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

DANTES INFERNO GN

(W) Dante Alighieri (A) Paul Brizzi, Gaetan Brizzi

Guided by the poet Virgil, Dante crosses the nine circles of Hell to find his beloved, Beatrice, in Paradise. Along the way, he must recognize and reject each of the incarnations of sin. In each circle of Hell, Dante confronts both sinners and demons, from Cleopatra, Helen of Troy, Achilles, and Paris, whose loves were famously their downfall, to the Greek Furies and Medusa, to heretics like Epicurus, whose teachings claimed that the soul died with the body, now forced to writhe in a flaming tomb for eternity. Each layer of Hell reveals monsters, gods, historical and mythological kings, philosophers, queens, and hordes of the miserable, faceless damned, all culminating in a confrontation with Lucifer himself. Paul and Ga tan Brizzi make Dante's famously dense literary classic accessible without distorting it and betraying the spirit of the Italian genius. They deftly translate it into comics while taking care to preserve the heart of the story: a taste for excess, dramatic tension, and the inevitable darkness of the subject matter.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

EDEN OF WITCHES GN VOL 01

(W) Yumeji (A) Yumeji

Long ago, plants and animals lived in harmony… until humankind came to power and, unable to coexist with nature, destroyed and exploited both flora and fauna without a second thought. Now the world has become a barren wasteland. But witches have the power to speak to nature. Blamed for the extinction of plant life, and feared by humanity for their powers, they hide away from the rest of humanity in secret lairs bursting with greenery. Pili, a young witch-apprentice, has set out on the roads accompanied by the wolf Oak. However, she is not accustomed to the world outside and traveling long distances. Her fatigue quickly takes its toll, and she ends up injuring herself by tumbling down a rocky slope! Fortunately, a boy named Bowei finds Pili and takes her home to nurse her back to health. However, the arrival of the unfamiliar young lady arouses suspicion among other villagers, who quickly discern her true nature as a witch. And all captured witches share the fate of execution!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SCARS GN VOL 01

(W) Brandon Arias (A) Brandon Arias

Two school kids, Kyonosuke and Akira, live in a little village by the Japanese countryside. After an accident, Kyonosuke recieves a skin graft to his face, leaving him permanently scarred. This disfigurement makes Kyonosuke a target for constant bullying. Akira, his classmate, is trying to come to terms with her gender dysphoria, but is beaten by her father for saying she wants to be a girl. When they meet and fall in love, they decide to escape their toxic environment together. But are they strong enough to accept each other, and themselves, for who they are? Scars is an ardent coming-of-age manga about acknowledging our differences and finding self-acceptance.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

NATHAN HALES HAZARDOUS TALES 3 BOOK SET #4 TREATIES

(W) Nathan Hale (A / CA) Nathan Hale

A collectible box set featuring three fan-favorite tales of American history from author-illustrator Nathan Hale's New York Times bestselling series. Hilarious, gruesome, and packed with facts, this series introduces readers to some of the strangest moments in history. In this boxed set, readers will hide behind enemy lines with reporter Marguerite Higgins in Cold War Correspondent: A Korean War Tale, fight alongside Haitian revolutionaries in Blades of Freedom: A Tale of Haiti, Napoleon, and the Louisiana Purchase, and soar through the sky with American fighter pilots in Above the Trenches: A WWI Flying Ace Tale.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

