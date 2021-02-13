From League To Violator Vs Badrock – Nineties' Alan Moore At Auction

Original artwork from comics written by Alan Moore can sell for a pretty penny. But the project in question can affect the value. So, at Heritage Auctions this weekend, amongst their Online Catalog: 2021 February 14-15 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122107 are a couple of pages from such projects – but worlds away. Literally.

First, we have a page by Kevin O'Neill and Alan Moore from The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Vol.2, #2 Story Page 24, from 2002.

The Invisible Man betrays his fellow league members by offering to help two mysterious alien head creatures conquer the Earth on this closing page of sci-fi horror from "People of Other Lands". Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". In Excellent condition.

It is currently going for $330 with 2 days to go. Will likely go for more, ever though it doesn't feature the characters prominently. Or at least, not visibly.

But also being auctioned is the original artwork by Brian Denham, Jonathan Sibal, and Danny Miki from Violator vs. Badrock #4. also written by Alan Moore. Page 22, from 1995.

Badrock journeys to hell and finds himself face-to-face with Violator! Page from the final issue of the miniseries pitting the strongest member of Youngblood against the demonic hellspawn. Ink over graphite on Image Bristol board with an image area of 10.25" x 15.5". Text paste-ups, with light smudging/handling wear. In Excellent condition.

That does feature the main characters. But currently, the highest bid is… $3. Might Bleeding Cool pointing out that the EIIIGGHHH FZAAAT AAOOWW WHUDD are written by Alan Moore see some folk bid a few more denari over the remaining two days of its auction?

Though if you want that Extreme energy without the expense of Alan Moore, there is another bargain, four pages from Extreme titles, currently at $1 for the lot. Two days to go…

Marat Mychaels, Andy Park, and others – Extreme Studios Comic Story Page Original Art Group of 4 (Maximum Press/Image, 1994-1996). A group of four pages from the Rob Liefeld-created Extreme Studios, who released comics through Image and Maximum Press. Included are: Vogue #2 Page 6 by Marat Mychaels (layouts), Andy Park (pencils), and Sean Parsons (inks); Newmen #8 Page 5 by Todd Nauck, Norm Rapmund, and Lary Stucker; Priest #2 Page 13 by Mark Pajarillo and Sean Parsons; Cyberpunx #1 Page 24 by Ching Lau and Lary Stucker. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on Image Bristol board with image areas of approximately 10.25" x 15.5". Slight toning, with light smudging and handling wear. Overall in Excellent condition.