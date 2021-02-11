Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)

In the new Darth Vader comic book by Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco, set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi, the Dark Lord, meets up with a space-dwelling psychic squid.

Which apparently has quite the ability. One of those Force/destiny type squids, I am sure. Red Dwarf has one or two, the Babylon 5 Centauri are all over that kind of thing, so why not Star Wars too?

The power to let you know the moment of your death, how the future will all play out and drive you into despair. So what future does this Endgame have for Darth Vader?

First delving into his mind, seeing his life, his battles and drawing a parallel between his own experiences and those he inflicted upon his son.

And given his own Force demons to face. But it ends in a familiar but different way to how his death would play out in one movie's time.

And a very different direction for the films to go.

Of course, that's the thing about destinies, once observed, they do have a tendency to change a little. I am presuming someone, somewhere has already played this particular What If scenario out in real-time…

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #10

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200629

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Aaron Kuder

THE RED HORROR!

• After passing the test of THE EYE OF WEBBISH BOGG, DARTH VADER has learned the route to the hidden location of THE EMPEROR'S greatest secrets!

• But in THE RED NEBULA along the way, can Vader survive the onslaught of the greatest predator in the galaxy? Especially if the monster's most brutal attack transcends the physical?

• And what horrors await the Emperor if a transformed Vader makes it to his dark door? Rated T In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99