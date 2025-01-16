Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In

DC All-In Absolute Universe Free Comic Book Day 2025 Special Edition

DC Comics have a DC All-In Absolute Universe Free Comic Book Day 2025 Special Edition for May the 3rd this year.

Article Summary DC Comics unveils its All-In Absolute Universe Special Edition for FCBD 2025 on May 3rd.

Diamond Comic Distributors' bankruptcy adds uncertainty to Free Comic Book Day's future.

DC Comics partners with Lunar for FCBD distribution, bypassing Diamond amid its financial issues.

Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, and IDW to distribute FCBD titles via Penguin Random House and Lunar.

The state of Free Comic Book Day 2025, for the 3rd of May, is still a bit up in the air. Amongst many things, Diamond Comic Distributors has declared bankruptcy. But Diamond was behind Free Comic Book Day every year. And even though the bigger publishers had left Diamond, FCBD was still being run and distributed by Diamond for every publisher aside from DC Comics, who used just Lunar – and Diamond UK still distribute all of DC Comics in the UK. Bleeding Cool scooped the full list of Free Comic Book Day titles, but it was still unknown as to what DC Comics' offer would be this year. And one of them, it seems, is the DC All-In Absolute Universe Free Comic Book Day 2025 Special Edition.

DC All In Absolute Universe 2025 FCBD Special Edition #1 will be published on Saturday, the 3rd of May, and offered for free while supplies last at participating comic book stores.

The Free Comic Book Day titles from Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, and IDW should also all be safe, coming from Penguin Random House and Lunar. The just-Diamond comic books should, technically, also be fine as Diamond is still operating under bankruptcy; the question is whether the publishers will want to risk it, as they are paid via Diamond for their participation in Free Comic Book Day. Image Comics has entirely dropped Diamond now. And no one seems to be sure what they will be paid, when, or even if…

Free Comic Book Day 2025 Silver Sponsor Comics

VALIANT ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION

Alien Books

(W) Fred Van Lente (A/CA) TBD

ENTER THE UNDEADSIDE! After the shocking events of RESURGENCE, the heroes of the Valiant Universe are scattered and broken! Those who have survived find themselves in a world overrun by flesh eating creatures intent on their destruction – THE UNDEADSIDE! Out of hope, out of time, the Valiant superheroes will uncover the secrets of the Undeadside in an ALL-NEW story that sets up the Valiant Comics event of 2025! Reprint Material Rating: Teen

Alien Books (W) Fred Van Lente (A/CA) TBD ENTER THE UNDEADSIDE! After the shocking events of RESURGENCE, the heroes of the Valiant Universe are scattered and broken! Those who have survived find themselves in a world overrun by flesh eating creatures intent on their destruction – THE UNDEADSIDE! Out of hope, out of time, the Valiant superheroes will uncover the secrets of the Undeadside in an ALL-NEW story that sets up the Valiant Comics event of 2025! Reprint Material Rating: Teen BOOM! STUDIOS 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

Boom Studios

Celebrate 20 years of BOOM! Studios with this milestone anniversary collection of some of our most iconic series!

Get ready for more adventure, more terror, more mystery, and more fun with curated tales from the worlds of BRZRKR, Something is Killing the Children, Mouse Guard, Irredeemable, and an EXCLUSIVE all-new Hello Darkness story. Exclusive Original and Reprint Material Rating: Teen

Boom Studios Celebrate 20 years of BOOM! Studios with this milestone anniversary collection of some of our most iconic series! Get ready for more adventure, more terror, more mystery, and more fun with curated tales from the worlds of BRZRKR, Something is Killing the Children, Mouse Guard, Irredeemable, and an EXCLUSIVE all-new Hello Darkness story. Exclusive Original and Reprint Material Rating: Teen CRITICAL ROLE/BLACK HAMMER

Dark Horse Comics

(W) Dave Scheidt, Brandon Hoáng (A) Andy Duggan, BellBessa (CA) Andy Duggan

Are you ready to campaign in fantastical Exandria? And adventure with superheroes in alternate dimensions? Look no further! In Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins Beau and Caleb get a tip that an individual they are in search of is meeting at the Taste of Tal'Dorei in Bassuras. When they arrive, the pair are surprised to be treated to some dinner theater and decor themed around a legendary band of adventurers from the area. They get entranced by the story, even experiencing it themselves, only to be interrupted by some interesting new faces entering the restaurant… And in "Black Hammer: To Tomorrow!" Colonel Weird takes a jaunt through the ages, passing old friends and foes along the way. From the very beginning when pulp heroes stalked the street, all the way through the Golden Age of heroes, the fall of Black Hammer, and the rise of a new set of heroes. A look at the past and potential future of Black Hammer! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

GARGOYLES: DEMONA #0

Dynamite Entertainment

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Meghan Hetrick

VENGEANCE TEN CENTURIES IN THE MAKING! The tragic tale of Demona, sworn enemy of Disney's Gargoyles, begins in Dynamite Entertainment's special Free Comic Book Day issue #0 of Gargoyles: Demona! For a thousand years, while the heroic Gargoyles slept, their nemesis Demona has been wide awake – scheming and plotting her revenge against humanity for destroying her kind. And although Goliath and his clan of Gargoyles will do everything they can to protect their adopted New York City, they are not prepared for the lengths to which Demona will go in order to enact her twisted plan for justice – or for how large a part they themselves will play in carrying it out!

Written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN, illustrated by acclaimed artist (and veteran of the original animated series) FRANK PAUR, and featuring a stunning cover by MEGHAN HETRICK, Gargoyles: Demona #0 kicks off an electrifying new chapter in the timeless saga of the Manhattan Clan – culminating in an unbelievable four-page preview that will leave readers old and new clamoring for more! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

Dynamite Entertainment (W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Meghan Hetrick VENGEANCE TEN CENTURIES IN THE MAKING! The tragic tale of Demona, sworn enemy of Disney's Gargoyles, begins in Dynamite Entertainment's special Free Comic Book Day issue #0 of Gargoyles: Demona! For a thousand years, while the heroic Gargoyles slept, their nemesis Demona has been wide awake – scheming and plotting her revenge against humanity for destroying her kind. And although Goliath and his clan of Gargoyles will do everything they can to protect their adopted New York City, they are not prepared for the lengths to which Demona will go in order to enact her twisted plan for justice – or for how large a part they themselves will play in carrying it out! Written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN, illustrated by acclaimed artist (and veteran of the original animated series) FRANK PAUR, and featuring a stunning cover by MEGHAN HETRICK, Gargoyles: Demona #0 kicks off an electrifying new chapter in the timeless saga of the Manhattan Clan – culminating in an unbelievable four-page preview that will leave readers old and new clamoring for more! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen LOST MARVELS

Fantagraphics Books

(W/A) VARIOUS (CA) Howard Chaykin

A preview sampler of Fantagraphics' new LOST MARVELS series of rarely or never-collected 1970s Marvel comics. Featuring stories by Howard Chaykin, Neal Adams, Tom Sutton, Roy Thomas, and Barry Windsor-Smith, from the pages of Marvel classics like Tower of Shadows and Marvel Premiere! Preview Material Rating: Teen

Fantagraphics Books (W/A) VARIOUS (CA) Howard Chaykin A preview sampler of Fantagraphics' new LOST MARVELS series of rarely or never-collected 1970s Marvel comics. Featuring stories by Howard Chaykin, Neal Adams, Tom Sutton, Roy Thomas, and Barry Windsor-Smith, from the pages of Marvel classics like Tower of Shadows and Marvel Premiere! Preview Material Rating: Teen BAD KITTY GETS A JOB

First Second Books

(W/A/CA) Nick Bruel

Get a sneak peek at the next in Nick Bruel's bestselling Bad Kitty series! Join Kitty as she embarks on a hilarious quest for the hottest video game add-on. Too pricy? No problem! Kitty tackles babysitting to earn the cash, but quickly discovers that babies are loud AND messy. Can Kitty survive the chaos and claim her prize? Find out in Bad Kitty Gets a Job! Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

GODZILLA: THE NEW HEROS

IDW Publishing

The FIRST LOOK at IDW's new Godzilla universe.

In July 2025, a bold new Godzilla story is coming…but you can get your first look here! Godzilla: The New Heroes FCBD 2025 features an original ten-page prelude to the new IDW Godzilla continuity, as well as preview pages for other books set in the new Godzilla shared universe. Each of these books is a fresh exploration on what it means to be a Godzilla comic-from a group of mercenaries that fly through space in Mechagodzilla to a strange wasteland inhabited by a half-kaiju, half-human freak, to a bold superhero take on G-Force.

A new era of Godzilla comics starts here! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature

IDW Publishing The FIRST LOOK at IDW's new Godzilla universe. In July 2025, a bold new Godzilla story is coming…but you can get your first look here! Godzilla: The New Heroes FCBD 2025 features an original ten-page prelude to the new IDW Godzilla continuity, as well as preview pages for other books set in the new Godzilla shared universe. Each of these books is a fresh exploration on what it means to be a Godzilla comic-from a group of mercenaries that fly through space in Mechagodzilla to a strange wasteland inhabited by a half-kaiju, half-human freak, to a bold superhero take on G-Force. A new era of Godzilla comics starts here! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature IDW DARK: FIND YOUR NEW FEAR

IDW Publishing

Hit the lights and explore your new home for horror, but don't get too comfortable… IDW Dark launches in 2025 with nightmare fuel for everyone, from blockbuster licensed properties to bold new original stories. IDW Dark: Find Your New Fear spotlights the imprint's upcoming originals with exclusive first looks at Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring, the shocking sequel to Patrick Horvath's breakout hit series, and 30 Days of Night: Falling Sun, an expansion of IDW's legacy vampire franchise from co-creator Steve Niles and red-hot writer Rodney Barnes. This sampler also includes debut previews of IDW Dark's NIGHTCAPS, a line of oversize original one-shots showcasing sensational writer-artists. In Sean Peacock's Blood Honey, betrayal triggers a schoolwide duel when sweethearts at a gothic prep academy plot murder to avoid a breakup; and in Gavin Fullerton's Tuatha, a princess shepherds the head of her fallen king across a land of warring clans and forgotten gods. Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature

IDW Publishing Hit the lights and explore your new home for horror, but don't get too comfortable… IDW Dark launches in 2025 with nightmare fuel for everyone, from blockbuster licensed properties to bold new original stories. IDW Dark: Find Your New Fear spotlights the imprint's upcoming originals with exclusive first looks at Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring, the shocking sequel to Patrick Horvath's breakout hit series, and 30 Days of Night: Falling Sun, an expansion of IDW's legacy vampire franchise from co-creator Steve Niles and red-hot writer Rodney Barnes. This sampler also includes debut previews of IDW Dark's NIGHTCAPS, a line of oversize original one-shots showcasing sensational writer-artists. In Sean Peacock's Blood Honey, betrayal triggers a schoolwide duel when sweethearts at a gothic prep academy plot murder to avoid a breakup; and in Gavin Fullerton's Tuatha, a princess shepherds the head of her fallen king across a land of warring clans and forgotten gods. Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature KEENSPOT TOYBOX FCBD 2025 SPECIAL

Keenspot Entertainment

(W) Brett Murphy & Various (A) Wilson Gandolpho & Various (CA) Wilson Gandolpho

Keenspot delivers an illustrated toybox jam-packed with all-ages fun in this Free Comic Book Day special Keenspot Toybox 2025! It's playtime for all-new adventures of Toy (in the works as an animated series starring Kate Micucci!), Grubbs (now a cartoon starring Wil Wheaton, Jerry O'Connell, Jodie Sweetin, Jaleel White, Felicia Day, Jason Marsden, and Debi Derryberry!), Kung Fu Legume (in the works as a cartoon starring Sherry Cola and Kheng Hua Tan!), the Ringo-nominated faves Squish & Squash and Glopple, plus Robot + Girl, ZOR, Kid Slapshot, Happy Astronaut, and more! (Intended for ages 0 and up. Batteries not included.) Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #0

Keenspot Entertainment

(W) Mark Spears & Various (A) Mark Spears, Wilson Gandolpho (CA) Mark Spears

From his hit trading card series Mark Spears Monsters, superstar cover artist Mark Spears (Spawn, Power Rangers, Absolute Power) has created, written, and illustrated this bestselling comic book series! In this #0 issue special produced exclusively for Free Comic Book Day, Spears gifts fans with a chilling all-new tale that plunges into the darkest corners of the human soul. Mark Spears Monsters #0 sets the stage for a world filled with nightmarish creatures and unsettling mysteries. What terrors will you unleash? Plus: an all-new FCBD exclusive Kids These Days short by WWE NXT superstar "All Ego" Ethan Page and Toy creators Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

Keenspot Entertainment (W) Mark Spears & Various (A) Mark Spears, Wilson Gandolpho (CA) Mark Spears From his hit trading card series Mark Spears Monsters, superstar cover artist Mark Spears (Spawn, Power Rangers, Absolute Power) has created, written, and illustrated this bestselling comic book series! In this #0 issue special produced exclusively for Free Comic Book Day, Spears gifts fans with a chilling all-new tale that plunges into the darkest corners of the human soul. Mark Spears Monsters #0 sets the stage for a world filled with nightmarish creatures and unsettling mysteries. What terrors will you unleash? Plus: an all-new FCBD exclusive Kids These Days short by WWE NXT superstar "All Ego" Ethan Page and Toy creators Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen TOWER DUNGEON & ISSAK

Kodansha USA Publishing

(W) Shinji Makari, Tsutomu Nihei (A) Tsutomu Nihei, Double-S

Kodansha presents exclusive previews of two new action manga, before they arrive in stores! Manga master Tsutomu Nihei (BLAME!, Knights of Sidonia) brings his genius to bear on the fantasy genre for the first time in Tower Dungeon, which pits a precocious farmboy against a crumbling world of malformed creatures, wounded soldiers, and labyrinthine darkness. Issak follows a Japanese warrior's journey to Europe in search of vengeance, at the height of the Thirty Years' War. Vinland Saga meets Shogun in this American Manga Awards-nominated masterwork. Preview Material Rating: Teen

Kodansha USA Publishing (W) Shinji Makari, Tsutomu Nihei (A) Tsutomu Nihei, Double-S Kodansha presents exclusive previews of two new action manga, before they arrive in stores! Manga master Tsutomu Nihei (BLAME!, Knights of Sidonia) brings his genius to bear on the fantasy genre for the first time in Tower Dungeon, which pits a precocious farmboy against a crumbling world of malformed creatures, wounded soldiers, and labyrinthine darkness. Issak follows a Japanese warrior's journey to Europe in search of vengeance, at the height of the Thirty Years' War. Vinland Saga meets Shogun in this American Manga Awards-nominated masterwork. Preview Material Rating: Teen THE PHANTOM #0

Mad Cave Studios

(W) Ray Fawkes (A/CA) Various

The Phantom, Lee Falk's highly influential superhero, is back in an all-new adventure series! The first story in an exciting publishing plan that is sure to satisfy both new and returning "Phans" of comics' beloved Ghost Who Walks. In true Phantom fashion, look forward to pulpy storytelling focused on justice, honor, mystery, and mythology-all told with heaps of action! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

IRON MAN & HIS AWESOME FRIENDS/SPIDEY & HIS AMAIZING FRIENDS

Marvel

SWING INTO THIS YEAR'S FREE COMIC BOOK DAY SPECIAL WITH NEW AND FAVORITE CHARACTERS FROM TWO DISNEY JR. SHOWS!

FIRST, ARMOR UP with Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, Iron Heart and Iron Hulk, in this not-to-be-missed all-new comic featuring characters from the forthcoming Disney Jr. show! Then the web-slinging fun continues with everyone's favorite heroes from Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends! There's no shortage of baddies creating mischief in New York, and Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin need help keeping the city safe through thrilling activity pages and easy-to-read stories

Marvel SWING INTO THIS YEAR'S FREE COMIC BOOK DAY SPECIAL WITH NEW AND FAVORITE CHARACTERS FROM TWO DISNEY JR. SHOWS! FIRST, ARMOR UP with Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, Iron Heart and Iron Hulk, in this not-to-be-missed all-new comic featuring characters from the forthcoming Disney Jr. show! Then the web-slinging fun continues with everyone's favorite heroes from Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends! There's no shortage of baddies creating mischief in New York, and Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin need help keeping the city safe through thrilling activity pages and easy-to-read stories IRONHEART/MARVEL'S VOICES #1

Marvel

Written by Justina Ireland & More Art by Julian Shaw & More

CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL'S VOICES WITH A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING IRONHEART!

Bestselling writer Justina Ireland blasts Ironheart into Chicago's past for a story of Black innovation through the ages! And explore the past year of Voices anthologies with selections from Mystique and Destiny's star-studded wedding issue, Patriot's explosive return to super-heroing, the introduction of a brand-new Ghost Rider and more!

Marvel Written by Justina Ireland & More Art by Julian Shaw & More CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL'S VOICES WITH A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING IRONHEART! Bestselling writer Justina Ireland blasts Ironheart into Chicago's past for a story of Black innovation through the ages! And explore the past year of Voices anthologies with selections from Mystique and Destiny's star-studded wedding issue, Patriot's explosive return to super-heroing, the introduction of a brand-new Ghost Rider and more! STAR WARS #1

Marvel

Written by Alex Segura, Charles Soule & Marc Guggenheim

Art by Phil Noto, Luke Ross, Stefano Raffaele & Madibek Musabekov

CELEBRATING THE NEW ERA OF STAR WARS COMICS! LUKE SKYWALKER finds himself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy facing off against pirates! JEDI KNIGHTS QUI-GON JINN & TENSU RUN are on the hunt for the villainous CORLIS RATH! Who is the mysterious VANEE and what is his connection to DARTH VADER & KYLO REN?

PRINCESS GWENEVERE & KING ARTHUR CROSSOVER

Maverick

(W) Jordie Bellaire, Joseph Corallo (A) Various (CA) Gaia Cardinalli

The worlds of Princess Gwenevere & the Jewel Riders and King Arthur & the Knights of Justice have never overlapped until now. Thirty years of cartoon nostalgia has all led to this moment! Join Eisner Winner Jordie Bellaire and GLAAD award-winner Joseph Corallo as they take you to Camelot and Avalon. Merlin is lost in the Wild Magic and finds himself unable to defeat Morgana once and for all. Using his last strength, he summons brave heroes from across the lands-bringing the Jewel Riders and the Knights of Justice together for the first time. The newly combined teams must use their magical powers and knightly prowess and join forces for the first time and save their worlds, once and for all.

Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

Maverick (W) Jordie Bellaire, Joseph Corallo (A) Various (CA) Gaia Cardinalli The worlds of Princess Gwenevere & the Jewel Riders and King Arthur & the Knights of Justice have never overlapped until now. Thirty years of cartoon nostalgia has all led to this moment! Join Eisner Winner Jordie Bellaire and GLAAD award-winner Joseph Corallo as they take you to Camelot and Avalon. Merlin is lost in the Wild Magic and finds himself unable to defeat Morgana once and for all. Using his last strength, he summons brave heroes from across the lands-bringing the Jewel Riders and the Knights of Justice together for the first time. The newly combined teams must use their magical powers and knightly prowess and join forces for the first time and save their worlds, once and for all. Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages WILL EISNER: A COMICS BIOGRAPHY

NBM Graphic Novels

(W) Stephen Weiner (A/CA) Dan Mazur

Preview the graphic novel on the life of Will Eisner, a pivotal figure in comics. From his immigrant roots and the creation of The Spirit to coining the term "graphic novel" with A Contract with God, Eisner's journey celebrates his vision and belief in comics as a legitimate art form. Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

NBM Graphic Novels (W) Stephen Weiner (A/CA) Dan Mazur Preview the graphic novel on the life of Will Eisner, a pivotal figure in comics. From his immigrant roots and the creation of The Spirit to coining the term "graphic novel" with A Contract with God, Eisner's journey celebrates his vision and belief in comics as a legitimate art form. Preview Material Rating: All-Ages EC COMICS PRESENTS BLOOD TYPE #0

Oni Press

(W) Corinna Bechko & Various (A) Jonathan Case & Various (CA) Tyler Crook

OUT OF THE PAGES OF EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS … BLOOD TYPE IS BORN! Before she rises from the grave and stakes her claim to EC's landmark, first-ever solo series this May, re-discover the perilous first appearance of the blood-thirsty, bon vivant vampire always in search of a good time … and a fresh kill! Plus: An encore presentation of some of this year's most shocking, fan-favorite EC Comics stories from EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS, CRUEL UNIVERSE and CRUEL KINGDOM … and an exclusive look ahead at next summer's sinister wave of horrifying new EC Comics titles! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature

FLASH GORDON & THE GIRL FROM INFINITY ADVENTURES

Papercutz

(W/A) Art Baltazar & Various (CA) Art Baltazar

What's going on with Flash Gordon and why does he look so different? The only way to get all of the answers is to read this story! The Flash Gordon Adventures series returns with a brand-new story by the Eisner Award-Winning team of Art Baltazar and Franco! Plus, a new story by Mike Cavallaro (Nico Bravo) and more!

Plus: Introducing The Girl from Infinity by New York Times bestseller Marguerite Bennett and Bev Johnson (artist of Adventures in Fosterland)! In the future, voyager Dale Arden discovers a shooting star — containing a girl named Flash Gordon, Defender of the Universe! But Flash has no memory. Together, she and Dale must uncover her past, save Dale's family, and rescue the planet Omnia from the clutches of the cruel Emperor Azimuth! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

Papercutz (W/A) Art Baltazar & Various (CA) Art Baltazar What's going on with Flash Gordon and why does he look so different? The only way to get all of the answers is to read this story! The Flash Gordon Adventures series returns with a brand-new story by the Eisner Award-Winning team of Art Baltazar and Franco! Plus, a new story by Mike Cavallaro (Nico Bravo) and more! Plus: Introducing The Girl from Infinity by New York Times bestseller Marguerite Bennett and Bev Johnson (artist of Adventures in Fosterland)! In the future, voyager Dale Arden discovers a shooting star — containing a girl named Flash Gordon, Defender of the Universe! But Flash has no memory. Together, she and Dale must uncover her past, save Dale's family, and rescue the planet Omnia from the clutches of the cruel Emperor Azimuth! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages HEROBEAR AND THE KID

Papercutz

(W/A/CA) Mike Kunkel

Herobear and the Kid return! Tyler discovers a special comic he's been searching for. Unable to pay for it, he instead creates his own comic about Herobear and trades it with the store owner, who is surprised to get it signed and delivered by the actual real-life Herobear. Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

Papercutz (W/A/CA) Mike Kunkel Herobear and the Kid return! Tyler discovers a special comic he's been searching for. Unable to pay for it, he instead creates his own comic about Herobear and trades it with the store owner, who is surprised to get it signed and delivered by the actual real-life Herobear. Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages CREAKY ACRES: A GRAPHIC NOVEL

Penguin Young Readers

(W) Calista Brill, Nilah Magruder (A) Nilah Magruder

A heartwarming middle-grade graphic novel about being the new kid, making new friends, and learning to trust yourself through the power of horseback riding-perfect for fans of Victoria Jamieson's Roller Girl.

Nora is a prize-winning horseback rider in a suburban area, with a tight-knit circle of best friends. But when her mom gets a prestigious new job in a poor, rural area, she has to adjust to a lot of change: to being the only Black kid in a new class and to a new barn called Creaky Acres, where her beloved horse, Hay Fever, will make his new home.

It's there she meets sweet and geeky Laura, goofy and fun-loving Wilson, and fearless Dolores (aka Dizzy). With her ragtag team of equestrians, Nora learns it's okay to stand out and steps into her power as a leader, realizing that being a rider isn't just about winning-or maybe that winning just might look different than what she'd thought. Reprint Material Rating: All-Ages

BEST OF 2000 AD

Rebellion Publishing

(W) John Wagner & Various (A) Jock & Various (CA) Hayden Sherman

This Free Comic Book Day, 2000 AD serves up a high-energy cocktail of Thrill-Power straight from the chamber! In this BEST OF 2000 AD showcase, find an all-new Judge Anderson short comic celebrating 45 years since her debut, a never-before-seen advance look at the upcoming Judge Dredd Art of Jock, a fresh teaser for the new Scarlet Traces series by Ian Edginton and D'Israeli ahead of its 2000 AD debut in May, and a classic Rogue Trooper adventure to prime fans for the forthcoming ROGUE TROOPER motion picture directed by Duncan Jones and starring Aneurin Barnard, Matt Berry, Hayley Atwell, and Sean Bean. With a cover by Absolute Wonder Woman's Hayden Sherman.Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

Rebellion Publishing (W) John Wagner & Various (A) Jock & Various (CA) Hayden Sherman This Free Comic Book Day, 2000 AD serves up a high-energy cocktail of Thrill-Power straight from the chamber! In this BEST OF 2000 AD showcase, find an all-new Judge Anderson short comic celebrating 45 years since her debut, a never-before-seen advance look at the upcoming Judge Dredd Art of Jock, a fresh teaser for the new Scarlet Traces series by Ian Edginton and D'Israeli ahead of its 2000 AD debut in May, and a classic Rogue Trooper adventure to prime fans for the forthcoming ROGUE TROOPER motion picture directed by Duncan Jones and starring Aneurin Barnard, Matt Berry, Hayley Atwell, and Sean Bean. With a cover by Absolute Wonder Woman's Hayden Sherman.Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen RED 5 COMICS YOUNG ADULT ADVENTURES

Red 5 Comics

(W) Jason Shaw & Various (A) Heubert Khan Michael & Various (CA) Heubert Khan Michael

Introducing three new adventures from Red 5! In an exclusive prologue for "Enigmatown", you know the story of the child's plaything becoming a real boy, but what happens when the real boy becomes a child's toy? Then, after acid rain destroys the world, Jocelyn Alvarez must venture into the wasteland in search of "Something Beyond the Petrichor". And when teenager Jennifer Gaitlin dons the ancient helmet of Wukong, she gains the experiences and abilities of every warrior who has ever worn it to become "Snow Monkey"! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

Red 5 Comics (W) Jason Shaw & Various (A) Heubert Khan Michael & Various (CA) Heubert Khan Michael Introducing three new adventures from Red 5! In an exclusive prologue for "Enigmatown", you know the story of the child's plaything becoming a real boy, but what happens when the real boy becomes a child's toy? Then, after acid rain destroys the world, Jocelyn Alvarez must venture into the wasteland in search of "Something Beyond the Petrichor". And when teenager Jennifer Gaitlin dons the ancient helmet of Wukong, she gains the experiences and abilities of every warrior who has ever worn it to become "Snow Monkey"! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen HULK TEACH

Scholastic/ Graphix

(W/A/CA) Jeffrey Brown

A hilarious original series filled with comics, mischief, and misadventure starring the Hulk! From the mind of New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Jeffrey Brown.

Bruce Banner, AKA the Hulk, is a genius scientist and super hero whose rage-outs have led him to damage way too much public property. After his latest meltdown, Tony Stark arranges a PR move to smooth things over. Hulk will perform community service — by teaching. Can Banner make it through the school year without destroying everything? And can middle school kids really learn anything when the HULK is their teacher? This all-new middle grade story told through comics, journal entries, doodles, newspaper clippings, spot-illustrations, and two-color artwork offers a laugh-out-loud take on middle school. It ain't easy being green. Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER

Skybound Entertainment/Image Co

Skybound Entertainment/Image Co (W) Brian Smitty Smith (A) Marz Jr. (CA) Ainsworth Lin Marz Jr.

The FIRST APPEARANCE of Ballpoint, everyone's new FAVORITE Decepticon comes in this special first look at the most anticipated new graphic novel of the year TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER! Plus, meet the most unexpected family of superheroes, with a special look inside the soon-to-be YA OGN phenomenon known as FAMILY FORCE V from **MATT BRALY **(the creator of Amphibia) and AINSWORTH LIN!

The FIRST APPEARANCE of Ballpoint, everyone's new FAVORITE Decepticon comes in this special first look at the most anticipated new graphic novel of the year TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER! Plus, meet the most unexpected family of superheroes, with a special look inside the soon-to-be YA OGN phenomenon known as FAMILY FORCE V from **MATT BRALY **(the creator of Amphibia) and AINSWORTH LIN! CHAMPION

Ten Speed Graphic

(W) Kareem Abdul Jabbar (A/CA) Edward Laroche

A high school student whose promising basketball career is in jeopardy discovers the triumphs and hardships of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's life as a social justice advocate in this stunningly illustrated graphic novel.

Monk Travers is the star basketball player on his high school team. Confident about his future as an NBA player, he doesn't see the point in caring much about school, let alone his community. But his world is about to change-big time!

After getting caught graffitiing his team's rival school, Monk comes to the awful realization that his actions have put his place on the team-and his future-in jeopardy. Fearing the worst, he's taken by surprise when his coach offers him an unorthodox way to atone: completing a report on the life of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Monk is ecstatic. He knows all Kareem's records and stats. He smugly announces that the project will be a snap, but his excitement is short-lived when coach tells him that the project is not about Kareem's basketball career-it's about his life as an advocate for change.

As Monk grudgingly begins his research, he discovers a history of struggles, conflicts, frustrations, and violence that he'd never been aware of, awakening a passion for social justice that rivals Kareem's own. Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

Ten Speed Graphic (W) Kareem Abdul Jabbar (A/CA) Edward Laroche A high school student whose promising basketball career is in jeopardy discovers the triumphs and hardships of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's life as a social justice advocate in this stunningly illustrated graphic novel. Monk Travers is the star basketball player on his high school team. Confident about his future as an NBA player, he doesn't see the point in caring much about school, let alone his community. But his world is about to change-big time! After getting caught graffitiing his team's rival school, Monk comes to the awful realization that his actions have put his place on the team-and his future-in jeopardy. Fearing the worst, he's taken by surprise when his coach offers him an unorthodox way to atone: completing a report on the life of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Monk is ecstatic. He knows all Kareem's records and stats. He smugly announces that the project will be a snap, but his excitement is short-lived when coach tells him that the project is not about Kareem's basketball career-it's about his life as an advocate for change. As Monk grudgingly begins his research, he discovers a history of struggles, conflicts, frustrations, and violence that he'd never been aware of, awakening a passion for social justice that rivals Kareem's own. Preview Material Rating: All-Ages BLACK MIRROR #1

T-Pub/ Twisted Comics

(W) Neil Gibson (A/CA) TBD

"The future is bright… and it's terrifying." An introduction to the Black Mirror comic series by Twisted Comics. This Free Comic Book Day grab offers a fresh take on a classic story, exploring the dark side of technology and society with the chilling twists Black Mirror is known for.

Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

DIABLO

Titan Comics

Titan Comics (W) Cullen Bunn (A) Daniele Serra (CA) Nick Marinkovich

FROM BLIZZARD'S AWARD-WINNING, BEST-SELLING VIDEO GAME SERIES

DIABLO returns to printed comics for the first time in over a decade!

Horror auteur Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) teams up with award-winning illustrator Daniele Serra to explore the evils prowling Sanctuary following the cataclysmic events of DIABLO IV and its first expansion VESSEL OF HATRED.

Derris and his barbarian tribe are in need of a miracle. With their leader gravely ill, they have traveled far seeking Akarat, champion of the poor and downtrodden. The people say that Akarat has risen after centuries of death to heal the world with Light…and Derris is nearly desperate enough to believe them. But in the shadow of this savior, a new age is rising: an Age of Hatred.

The DIABLO video game series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

FROM BLIZZARD'S AWARD-WINNING, BEST-SELLING VIDEO GAME SERIES DIABLO returns to printed comics for the first time in over a decade! Horror auteur Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) teams up with award-winning illustrator Daniele Serra to explore the evils prowling Sanctuary following the cataclysmic events of DIABLO IV and its first expansion VESSEL OF HATRED. Derris and his barbarian tribe are in need of a miracle. With their leader gravely ill, they have traveled far seeking Akarat, champion of the poor and downtrodden. The people say that Akarat has risen after centuries of death to heal the world with Light…and Derris is nearly desperate enough to believe them. But in the shadow of this savior, a new age is rising: an Age of Hatred. The DIABLO video game series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature STITCH! BEST FOOD FOREVER

TOKYOPOP (W) Tom Mason (A/CA) Nao Kodaka The blue menace is hungry for more! Stitch returns to Izayoi Island and reunites with his friend Yuna, who teaches him the joy of good food and even better friends. But whenever this little alien comes to town, it's always a recipe for disaster. Stitch and friends will face dangers – and flavors – of gigantic proportions! Mayhem has never tasted so good!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

TOKYOPOP MEGA MAN #0

UDON Entertainment (W) Tavis Maiden (A) Kenny Ruiz & Various (CA) Jeffrey Chamba Cruz Video game legend MEGA MAN returns with all-new comics from UDON! In this special one-shot adventure, the original Blue Bomber faces off against villainous robots masters like Cold Man, Wind Man, Skull Man, and more! The new era of Mega Man comics begins HERE!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

STREET FIGHTER VS RIVAL SCHOOLS #1

UDON Entertainment (W) David Lumsdon (A/CA) Tovio Rogers The Worlds Warriors hit the books, as the heroes of Street Fighter collide with the quarrelsome students of Rival Schools! Chun-Li, Dan, and Sakura square off against Batsu, Edge, Kyoko, and more in a schoolyard brawl that may give them all detention! The perfect way to gear up for the long-awaited re-release of Rival Schools 2 in the upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection 2 video game! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

UDON Entertainment DEF LEPPARD'S HYSTERIA #0

Vault Comics (W) Eliot Rahal, Phil Collen (A) Alex Schlitz (CA) Alex Schlitz, Adam Cahoon FCBD SPECIAL EDITION of Def Leppard's Hysteria #0, the origin of the world's most dangerous guitar! Written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard) and Eliot Rahal (Bleed Them Dry) with art by Alex Schlitz and Fabi Marques.

When Foz, the frontwoman of indie band Darkside, inherits her father's estate, it comes with a guitar she half-remembers from her childhood. The guitar speaks to her, promising fame and success. Soon, it delivers. But when Darkside's equipment is stolen at a massive music venue, just before they're set to take the stage with Def Leppard, Foz goes on the warpath to get it back. A knuckle-dusting rampage ensues, and the guitar's true history is revealed.

Preview Material

Rating: Mature

Vault Comics KAGURABACHI/BORUTO: TWO BLUE VORTEX

VIZ Media (W) Takeru Hokazono, Masashi Kishimoto (A) Takeru Hokazono, Mikio Ikemoto Kagurabachi: Chihiro's father, Kunishige, is a renowned swordsmith whose six enchanted blades ended the nation's war. After retrieving and hiding the swords, sorcerers raid their home, killing Kunishige before Chihiro's eyes. Years later, Chihiro sets out with Kunishige's seventh and final blade to reclaim the stolen swords. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Naruto, once a mischievous shinobi, achieved his dream of becoming the greatest ninja and now graces the Hokage monument. But this isn't his story. A new generation, led by his son Boruto, rises in the swirling vortex of a new ninja era! Reprint Material Rating: Teen

Free Comic Book Day 2025 Gold Sponsor Comics

The thirteen titles that comic book stores must order a minimum amount of to be officially Free Comic Book Day accredited stores:

Archie's Comics Spectacular

Archie Comics

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

All-ages Archie is back and better than ever! Jump into Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica's wild world, filled with magic, mayhem, and merriment! Meet both new faces that have debuted in Riverdale (including Casey and Cassie Cloud, Pool Noodle, and more) and all-time favorites like Sabrina the Teenage Witch! This spectacular sampling of stories showcases why Archie's the coolest, and always has been!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

Archie Comics (W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent All-ages Archie is back and better than ever! Jump into Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica's wild world, filled with magic, mayhem, and merriment! Meet both new faces that have debuted in Riverdale (including Casey and Cassie Cloud, Pool Noodle, and more) and all-time favorites like Sabrina the Teenage Witch! This spectacular sampling of stories showcases why Archie's the coolest, and always has been! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages Power Rangers/ VR Troopers

BOOM! Studios

After 30 years, the VR Troopers are back and better than ever. After making their long-awaited return in the pages of Power Rangers Prime, this issue will give fans a sneak peek at a new era of virtual reality powered action… alongside a special flipbook calling back to the original 1995 comics!

BOOM! Studios After 30 years, the VR Troopers are back and better than ever. After making their long-awaited return in the pages of Power Rangers Prime, this issue will give fans a sneak peek at a new era of virtual reality powered action… alongside a special flipbook calling back to the original 1995 comics! Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures/ Avatar: The Last Airbender

Dark Horse Comics

(W) Sam Maggs, Jeff Lemire (A) Leo Cino, Letizia Cadonici (CA) Leo Cino

Are you ready to learn the ways of the Force? And bend the elements with the Avatar? We got you!

In Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures everyone's favorite Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs travel to a mysterious (and smelly) swamp, where Master Yoda has set up an elaborate scavenger hunt. As the younglings look for clues, they find an unexpected friend and learn an important lesson about what it means to be a Jedi Knight.

Samurai Appa and Ronin Momo roam the Four Nations, righting wrongs wherever they go. In this special Avatar: The Last Airbender FCBD tale, the sky bison and winged lemur find themselves at a beleaguered Fire Nation noodle house where some of the clientele are tougher customers than the owner would like. Can the duo bring some order to chaos-and maybe earn themselves lunch in the process? Or will they be out on their tails?

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

ThunderCats/PowerPuff Girls #0

Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite Entertainment Writer: Paulina Ganucheau. Artist: Coleman Engle, Colorist: Coleman Engle, Letterer: Jeff Eckleberry, Cover Artist: Paulina Ganucheau

TWO TITANS OF ANIMATION — TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME! In the greatest crossover since peanut butter met jelly, THE POWERPUFF GIRLS travel to Third Earth and discover the world of the THUNDERCATS! After being trapped in a runaway rocket by Mojo Jojo, the Townsville Trio find themselves on a strange planet where their super-powers don't work. Luckily, someone named Snarf is there to provide a situation report — and wouldn't you know it, there's evil that needs defeating! But without their Chemical X-enhanced abilities, what can Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup do against a foe like Mumm-Ra? Find out as writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist COLEMAN ENGLE open up the Treasures of Thundera in Dynamite's Free Comic Book Day special ThunderCats/Powerpuff Girls #0 — featuring an instantly iconic cover from the author!

TWO TITANS OF ANIMATION — TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME! In the greatest crossover since peanut butter met jelly, THE POWERPUFF GIRLS travel to Third Earth and discover the world of the THUNDERCATS! After being trapped in a runaway rocket by Mojo Jojo, the Townsville Trio find themselves on a strange planet where their super-powers don't work. Luckily, someone named Snarf is there to provide a situation report — and wouldn't you know it, there's evil that needs defeating! But without their Chemical X-enhanced abilities, what can Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup do against a foe like Mumm-Ra? Find out as writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist COLEMAN ENGLE open up the Treasures of Thundera in Dynamite's Free Comic Book Day special ThunderCats/Powerpuff Girls #0 — featuring an instantly iconic cover from the author! I Hate Fairyland

Image Comics

(W/A/CA) Skottie Young

Celebrate 10 years (10 YEARS?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND with a stroll down memory lane…literally, as the lovably psychotic Gert revisits the various lands and kingdoms that she's terrorized throughout the first 40+ issues of her adventures. Join superstar cartoonist **SKOTTIE YOUNG **for a look back at the landmark series and a tantalizing glimpse of the next 10 years (10 MORE?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND…

Image Comics (W/A/CA) Skottie Young Celebrate 10 years (10 YEARS?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND with a stroll down memory lane…literally, as the lovably psychotic Gert revisits the various lands and kingdoms that she's terrorized throughout the first 40+ issues of her adventures. Join superstar cartoonist **SKOTTIE YOUNG **for a look back at the landmark series and a tantalizing glimpse of the next 10 years (10 MORE?!?!) of I HATE FAIRYLAND… Speed Racer #0

Mad Cave Studios

(W) David Pepose, Mark Russell (A) VARIOUS (CA) Chris Batista

An all-new continuation of Tatsuo Yoshida's classic manga/anime, MachGoGoGo, known to Western audiences as Speed Racer!

David Pepose has the storytelling keys to the featured story in issue #0, which ignites Mad Cave's ongoing Speed Racer series. Meanwhile, Mark Russell drives a backup tale that leads directly into a Racer X spin-off series. One part Drive, another part Baby Driver, and another part Fast and Furious-with classic anime/manga inspiration throughout-fans new and old are given a front-row seat to exciting tales of action, adventure, overcoming challenges, and family. Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

Fantastic Four/ Giant-Size X-Men #1

Marvel

Written by Ryan North, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & Chip Zdarsky, Art by Humberto Ramos, Edgar Delgado, Chip Zdarsky & Iban Coello

In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise from Chip Zdarsky! We're simply too good to you

Marvel Written by Ryan North, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & Chip Zdarsky, Art by Humberto Ramos, Edgar Delgado, Chip Zdarsky & Iban Coello In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise from Chip Zdarsky! We're simply too good to you Amazing Spider-Man/ Ultimate Universe #1

Marvel

Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar, Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

Marvel Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar, Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf! Disney's Phineas and Ferb

Papercutz

(W) Scott Peterson, Joshua Pruett (A/CA) VARIOUS

From Disney's Phineas and Ferb writers Scott Peterson and Joshua Pruett comes two FREE COMIC BOOK DAY stories IN ONE! When Dr. Doofenshmirtz tries to use Free Comic Book Day to take over the Tri-State Area, his inator sends Doof and Perry the Platypus INTO ANOTHER COMIC BOOK, a story featuring Phineas and Ferb! Can Perry stop Doof and escape the comic before the whole thing self-destructs? Find out Saturday May 3rd, 2025! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

Dr. Seuss FCBD Exclusive

Random House Children's Books

(W/A) James Kochalka & Various (CA) Art Baltazar

Experience Dr. Seuss's whimsical world like never before with an exclusive comic based on the Dr. Seuss graphic novel Green Eggs and Ham Take a Hike from award-winning cartoonist James Kochalka. Plus, enjoy a preview of the upcoming Dr. Seuss graphic novels Thing One and Thing Two Have Homework to Do! by Art Baltazar and the next Grinch adventure by Kaeti Vandorn. With brand-new stories, illustrations, and easy-to-follow paneled storytelling, the Dr. Seuss graphic novels are a must-have for young readers and Dr. Seuss fans alike! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

Random House Children's Books (W/A) James Kochalka & Various (CA) Art Baltazar Experience Dr. Seuss's whimsical world like never before with an exclusive comic based on the Dr. Seuss graphic novel Green Eggs and Ham Take a Hike from award-winning cartoonist James Kochalka. Plus, enjoy a preview of the upcoming Dr. Seuss graphic novels Thing One and Thing Two Have Homework to Do! by Art Baltazar and the next Grinch adventure by Kaeti Vandorn. With brand-new stories, illustrations, and easy-to-follow paneled storytelling, the Dr. Seuss graphic novels are a must-have for young readers and Dr. Seuss fans alike! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages Conan The Barbarian: Scourge of the Serpent

Titan Comics

(W) Jim Zub (A) Ivan Gil (CA) Roberto De La Torre

SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT, the newest epic CONAN event, begins HERE, from fan favorite writer Jim Zub (Avengers, Dungeons & Dragons) and Ivan Gil, with a cover by superstar artist Roberto de la Torre (Conan the Barbarian)! The serpent god's influence tightens its coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will spiral together to answer a chilling question framed in past and present-What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it has begun, can it be stopped? Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature

Titan Comics (W) Jim Zub (A) Ivan Gil (CA) Roberto De La Torre SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT, the newest epic CONAN event, begins HERE, from fan favorite writer Jim Zub (Avengers, Dungeons & Dragons) and Ivan Gil, with a cover by superstar artist Roberto de la Torre (Conan the Barbarian)! The serpent god's influence tightens its coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will spiral together to answer a chilling question framed in past and present-What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it has begun, can it be stopped? Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature Minecraft: The Manga/ Beyblade X

VIZ Media

(W) Kazuyoshi Seto & Various (A) Kazuyoshi Seto, Posuka Demizu

Minecraft: The Manga: Peaceful life in a perfectly constructed town bores ten-year-old Nico into mischief. What he really wants is to escape the blocky confines of his home and take his crafting skills on an adventure to the ends of the Overworld. Just how big is the world, anyway, and what could stand in his way? Beyblade X: Bladers are ready to battle it out! They've set their sights on the top of The X tower and prepare to fight their way to victory. Reprint Material Rating: All-Ages

Energon Universe Special

Skybound Entertainment

(W) Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Andrea Milana, Conor Hughes, Daniel Warren Johnson (CA) Andrea Milana

The biggest names in comics bring you the biggest FCBD release of the year with three all new stories from the Energon Universe featuring G.I. JOE, TRANSFORMERS and VOID RIVALS! A perfect jumping-on point for new readers with huge revelations for long-time fans!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!