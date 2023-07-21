Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: dave sim, jim lee, october 2023, Solicits, wildcats

Dave Sim's Cerebus Does Jim Lee's WildCATS to Tackle Wild Pig Menace

Dave Sim is switching temporarily from his War On Woke in his Cerebus In Hell comic book towards a war on pigs, courtesy of Jim Lee.

Dave Sim is switching temporarily on his War On Woke in his Cerebus In Hell comic book solicited from Aardvark-Vanaheim in October, taking inspiration from Jim Lee and Image Comics – sorry, Inbred Comics, and transforming WildC.A.T.S. into WildP.I.G.S, or "porky, inbred gut sacks". I was not entirely sure who he's having a go at here and I was not sure I want to know… was this some kind of trans allegory? Something about incels maybe? Or an Islamic hate trope thing? No, apparently Canada and Northern America are being overrun by a wild pig infestation and that's what Dave Sim wants to write about for Cerebus In Hell and Aardvark-Vanaheim's solicits and solicitations for October 2023. And at $4, now cheaper than Superman and Spider-Man, and with more pages too. Just about Canadian wild pigs. Look, here's a Guardian article.

CEREBUS IN HELL PRESENTS WILD PIGS ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

AUG231464

(W) Dave Sim (A / CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, David Birdsong

Wild pigs are menacing the infernal realms just as they are our world! You hadn't heard? Yes, it's true! There was this really long article in the newspaper about it. Formerly domesticated pigs that have escaped or have been released into the wild are breeding like rabbits and terrorizing large parts of the Canadian and American Midwest. No, it wasn't an article in The Onion and no, I didn't read it online. The wild pigs stole Shakira's purse! It's true! It was all in this newspaper article. Satan tells you all about it in this issue! What? I guess he reads the same newspaper that I do. Thanks a lot, now I don't have room to tell you about Hortense the Mother of All Living and the 12-foot Infernal Disney World animatronic Jiminy Hoffa Cricket!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: $4

SPECIAL SIGNED AND NUMBERED BY DAVE SIM EDITION! BAGGED AND BOARDED!

SRP: $15

In recent years, Dave Sim has taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Doré, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation. Maybe it's not too late to turn it around? He's doing signed versions as well now for an extra $11.

