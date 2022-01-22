David A Byrne Is Canceled In Scout Comics April 2022 Solicits

Four premieres for Scout Comics in April 2022, beginning with David Byrne's Canceled written by and named after Scout Comics co-publisher David Byrne, drawn by Pabliku Man, Renan Balmonte, Medmanga, and Nick Justus. By The Horns: Dark Earth by Flying Friar cover artist Markisan Naso and Jason Muhr, Vanity by Jurii Kirney and Natalia Tsarevnikova, and Triskele #1 by Felipe Pan and Monaramis.

BLK CARAVAN PREM DAVID BYRNES CANCELED #1 CVR A BARDALES

SCOUT COMICS

FEB221669

FEB221670 – BLK CARAVAN PREM DAVID BYRNES CANCELED #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV – 4.99

FEB221671 – BLK CARAVAN PREM DAVID BYRNES CANCELED #1 CVR C 25 COPY INCV

(W) David A Byrne (A) Pabliku Man, Renan Balmonte, Medmanga, Nick Justus (CA) Fredy Bardales

Black Caravan Imprint: From the writer of Stake comes the first Black Caravan Premiere title, Canceled! When washed-up kids show host Larry finds himself replaced by Cruncho the Clown, he tries to destroy the local town television tower, but instead gets himself electrocuted…and sucked into the airwaves. Canceled crosses four eras with four different artists with unique styles including Pabliku Man, Renan Balmonte, Medmanga, and Nick Justus and incentive covers from Ed Bickford and Zu Orzu!

Retailer Incentives: Retailers purchasing ten copies of Cover A (1:10) of CANCELED #1 can purchase 1 copy of Cover B by ED BICKFORD. Please reach out to your CS rep with questions about retailer incentives.

For every twenty-five (25) copies of Cover A (1:25) of CANCELED #1, retailers will receive one copy of Cover C by ZU ORZU. Please reach out to your CS rep with questions about retailer incentives.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BY THE HORNS DARK EARTH #1 CVR A MUHR & CANON (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

FEB221672

FEB221673 – BY THE HORNS DARK EARTH #1 CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCKED MORANELLI – 4.99

(W) Markisan Naso (CA) Steve Canon (A / CA) Jason Muhr

Scout Comics hit title By the Horns is back! Six months after their hellacious battle in the sky with the evil sorceress, Feng Po, Elodie and Sajen are back in Wayfarer, reluctantly settling into their new lives as… farmers?! But their days spent tilling the land in overalls proves short-lived when a mysterious blight devastates the continent of Solothus and forces them to take up a new quest.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 4.99

TRISKELE #1 CVR A MONARAMIS

SCOUT COMICS

FEB221683

FEB221684 – TRISKELE #1 CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCK COSTA – 4.99

(W) Felipe Pan (A / CA) Monaramis

When young Alec Ellis is granted a magical gift on Samhain night, the scales of power on the island of Albion are inadvertently shifted. Now, together with his friends, he is about to embark on a dangerous journey that shall decide the fate of their entire kingdom.

Set in a medieval world populated by characters and events from Celtic myths and legends, Triskele is a visually stunning journey into the world of once forgotten oral traditions. It is an epic story of courage and friendship imbued with fascinating characters and steeped in the magic of Welsh and Irish folklore.

Retailer Incentives: Retailers purchasing ten copies of Cover A (1:10) of TRISKELE #1 will unlock unlimited orders of Cover B by OLAVO COSTA. Please reach out to your CS rep with questions about retailer incentives.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 4.99

VANITY #1 CVR A SCHMALKE

SCOUT COMICS

FEB221685

FEB221686 – VANITY #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV LARSON – 4.99

(W) Jurii Kirney (A) Natalia Tsarevnikova (CA) Joseph Schmalke

BLACK CARAVAN IMPRINT: Every great legend has a beginning and horror stories are no different. However, our tale-as it is based on a true story-begins at the very end. The legendary Blood Countess Elizabeth Bathory is dead, and gravediggers are assigned to relocate her corpse. But who was she really? Was she a monster or a victim? Here we witness Elizabeth's birth and childhood, and see the earliest moments of her life through her eyes. This includes her first encounter with death and blood that awakens the beasts that lurk in her innocent, yet twisted mind. With an introduction by Vampire: The Masquerade's Mark Rein-Hagen.

Retailer Incentives: Retailers purchasing ten copies of Cover A (1:10) of VANITY #1 can order 1 copy of Cover B by ABIGAIL LARSON. Please reach out to your CS rep with questions about retailer incentives.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CULT OF IKARUS #3 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

FEB221674

(W) Jenna Lyn Wright (A) Karl Slominski

What do you do when it turns out you might be the harbinger of the apocalypse? Hunter's finally found some answers as to her heritage, and they've sent her reeling. She's one-of-a-kind, literally, and the Cult of Ikarus is out for her blood. Worse, our heroes' safe haven might not be as safe as they thought; there's a two-faced traitor in their midst. As the Cult of Ikarus closes in, it looks like Hunter and the gang might be outnumbered and out-fanged. Ah, well. If you can't beat 'em, drain 'em.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DISTORTED #2

SCOUT COMICS

FEB221675

(W) Salvatore Vivenzio (A) Gabriele Falzone

As James deals with his post-adolescent issues, he suddenly discovers he is not alone. An encounter with Murphy, another Distorted, is about to change his life. Meanwhile, the mysterious Steve Collins, a blogger and expert in paranormal and super powers, is creating a map that connects all the latest appearances of people with strange abilities. In the darkness of the city, another Distorted starts to make his way-Mason. He's a serial-killer and cannibal, who is convinced that devouring his own kind can make him stronger. And he just started his hunt.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NORTH BEND SEASON 2 #5

SCOUT COMICS

FEB221676

(W) Ryan Ellsworth (A / CA) Pablo De Bonis

Everything comes together in the thrilling series finale of North Bend! Brendan escapes from prison with the help of an old friend and sets out for revenge against those who framed him for murder.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PERHAPANAUTS TRIANGLE TP VOL 01

SCOUT COMICS

FEB221677

(W) Todd DeZago (A / CA) Craig Rousseau

BLACK CARAVAN IMPRINT: Too Many Mothmen! After being escorted through time by their Mothman pal, Karl, The Perhapanauts find themselves on the defense when an entire TRIBE of Mothmen hold them responsible for breaking the rules of time and space. And these guys are BRUTAL! Can our team of creative cryptids battle their way out of this predicament? And what will be the consequences? Featuring a gaggle of Gremlins, a couple of cops, and Big and Merrow go to meet an old friend in a dark Scottish loch.

Collecting The Perhapanauts: Triangle 1-5, and a whole slew of extras including 10 pages of an all-new Perhapanauts adventure!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SNATCHED TP

SCOUT COMICS

FEB221678

(W) Sheldon Allen (A) Mauricio Campetella

From the favelas of Central America, all the way to the scalp of your favorite A-List actress or IG Crush (you know the one I'm talking about), Snatched is a hardcore voyage into the bloody, treacherous, violent, unfiltered, uncompromising, and always unforgiving world of human hair trafficking. Following three parallel storylines, Snatched examines how racism, misogyny, and unchecked capitalism lead the pursuit of one of the world's most visible and lucrative, yet unspoken commodities: hair weave. If you thought the drug game was deadly, wait until you see what goes down in the hair trade. Collecting Issues 1-4 of Snatched.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 14.99

SWAMP DOGS #3 (OF 5) CVR A SAMMELIN

SCOUT COMICS

FEB221679

FEB221680 – SWAMP DOGS #3 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY SAMMELIN INCV – 3.99

(W) J M Brandt, Theo Prasidis (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Robert Sammelin

Black Caravan Imprint: The horrors of 1863 run fresh and deep for the folks of Land's End. We go back in time to witness the atrocities of the SWAMP DOGS, as Buddy the bartender weaves sinister tales of sadism, brutality, and forbidden Voodoo rituals. Metal band The Grunch learn how dark a heart has to be in order to be resurrected as a Swamp Dog… before they encounter a shocking reunion! The true and uncensored history of Bertram Cougill and his guerrilla raiders will chill you to the bone!

Retailer Incentives: Retailers purchasing ten copies of Cover A (1:10) of SWAMP DOGS #3 can purchase 1 copy of the psychedelic color shifted Cover B by ROBERT SAMMELIN. Please reach out to your CS rep with questions about retailer incentives.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

THIRD WAVE 99 #4

SCOUT COMICS

FEB221681

(W) James Haick Iii (A) louis XIII

It's the trip of a lifetime! The Third Wave surf crew arrive in South Africa to surf the world famous J-Bay. Little do Matt, Jack and Rob know that their lives are about to change forever. Will Johnny's master plan work and will the crew survive? Find out why the Third Wave surf and clothing line disappeared in this stunning conclusion of Third Wave 99!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

THUD #3

SCOUT COMICS

FEB221682

(W) Bryan Peabe Odiamar (A) Bryan Peabe Odiamar

Bo has just learned of Thud's existence and is having a hard time processing it. Thud has run into the street gang BDSM, and in a foolish attempt to learn more about his past, he just ends up learning more about BDSM than he wanted. Also, a sighting of Thud occurs. What does this all mean?

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99