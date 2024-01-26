Posted in: Comics | Tagged: akira, cerebus, cerebus in hell, dave sim

Dave Sim Draws His First Comic In Years, Cerebus In Hell: Akimbo

Dave Sim Vs. Manga As He Draws His First Comic In Years, Cerebus In Hell: Akimbo for Aarvark Vanaheim April 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Dave Sim returns to drawing with Cerebus In Hell: Akimbo, tackling Manga.

Cerebus In Hell was a paste-up due to Sim's inability to draw post-surgery.

April 2024 release includes a standard $5 issue and a signed $15 edition.

The new issue signifies Sim's first full comic artwork since glamorpuss #26.

When Dave Sim started Cerebus In Hell, it was partially of necessity, as he was unable to draw any more after wrist surgery he'd received. Cerebus In Hell became a paste-up job, with his work on Cerebus, the work of Gustave Doré, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. The ciomic seems to have been on hiatus for the next few months. But in April, a new Cerebus In Hell returns, and Dave Sim will be drawing it in full. And what topic will see him return to the boards after eight years? Why, the rise of Manga. And the trade identity of Akira. In both a $5 standard and a $15 signed version.

CIH PRESENTS AKIMBO ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

FEB241084

(W) Dave Sim (CA) David Birdsong (A / CA) Dave Sim

Dave Sim's first complete-issue solo illustrated work since glamourpuss #26 (2012)! AKIMBO! That's right! The first Aardvark-Mangaheim (Dave Sim's Manga parodies) begins here, and Manga will never be the same! AKIMBO! Hand drawn by Dave Sim, it's Manga vs. Photorealism in the battle of the century, with Cerebus caught in the middle! Who will win? Who will lose? "With Hands On Hips And Elbows Turned Outward! CEREBUS-SAN! IS! AKIMBO!!!" In Shops: Apr 24, 2024 $5

CIH PRESENTS AKIMBO ONE SHOT SGN ED

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

FEB241085

(W) Dave Sim (CA) David Birdsong (A / CA) Dave Sim

SPECIAL SIGNED AND NUMBERED BY DAVE SIM EDITION! Dave Sim's first complete-issue solo illustrated work since glamourpuss #26 (2012)! AKIMBO! That's right! The first Aardvark-Mangaheim (Dave Sim's Manga parodies) begins here, and Manga will never be the same! AKIMBO! Hand drawn by Dave Sim, it's Manga vs. Photorealism in the battle of the century, with Cerebus caught in the middle! Who will win? Who will lose? "With Hands On Hips And Elbows Turned Outward! In Shops: Apr 24, 2024 $15

