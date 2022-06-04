Dave Roman Sells Three Unicorn Boy Graphic Novels To First Second

Dave Roman of Astronaut Academy is creating a new middle grade graphic novel series called Unicorn Boy coloured by Heather Mann. The series features Brian, a very ordinary boy, who to his dismay sprouts an extraordinary unicorn horn overnight. With the help of best friend Avery, he discovers that being Unicorn Boy comes with magical power that can help those in need. The first three books of Unicorn Boy have been picked up by Calista Brill at First Second to begin publication in the autumn of 2032, with Steve Foxe as editor. Dave Roman's agent Linda Pratt at Wernick & Pratt negotiated the deal for world rights. Dave Roman tweeted "My next book series, Unicorn Boy has officially been announced. Featuring colors by the amazing @heatherdrawingz! It won't be in stores for a while but hopefully I can share progress sneak peeks along the way. @01firstsecond @mackidsbooks @wernickpratt"

Dave Roman attended the School of Visual Arts, interned at DC Comics, then got a full-time job at Nickelodeon Magazine as a comic editor for eleven years, during which he was married to Raina Telgemeir. Roman is the co-creator of webcomic Jax Epoch and the Quicken Forbidden, Starbunny Inc, Teen Boat and Astronaut Academy, the latter of which was picked up by First Second in 2o11 as a series of graphic novels. He also created the graphic novel Agnes Quill: An Anthology of Mystery, and wrote the graphic novel X-Men: Misfits with Telgemeier. He also wrote a comic adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender and a prequel called Zuko's Story.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.