David Wilson's Sells Rights To Graphic Novel, Soulmates

Soulmates is a YA graphic novel by debut author David Wilson, illustrator of the middle-grade graphic memoir Play Like a Girl

David Wilson reveals Soulmates, a young adult graphic novel set for release in spring 2026 by Roaring Brook Press.

Kate Meltzer of Roaring Brook Press acquires Soulmates with a deal negotiated by agent Daniel Lazar.

David Wilson: illustrator, writer, designer, and MFA grad, known for Play Like A Girl and award-winning covers.

Soulmates is a YA graphic novel by debut author David Wilson, illustrator of the middle-grade graphic memoir Play Like a Girl. "To everyone else, 17-year-old golden boy Kit Summers has it all figured out. But when he starts having premonitions of death, he must find a way to stop them—while navigating new feelings for an old friend who has dark secrets of her own—before his life spirals out of control."

David Wilson posts on social media, "Some news! I finally get to talk about this! I'm writing and illustrating my own young adult graphic novel, SOULMATES. It's a speculative horror romance. This book has come a long, long way, and I can't thank @danlazaragent and @kmeltzer123 enough for making this possible."

Kate Meltzer at Roaring Brook Press has bought the rights to Soulmates, and publication is planned for the spring of 2026. David Wilson's agent, Daniel Lazar at Writers House, negotiated the deal for world rights.

David Wilson is an illustrator, writer, designer, and filmmaker with an MFA from Kent State University in Visual Communication Design and has worked on illustration, design, and video projects for clients such as HarperCollins, The Atlantic, The WWE, Boom Studios, The Boston Globe, Harvard, Forbes and more. He is the creative director of Belt Publishing, where he was a recipient of AIGA's "50 Books 50 Covers" award for his Belt Revivals book covers. His latest work, Play Like A Girl, a Junior Library Guild Gold Selection, written by Misty Wilson, was a 2023 Buckeye Book Award winner.

Roaring Brook Press is a publisher of picture books, fiction, and nonfiction for young readers, from toddlers to teens. It published its first list in 2002. Its books have won the 2014 Michael L. Printz Award, the 2011, 2004, and 2003 Caldecott Medals, three Caldecott Honor awards, and a Newbery Honor. Macmillan owns Roaring Brook Press.

