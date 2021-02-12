The Todd McFarlane Designed Batman Gets New Variant Figure

McFarlane Toys has unveiled yet another Batman figure for their growing lines of DC Multiverse figures. This time we are getting a new variant released for the Todd McFarlane designed Batman. We had already seen this figure before as the black and grey costume went exclusively to Walmart as part of their Gold Label Series. The original release includes special goggles, daggers, and McFarlane's own War of Crime Batman. This figure is quite similar to the original but features a blue and gray batsuit as well as some new accessories. Batman will be getting a gold batarang as well as modified swords that are very different from the previous release. Pre-orders for this version of the Dark Knight are already popping up on a variety of retailers like Amazon, Target (here), and others. He is priced at $19.99 and set to bring an end to injustice in March 2022.

"Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane (variant) – In the 1980s, Todd McFarlane began drawing Batman™ professionally, working on the classic storyline "Batman: Year Two™" in Detective Comics™, and creating iconic artwork, including his dynamic cover for Batman #423. Todd went on to become a titan of the comic book industry but has always had an affinity for Batman, stating,"I've always liked the fact that Batman has no superpowers. When it comes down to it, he's just a dude in a costume. Conceivably, if you pushed him off a roof (Batarangs, etc., aside), he could potentially die, unlike Superman™."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

This figure is inspired from the mind of Todd McFarlane, to create a new never before seen before version of the Dark Knight. This figure is featured with a Cape and Cowl

Cape and Cowl Batman comes with two swords, batarang and a base

Includes collectable art card with Todd McFarlane Batman artwork on front and character biography on the back