Something Is Killing The Children #16 May Have Never Existed

In his newsletter, James Tynion IV stated "I've been having a series of very exciting calls and emails about Something Is Killing The Children that I can't even hint about yet. I just sent off the last issue of whole Archer's Peak story cycle to the printer, and that will be out I think later this month…"

"There's another universe where SIKTC #15 was going to be the end of the series. But you all have turned the book into a runaway hit, and now there's no ending in sight. But 15 is still an ending. It's the ending of the story of young James, and Tommy, and a lot of the people and places we've gotten to know in Archer's Peak. I felt the weight of all those fifteen issues when I put this one down. I am just so damn proud of everything we've done."

"Erica Slaughter changed my life. This is the book that sent me down the road toward Batman and The Department of Truth, and Wynd and everything else… And the fact that people keep finding her story and connecting with her just bowls me over every single time. I'm going to be coy about what the book will look like starting with Issue #16 (Which I'm pretty sure will start in May)."

He's right. And here are the details for Something Is Killing The Children #16, out from Boom Studios in May. And just think, in another world, you would never have seen what happened after that ending of #15 coming on the 24th of February.

Something Is Killing The Children #16, the launch of a brand new story arc about Erica's early experiences with the House of Slaughter and the start of her monster-hunting career… before the horrifying events that brought her to Archer's Peak. The story you demanded begins here: the origin of Erica Slaughter! What shocking events brought Erica to the House of Slaughter… and what did she have to do to join the Order of St. George? The secrets are revealed here for the first time in this perfect jumping-on point for new readers.