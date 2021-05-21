Dave Sim Has A Cerebus "Crisis On Infinite Quarantine"
Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, railing against what he sees as society's and comic books' deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus. And each one-shot trying to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way. In August 2021, that will mean taking on the pandemic shutdowns and DC Comics continuity as "Infinite Quarantine" which will hopefully be in the past when it is finally published.
And if you thought that was all Dave Sim was going to challenge you about in August, his Swords Of Cerebus collections continue collecting Cerebus In Hell including such storylines as "What it means when a Muslim calls you a "whore"" and "The 31 Gender Pronouns." So there's that too…
CRISIS ON INFINITE QUARANTINE ONE SHOT
AARDVARK VANAHEIM
JUN211151
(W) Dave Sim, David Birdsong, Matt Dow, Benjamin Hobbs, Eddie Khanna, Laura McFarland, Sean Michael Robinson (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, Benjamin Hobbs
You thought we were kidding about "Infinite Quarantine" when we ran these strips online last spring. We're betting Crisis on Infinite Quarantine will be as timely at the end of summer 2021 as it was in the spring of 2020 as the Earth continues to play planet-wide whack-a-mole with a microscopic basketball with knobby little things sticking out of it. If not? In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $4.00
SWORDS OF CEREBUS IN HELL TP VOL 05
AARDVARK VANAHEIM
JUN211152
(W) Dave Sim, Sandeep Atwal (CA) Benjamin Hobbs, Lee Thacker (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim
Further collecting Cerebus' adventures in Hell? (with a question mark)! Including: "Cash On Delivery Penis in Every Canadian Expresspost"; Cerebus appoints the Whore of Babylon Governor of the Bank of Canada; The computers are eating our pens; "Bohemian Rhapsody" "on-hold" music; What it means when a Muslim calls you a "whore"; The 31 Gender Pronouns; Dead Cerebus balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade; Betty the Aardvark-Molesting-Nursing-Assistant Bird; The Legion of Cerebus-Balloon-Handlers; and much more. Collects Nick Calm, Agent Of Codpiece #1 (August 2018); Crisis on Infinite Cerebi #1 (September 2018); The League of Extraordinary Cerebi #1 (October 2018); and Cerberus In Hell? #1 (November 2018).In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: $19.95