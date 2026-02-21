Posted in: Comics | Tagged: comicspro, David Dastmalchian, Leah Fitzpatrick, Panick, The Accessories

David Dastmalchian At ComicsPRO for Panick/Rocketship/Accessories

David Dastmalchian and Leah Kilpatrick go full Frankenstein at ComicsPRO to promote their new Panick Entertainment comic, The Accessories

Panick Entertainment leaves Massive Indies, partners with Rocketship for Lunar Distribution to comic shops

The Accessories follows Igor, Renfield, and Mrs. Hyde rebelling against their monstrous bosses in 1930s London

Panick also unveils Razor Gray, Don't Turn Out the Light, and T.A.M.A.: The Compannual for 2026 lineup

Last week, Bleeding Cool broke the news that new comic book publisher Panick Entertainment would announce at ComicsPro that it was quitting Massive Indies in favour of partnering with Rocketship Entertainment for distribution to comic book stores through Lunar Distribution catalogue. And that they would be doing this with three new titles The Accessories by David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick and Patrick Piazzalunga, Razor Gray by Nir Levie, Don't Turn Out The Light by Tom Fyans and Felipe Watanabe, and T.A.M.A.: The Compannial by Catherine Corcoran, Ashley Witter, Sherard Jackson, Daniel HDR, Brendan Columbus, Alex Segura, Agnes Garbowska and Mike Kunkel.

And they took to the stage at ComicsPRO, the comic book retailer event being held, and they had David Dastmalchian ofThe Dark Knight, Suicide Squad, Gotham, The Flash, Blade Runner 2049, Dune Murderbot, Dexter: Resurrection, and One Piece, and Leah Kilpatrick (also of Murderbot) in full Frankenstein make-up to promote their new comic book title, The Accessories.

David Dastmalchian: Grrrrr. Do you ever have that boss you just wanted to kill?

Leah Kilpatrick: I have.

David Dastmalchian: Imagine if your boss has you out running around town all hours of the night collecting corpses or non-consensual blood donors, brains, or just doing all of the calculations and the heavy lifting while he's out enjoying the high life

Leah Kilpatrick: And you did all that work because he or they promised you immortality, a perfect body or even just some recognition, you know, even just spelling your name correctly, it's actually been like a really big…

David Dastmalchian: Don't… don't get her started, Stop! Our story, The Accessories, is the story of what happens when the henchman have had enough and finally flee their monster masters.

Leah Kilpatrick: Our story takes place in 1930s London, where you will fall in love, or maybe despise, our three (you're going to love them) heroes, Igor, Renfield, and we're introducing Mrs Hyde. So buy it? Is that what we're doing here?

David Dastmalchian: Order it and then stock it so people can buy it.

Leah Kilpatrick: So you guys put stuff on the shelves?

David Dastmalchian: That's how it works.

Leah Kilpatrick: Okay, I don't know, they just told me to show up.

David Dastmalchian: The Accessories. Thank you.

As well as a look at their other Wave 2 titles for Panick Entertainment Phase 2…

THE ACCESSORIES (4 issues)

After lifetimes in the background, three of history's greatest horror sidekicks finally say what they've never dared to before: Enough is ENOUGH!

Igor, Renfield, and Mrs. Hyde have aided their masters' diabolical missions for decades but today is the day they stop being loyal. Today the real horror walks out the front door. The looming question is…what do they do now? These three discarded servants find each other in the fallout, forming a band of gawky but determined anti-heroes caught between angry villagers, vengeful monster-hunters and furious former employers. Their survival will take more than just guts, luckily, they know where to procure more.

In a darkly comic descent into revenge and rebirth, the hench finally claim the title they never asked for…THE ACCESSORIES!

Writers And Creators: David Dastmalchian (Count Crowley) and Leah Kilpatrick (DC Horror)

Artist: Patrick Piazzalunga (Gunpowder Prophets)

Colors: Marco Brakko (Those Not Afraid)

Letters: Patrick Brosseau (T.A.M.A.)

Covers: Lukas Ketner, Tim Seeley, Matthew Seaborne, Joel Herrera

On-Sale: June 3, 2026

RAZOR GRAY (4 issues)

The scope of Prometheus meets the wonder of 2001: A Space Odyssey in the visual spectacle RAZOR GRAY. On an icy planet, an ambitious architect investigates alien relics. What he discovers will alter the course of human history—and unleash the dangers of curiosity.

Writer, Artist, Cover A and Creator: Nir Levie (Bioripple, Age of Canaan)

Colors: Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Mummy)

Cover B Artist, Issue #1: Matthew Warlick

On-Sale: May 2026

DON'T TURN OUT THE LIGHT (5 issues)

Weapons meets Monsters, Inc when a child goes missing and his father is forced to team up with the monster from under his bed to find and save his son.

One day, Derek's only son disappears. In a small town, no one can explain how this could have happened, so suspicion inevitably falls on him. Lost and alone, Derek does not know what to do until he hears a voice coming from under his son's bed—a voice that tells him it knows what happened to his boy, and what's more, it can help get him back.

Writer And Creator: Tom Fyans (Kerpow!)

Artist: Felipe Watanabe (Radiant Black)

On-Sale: August 26, 2026

T.A.M.A.: THE COMPANNUAL 2026 #1

Spinning out of one of the hottest new books of '25–T.A.M.A.–comes T.A.M.A.: THE COMPANNUAL 2026 #1. An intense 64-page horror anthology featuring the Companimals, the most diabolically cute virtual pets in existence. Witness the horrific results of the alpha test of the video game as unsuspecting testers bond with digital companions in the most terrifying ways imaginable. Featuring multiple horror stories told and illustrated by some of the best creators working in the biz, this anthology is can't miss material that will even reveal a key element of this Fall's T.A.M.A. Vol. 2.

Contributors: Catherine Corcoran, Ashley Witter, Sherard Jackson, Daniel HDR, Brendan Columbus, Alex Segura, Agnes Garbowska, Mike Kunkel & many more to be announced.

On-Sale: July 15, 2026

