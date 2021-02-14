Darth Vader and Gina Carano – The Daily LITG, 14th February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Darth Vader, Mandalorian, Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Darth Vader and Gina Carano – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
- The Mandalorian: Ex-Cast Member Gina Carano Issues Statement
- If You're Lucky, You Might Encounter a Feebas! Is Pokémon GO Trolling?
- Buffy, Angel Stars James Marsters, J. August Richards Post Support
- Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis & Lesley-Ann Brandt Look Devilishly Sharp
- Roman Reigns to Defend Title Against Winner of Elimination Chamber
- Buffy Writer Marti Noxon Posts Support; Carpenter Responds to Richards
- Titans: Birds of Different Feathers Flock Together on Season 3 Set
- Law & Order: SVU – Ice-T Makes Bold Stabler/Benson Reunion Promise
- The Todd McFarlane Designed Batman Gets New Variant Figure
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Dr. STONE: Shonen Jump Announces Spinoff With Special Promotion
- Original Art Auction Bargains From Ryan Ottley, Joe Madureira, More
- 2000AD Audios: Joseph Fiennes as Dredd & the Best of UK Acting Talent
- Huda Fahmy Of @YesImHotInThis Sells Her Graphic Novel For Six Figures
- Mark Bagley's Miles Morales Spider-Man Cover Art Sells For $225,000
- Something Is Killing The Children #16 May Have Never Existed
- Steph Mided Sells New Graphic Novel Club Kick Out to Harper Alley
- From League To Violator Vs Badrock – Nineties' Alan Moore At Auction
LITG one year ago – Parasite became a comic
And Aurora joined X-Factor.
- Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Storyboards Released as Graphic Novel
- Marvel Reveals New X-Factor Costume Designs, Adds Alpha Flight's Aurora to the Team
- SCOOP: New Marvel Brexit British Superhero Team Comic Launches In Empyre
- Was That Really How Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy #6 Was Meant To End? (Spoilers)
- Meet Gwen Stacy's New (Old) Boyfriend – Gwen Stacy #1 [SPOILERS]
- "Star Wars": Harrison Ford Breaks Cameo Silence on "Kimmel"
- DC to Publish Generation One: Age Of Mysteries Through To Generation Five: Age of Tomorrow
- Marvel Finally Puts a Label on Mystique and Destiny's Relationship in Tomorrow's X-Men #6 [SPOILERS]
- SCOOP: Art, Details For Dark Nights Sequel, Death Metal, by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
- Alan Moore Calls Resident Alien 'A Pitch Perfect Narrative' – Will You Agree?
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
LITG two years ago, Poison Ivy controversy began
And there was no post-credit scene for Aquaman.
- Poison Ivy Death on the Cover of Heroes In Crisis #7
- Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Aquaman? (No Spoilers)
- SCOOP: Jeff Lemire to Create Black Hammer Crossover With DC Comics Characters
- Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Will Launch Lost Art Promotional Cards in January
- 22 Revealed DC Comics Covers for January From Bill Sienkiewicz, Jae Lee, Artgerm, Ben Oliver and More
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- John Cassaday of Planetary, Captain America and Creative Director of Humanoids
- Niko Henrichon of Doctor Strange
- Phillip Vaughan, Course Director – Comics and Graphic Novels, University of Dundee.
- David B. Quinn, co-creator of Faust
- Michael Kasinger, sketch card artist.
- Suzanne Dechnik, comics colourist
- Chad Bowers, writer on Youngblood, X-Men 92, Swordquest, Deadpool.
