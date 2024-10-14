Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: NYCC, Run DMC

Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC Giving Away Stuff at New York Comic Con

Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC will be giving away stuff at his Friday panel at New York Comic Con this week.

Known for Run DMC, McDaniels blends rap with a passion for comic books in his Darryl Makes Comics venture.

Meet legends like Bill Sienkiewicz and Sanford Greene, possible surprise guests at this year's Comic Con.

Darryl, a NY native, advocates for adoption and leads initiatives for foster kids and children's rights.

Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC is bringing back his Darryl Makes Comics publishing division to New York Comic Con this week. One of my favourite comic book industry-related moments was finding myself called on to rap with Run DMC on Walk This Way at a Thought Bubble event for about five seconds, which was equally cringe-making and thrilling simultaneously. I hope someone else has a similar experience this week. Darryl McDaniels has always said that he got into rap music as a way of trying to get into comic books, and he eventually succeeded. And he will be appearing at New York Comic Con, with a panel on Friday promising to "share sneak peeks of the future of the DMC Universe, with some surprise guests and giveaways". You can start lining up now if you like… last year saw guests Bill Sienkiewicz, Sanford Greene and Axel Alonso. This year? Who knows…

Darryl Makes Comics Discusses Comic Books and Animation

Fri, Oct 18, 2024

5:45 PM – 6:45 PM

Room 406.2

Join Darryl DMC McDaniels and the Darryl Makes Comics Crew as they discuss Creativity, Culture, and Comics, as well as sharing sneak peeks of the future of the DMC Universe, with some surprise guest and giveaways

Darryl McDaniels is a native New Yorker who, with his friends Joseph Simmons and Jason Mizell, created the legendary hip-hop group Run DMC. McDaniels also became a huge advocate for adoption, testifying in the New Jersey state league for adoptees to access their original birth certificates, founded a summer camp for foster kids, and is on the board of directors for the organization Children's Rights, which monitors child welfare systems around the country. His Darryl Makes Comics company, along with its spinoff baked goods company Darryl Makes Cookies, has been a familiar face at comic book conventions over the past ten years. Darryl Makes Comics' first book was DMC, set in 1985, and featured McDaniels as a superhero who confronts both criminals and other superheroes whose recklessness threatens innocent lives.

