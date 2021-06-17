Dave Cockrum's First Appearance Of Krakoa Original Artwork At Auction

All of the current day X-Men titles take place on or around Krakoa, the sentient mutant island that has provided a base for all of mutantity on Earth and whose presence threatens human nations, even as they work together diplomatically for the fruits that Krakoa can bear, including increased lifespan, a cure for dementia and a universal antibiotic. But it all began with Giant-Size X-Men #1 and the first appearance of Krakoa, Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, Thunderbird, Sunfire, and the All-New All-Different X-Men that would jumpstart the X-Men into the monster it is today. We mention this because the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. Including the first appearance of Krakoa, by Dave Cockrum and Len Wein, in its sentient form, from Giant-Size X-Men #1. Perfectly times with the release of Planet-Size X-Men, which intends to make just as big a change… Bidding will finish on Thursday, the 17th of June.

Dave Cockrum Giant-Size X-Men#1 Story Page 29 Krakoa Original Art (Marvel, 1975). The island is alive! First appearance of Krakoa, The Living Island, the entity that captured the original X-Men and led to the creation of the new X-Men. This key page features Cyclops, Iceman, Angel, Marvel Girl, Havok, and Polaris, as well as new recruits Storm, Wolverine, Sunfire, and Colossus. The detailed art by Dave Cockrum is rendered in ink and Zipatone over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Toned, paste-up and stripped-in text corrections held by tape on the back, adhesive residue in the last panel from a missing paste-up, tape and residue on the edges, taped paste-ups in the bottom margin, discolored shading film, with light staining and smudging/handling wear. In Very Good condition.

I wonder if Jonathan Hickman will want to make a bid on this?