Original Art Auction Bargains From Ryan Ottley, Joe Madureira, More

As the values of comic books continue to boom, there is more attention than ever being paid to original art sales, especially as more and more artwork is now being created digital-only. But, at Heritage Auctions this weekend, amongst their Online Catalog: 2021 February 14-15 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122107 there are many bargains to be had. We already noted an Alan Moore piece being auctioned without his name, for peanuts, as well as four Extreme/Maximum pages for a dollar, what else is out there?

A page from Haunt #1 by Ryan Ottley, the series created by Todd McFarlane and Robert Kirkman. Currently on a $1 bid, with two days to go. Given the upcoming success of Invincible and his current Spider-Man work, this is an utter bargain.

Ryan OttleyHaunt#1 Story Page 15 Original Art (Image, 2009). This bloody page shows information gathering at it's worst, from the premier issue of the Todd McFarlane/Robert Kirkman created comic featuring an unusual superhero. This page of Ottley pencils were created from layouts by Greg Capullo and inked digitally for the comic by McFarlane himself. Graphite over blue pencil on Image Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 14.75". Signed by Ottley at the top right and in Excellent condition.

Then there's this gorgeous splash page from Secret Empire: Brave New World, currently at $2. When the comic book costs more than the original art, there's a bargain to be had.

Brian Level Secret Empire: Brave New World#5 Splash Page 8 Original Art Splash Page (Marvel, 2017). The small silhouettes of Prince Namor the Sub-Mariner, Human Torch (Jim Hammond), Toro, Winter Soldier (James Buchanan Barnes), and Namora are encompassed by the prodigious Atlantean city on this gorgeous closing page of this story, issue and series. Ink and wash over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Light edge and handling wear. In Excellent condition.

Or how about a fully signed OMAC page by Keith Giffen and Scott Koblish, currently at $11?

Keith Giffen and Scott Koblish O.M.A.C.#8 Story Page 9 Original Art (DC, 2012). A great action-heavy page with a distinct Jack Kirby feel to the art. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Giffen, writer Dan Didio, and editor Scott Hanna. In Excellent condition.

Or you know the Lex Luthor graphic novel based on Donald Trump written by James Hudnall and Adam Kubert? Two pages by Eduardo Barreto, currently at $11 the pair.

Eduardo Barreto Lex Luthor: The Unauthorized Biography Story Pages 6 and 7 Original Art Group of 2 (DC, 1989). Reporter Peter Sands has uncovered some incredible stories and seen rough times, including in this issue, discovering the truth about Lex's parents' deaths and the beginning of Luthor's empire. Ink over graphite and blue pencil with white splatter paint on DC Bristol board with image areas of 10" x 15". Light toning along the edges, whiteout corrections and handling wear. In Very Good condition.

In fact, there are a lot of undervalued pages by Eduardo Barreto up for auction from Batman to Sigil to Marvel Knights to Green Arrow to Superman. Someone who snaps them all up will make a killing.

You can also find a Joe Madureira page of Deadpool: Circle Chase #2, currently for $31 (another page is already going for $208)

Joe Madureira and Mark FarmerDeadpool: The Circle Chase#2 Story Page 12 Original Art (Marvel, 1993). From the second-ever Deadpool solo comic! The hunt for Tolliver's will continues in "The Circle Chase: Round 2: Rabbit Season, Duck Season", with art by fan-favorite artist Joe Madureira from early in his career with Marvel. Rendered in ink over graphite and blue pencil on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.25". Text correction paste-ups, and signed by Madureira in the bottom margin and by Farmer in the lower right side margin. In Excellent condition.

And two pages from Spawn #199, back when Erik Larsen was drawing the book for a spell. His Spider-Man was selling from $15,000 to $50,000 recently. His two Spawn pages currently up at $82 and $36 repsectively.

Erik LarsenSpawn#199 Story Page 19 Original Art (Image, 2010). As Violator and Freak battle, Spawn rejoins the fray in this action-packed page by Image co-founder and Savage Dragon artist Erik Larsen. This penciled page was digitally inked by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane for the lead-up issue to the historic 200th issue of the first title released by Image. Graphite on Image Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 13.5". Light smudging and signed by Larsen at the bottom. In Excellent condition.

Erik LarsenSpawn#199 Story Page 20 Original Art (Image, 2010). Final cliffhanger 2/3 splash page as Violator and Spawn confront Freak by Image co-founder and Savage Dragon artist Erik Larsen. This penciled page was digitally inked by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane for the lead-up issue to the historic 200th issue of the first title released by Image. Graphite on Image Bristol board with an image area of 10.25" x 14.5". Signed by Larsen at the bottom and in Excellent condition.

And just check out this Doctor Strange page by Filip Andrade. Currently at $36.

Filipe AndradeDoctor Strange: The End#1 Story Page 14 Original Art (Marvel, 2020). Filipe had his work his first published back in 2010 for Marvel, in "Iron-Man: Titanium", and now 11 years later is still turning out fantastic pages like this Strange story. His resume includes art for such characters as X-23, Captain America, Black Widow, Wolverine, Moon Knight, Nomad and John Carter. Ink over graphite on bright white Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed in top right, and in Excellent condition.

We also have two pages of Joe Bennett's Immortal Hulk for $46 the pair.

Joe BennettImmortal Hulk#10 Story Pages 4 and 8 Original Art (Marvel, 2019).Hulk, Gamma Flight and Bushwhacker head for the site of the gamma explosion in these two pages. Graphite and blue pencil on Bristol board with image areas of 10.5" x 15.5". In Excellent condition.

The page in which the adult Superman meets Lori Lemaris for the first time for just $135 so far.

Murphy Anderson DC Comics Presents#5 Story Page 4 Original Art Panel Page (DC, 1979). Superman is reunited with his first great love, the mermaid Lori Lemaris, on this page from "The War of the Undersea Cities!". Ink over graphite and blue pencil on vellum affixed to DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". The page is toned with darker toning around the edges. There is a small tear at the top edge, a stripped-in text correction in Panel 3, and wear to the top left corner. In Very Good condition. From the Murphy Anderson Collection.

And a stunning Shazam reveal page by Gary Frank for… okay, for $210 but it's still a steal.

Gary Frank Justice League #14 Story Page 10 Captain Marvel/Shazam! Original Art (DC, 2013). Freddy helps the newest incarnation of Captain Marvel (now known as simply Shazam!) find some new duds! The page was created in ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 15". In Excellent condition.

As is this Jim Cheung page from Young Avengers, currently at $230. Wandavision could take this higher.

Jim Cheung John Dell Young Avengers#5 Story Page 10 Original Art (Marvel, 2005). The Young Avengers face impossible odds against Kang the Conqueror. Patriot saves Kate Bishop while Hulking, Wiccan, and Stature launch a last-ditch assault against the seasoned Avengers arch-nemesis. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 14". In Excellent condition.

Also this Charlie Adlard page from The Walking Dead #18, currently at just $260.

Charlie Adlard The Walking Dead #18 Story Page 13 Original Art (Image, 2003) An early issue from the world that is overwhelmed by the dead. The Walking Dead became a huge hit TV series which spawned four spin-offs. Rendered in ink over graphite on Image Bristol board with an image size of 6.75" x 10.25". In Excellent condition.

And even though it's a lot more, this double-page spread from Batman #3, by David Finch and Danny Miki, written by Tom King, may still be undervalued at $750.

David Finch and Danny Miki Batman #3 Story Pages 14 and 15 Original Art (DC, 2016). Gotham has a novel and willful new hero and she may be everything the city needs. Highly detailed linework of Gotham Girl in action as Batman stands by. Produced by the incredible art team of Finch and Miki in ink over graphite on Bristol board with image areas of 10" x 15". Soft corner bumps, small spots of production staining, tape on the reverse side from where the pages were once joined. Art is in Excellent condition.

And if you did want to splash our, there's this Steve Gerber, Gene Colan and Steve Leialoha Howard The Duck page for a grand.

Gene Colan and Steve Leialoha Howard the Duck #7 Story Page 4 Original Art (Marvel, 1976).Howard and Bev make a hasty exit from a burning building. First-class artwork by Colan and Leialoha makes this a real prize for collectors of the cigar-chomping duck. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". The Page is toned. The top left corner is trimmed, production tape in the top margin, blue pencil marks, and text stat paste-up in the lower margin. In Excellent condition.

But nothing beats Byrne, with this stunning pose from his Amazing Spider-Man #1 relaunch, currently at $1400, with room to grow.

John Byrne and Scott Hanna The Amazing Spider-Man #1 Story Page 17 Original Art (Marvel Comics, 1999). Spider-Man's tells Scorpion (MacDonald Gargan) to bug off on this perilous page. Ink over graphite on bright white Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". In Excellent condition.