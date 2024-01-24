Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, darth maul

Darth Maul Gets A Star Wars Black, White & Red Spotlight

In April, Marvel have added Darth Maul to its Black, White & Blood line, with a four-issue series from Benjamin Percy and Stefano Raffaele.

Last year, Marvel added Darth Vader to its Black, White & Blood line, and in April, they will be doing the same for Darth Maul, with a four-issue series from the likes of Benjamin Percy and Stefano Raffaele in the first issue. I can hear Peter Serafinowicz speaking to me with that face.

The series' first story will see Maul initiate a one-man war against a newly discovered adversary for the Sith. A prison ship – transporting a mysterious group known as the Final Occultation– goes offline, and Darth Maul is sent by Palpatine to investigate. What he finds on board is the stuff of nightmares… The vessel, however, is transporting a group known as the Final Occultation, and horrors await. Now it's up to him to stop this profoundly dark and unstable threat that wishes to bring chaos to the galaxy. "At last we will reveal ourselves to the Jedi?" He'll have to deal with the Final Occultation first.

Ben Percy says "The silent assassin has a busy inner world. He is loyal to Palpatine, but that does not make him a puppet or a tool. He is willing to make his own decisions — ones that could shake the very fabric of the galaxy — as is the case in this chiller and thriller of a story, 'The Final Occultation,'"

"Darth Vader: Black, White & Red was a huge success for us and fans went wild for it," said editir Mark Paniccia. "We immediately started getting requests to feature Darth Maul for our next journey into the unique Black, White & Blood comic format. Ben and Stefano serve a story filled with horrors you haven't seen before in a Star Wars tale."

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 (OF 4)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

On Sale 4/25

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!