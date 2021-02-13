Dr. STONE: Shonen Jump Announces Spinoff With Special Promotion

Posted on | by Adi Tantimedh | Comments

Dr. STONE is one of the most out-there manga and anime series around right now. It takes place hundreds of years from now, after everyone in the world had been turned to rocks in a mysterious apocalyptic event. High school Science, prodigy Senku, is one of the first to revive. He sets out to rebuild the world from scratch with his friends, taking it from the Primitive Age to the Industrial Age and towards a new Digital Age with the resources available. Creators Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi have created a gleeful, joyful, sprawling saga filled with mystery, sheer, geeky love of Science and Competence!

Dr. STONE: Shonen Jump Announces Spinoff With Special Promotion
DR. STONE REBOOT: BYAKUYA © 2019 by Riichiro Inagaki, Boichi/SHUEISHA Inc.

Shonen Jump announced a special promotion with chapters 1-7 and 60-70 free to read on Shonen Jump for a week starting today so that fans can read from the beginning or where the anime is now!

Dr. STONE: Shonen Jump Announces Spinoff With Special Promotion
DR. STONE REBOOT: BYAKUYA © 2019 by Riichiro Inagaki, Boichi/SHUEISHA Inc.

Dr. STONE: Shonen Jump Announces Spinoff With Special Promotion
DR. STONE REBOOT: BYAKUYA © 2019 by Riichiro Inagaki, Boichi/SHUEISHA Inc.

This is to promote the imminent publication of the spinoff one-volume manga prequel story about Senku's father, an astronaut on the International Space Station, when the apocalyptic event hit the Earth. Fans can read the manga in preparation for the standalone side story, Dr. STONE Reboot: Byakuya coming out March 2nd, featuring his father, Byakuya, on the International Space Station. This is the story of the crew as they try to survive as the only humans who remain flesh and blood!

Dr. STONE: Shonen Jump Announces Spinoff With Special Promotion
DR. STONE REBOOT: BYAKUYA © 2019 by Riichiro Inagaki, Boichi/SHUEISHA Inc.

"Join Senku's father Byakuya on his adventure in space as the world turns to stone!

One fateful day, all of humanity turned to stone. Many millennia later, Taiju frees himself from the petrification and finds himself surrounded by statues. The situation looks grim—until he runs into his science-loving friend Senku! Together they plan to restart civilization with the power of science!

Learn what happened when the world turned to stone in this special side story to Dr. STONE. As Senku and his friends are being turned to stone, his father Byakuya is on the International Space Station. This is the story of the crew as they try to survive as the only humans who remain flesh and blood!"

Dr. STONE: Shonen Jump Announces Spinoff With Special Promotion
DR. STONE REBOOT: BYAKUYA © 2019 by Riichiro Inagaki, Boichi/SHUEISHA Inc.
Dr. STONE: Shonen Jump Announces Spinoff With Special Promotion
DR. STONE REBOOT: BYAKUYA © 2019 by Riichiro Inagaki, Boichi/SHUEISHA Inc.
Dr. STONE: Shonen Jump Announces Spinoff With Special Promotion
DR. STONE REBOOT: BYAKUYA © 2019 by Riichiro Inagaki, Boichi/SHUEISHA Inc.

The free chapters of the original manga series can be read on the Shonen Jump website. The Spinoff can be read here.

About Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist who just likes to writer. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.

twitter  