David Hazan & Cecillia Lo Valvo's Monomyth- Mad Cave May 2023 Solicits David Hazan and Cecillia Lo Valvo launch their new comic book Monomyth in Mad Cave Studios' May 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Monomyth by David Hazan and Cecillia Lo Valvo is the new series launching from Mad Cave Studios in their May 2023 solicits and solicitations. A horror series set in a magical fantasy land, from the co-creator of Nottingham, it is joined by the latest issues of Exorcists Never Die, Don"t Spit in the Kind, Hunt Kill Repeat, Tales From Nottingham, Nature's Labyrinth, Dalia In The Dark, Legacy of Violence and the graphic novel Paper Planes by Jennie Wood and Dozerdraws.

MONOMYTH #1 (OF 6) CVR A CECILIA LO VALVO

(W) David Hazan (A / CA) Cecillia Lo Valvo

Magic is all but extinct. When the last ailing wizard casts a final desperate spell to summon the descendants of ancient bloodlines to a school for magic now in disrepair…those chosen ones find a horror of the likes they've never experienced. They will have to confront the deepest parts of themselves, their tragic pasts, and defeat each other to survive the ordeal.

Monomyth is an all-new mini-series from the mind of David Hazan (Nottingham).

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 4.99

EXORCISTS NEVER DIE #2 (OF 6)

(W) Steve Orlando (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Ellen Blair. Syd Miller. Two of Earth's foremost combat exorcists. And despite all that? They're in way over their heads. Syd and Ellen might've defeated Sloth and exorcized the first level of the Hellscraper, but there are still legions of demons between the two warriors and the soul auction they're desperate to shut down…not to mention the devastating sins that guard each level. As Syd and Ellen celebrate their victory over Sloth, they don't even realize they've fallen right into the clutches of Lust! As a couple, Syd and Ellen could never make it work, but now, as partners, if they can't overcome the lingering lust they have for each other, their mission to save souls will be deader than their romance.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DONT SPIT IN THE WIND #2 (OF 4)

(W) Stefano Cardoselli (A / CA) Stefano Cardoselli

Since the earth became inhospitable, a crew of garbage men has been tasked with cleaning up mountains of toxic waste. After descending deep inside a nuclear facility to search for a missing crew, Rodriguez and Boy find evidence that the crew has been killed by an unknown predator. Meanwhile, Travis is trying to survive his own encounter with a swarm of locusts!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HUNT KILL REPEAT #3

(W) Mark London (A) Francesco Archidiacono, Marc Deering (CA) Ryan Kincaid

After Hephaestus was defeated by Aphrodite, Artemis has no choice but to pay her uncle, Hades, a visit in his realm. But if Artemis is going to save Heph from his fate, she must be prepared to make a sacrifice of her own…

Hunt. Kill. Repeat. is an all-new original series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun) with art by the dynamic Francesco Archidiacono, colors by all-star Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Good Asian) and covers by Ryan Kincaid.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TALES FROM NOTTINGHAM #4 (MR)

(W) Dylan Essex (A) Miguel Puerta

In 1192, the Church's tithe is stolen from under Friar Tuck's nose in a heist orchestrated by a group of fledgling Merry Men, just as the Archbishop arrives to collect it. Tuck must battle with his conscience as he hunts down every last conspirator and every last coin by force.

Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NATURES LABYRINTH #6 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Bayleigh Underwood (CA) Filya Bratukhin

(END OF SERIES) With only two contestants left, it is do or die for J. and Nasir. Witness this relentless and breathtaking finale as J.'s identity is finally revealed and Ahab's motives come to light. Will Nasir aka "The Terror" finally display his true nature? Find out in the last issue of Nature's Labyrinth.

Nature's Labyrinth is an all-new six issue mini-series from writer Zac Thompson (Yondu, The Brother of All Men, Undone by Blood) and Bayleigh Underwood (It Took Luke, The Sixth Borough).

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DAHLIA IN THE DARK #6 (OF 6) CVR A MILANA

(W) Joe Corallo (A / CA) Andrea Milana

The Fairy King Luna's nefarious plan to invade earth and claim it for his own has finally come to fruition. The King's daughter Maya needs Donny's help to stop him and save the world. Can Donny save the world and be with his daughter again before Ollie puts an end to his career permanently?

Dahlia in the Dark is a fast-paced, action, fantasy thriller about family and hidden truths. Ringo award winner and Eisner nominated author Joe Corallo (She Said Destroy, Becstar, The Never Ending Party) joins rising star artist Andrea Milana for an all-original mini-series that will take readers on one wild ride!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #5 (OF 12) (MR)

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

(NEW ARC) As the situation in the small village of Disante begins to calm down, everything for the doctors at Hospital Roatan are about to witness true terror. Meanwhile, Nick makes contact with an old mysterious man that brings even more confusion to Nick's already muddled past.

A Legacy of Violence is 12 issue maxi-series by masters of horror Cullen Bunn and Andrea Mutti, with letters by Rus Wooton.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PAPER PLANES GN

(W) Jennie Wood (A / CA) Dozerdraws

Former best friends Dylan Render and Leighton Worthington attempt to successfully navigate their way through a summer camp for troubled youth. They both need a good evaluation at the camp. Otherwise, they'll be sent away, unable to attend high school with their friends. While participating in camp activities and chores, Dylan and Leighton rexamine the events that led up to the incident that sent them to camp, the incident that threatens their futures and their friendship with each other.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 14.99