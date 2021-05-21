Dave Sim Has A Cerebus "Crisis On Infinite Quarantine"

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus. And each one-shot trying to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way. In August 2021, that will mean taking on the pandemic shutdowns and DC Comics continuity as "Infinite Quarantine" which will hopefully be in the past when it is finally published.

And if you thought that was all Dave Sim was going to challenge you about in August, his Swords Of Cerebus collections continue collecting Cerebus In Hell including such storylines as "What it means when a Muslim calls you a "whore"" and "The 31 Gender Pronouns." So there's that too…

CRISIS ON INFINITE QUARANTINE ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

JUN211151

(W) Dave Sim, David Birdsong, Matt Dow, Benjamin Hobbs, Eddie Khanna, Laura McFarland, Sean Michael Robinson (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs

You thought we were kidding about "Infinite Quarantine" when we ran these strips online last spring. We're betting Crisis on Infinite Quarantine will be as timely at the end of summer 2021 as it was in the spring of 2020 as the Earth continues to play planet-wide whack-a-mole with a microscopic basketball with knobby little things sticking out of it. If not? In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $4.00