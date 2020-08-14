DC Comics November 2020 Solicitations – A Little On The Thin Side?

No more Frankenmsteining necessary – but can you believe that Red Hood survived the DC Implosion? I guess it takes all sorts. Cancellations aside, the DC Comics November 2020 solicitations sees the launch of The Other History Of The DC Universe, years after it was originally meant to be published. Did DC Comics really want to get this published before anything else goes down?

THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1

written by JOHN RIDLEY

art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ANDREA CUCCHI

cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and MARCO MASTRAZZO

1:25 variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 11/24/20

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 5 | FC

8.5" x 10.875" | BIMONTHLY | NO ADS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Let It Fall) examines the mythology of the DC Universe in this compelling new miniseries that reframes iconic moments of DC history and charts a previously unexplored sociopolitical thread as seen through the prism of DC Super Heroes who come from traditionally disenfranchised groups.

This unique new series presents its story as prose by Ridley married with beautifully realized illustrations by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi. Issue #1 follows the story of Jefferson Pierce, the man who will one day become Black Lightning, as he makes his way from being a young track star to a teacher and, ultimately, to his role as a hero. Future issues focus on characters such as Karen and Mal Duncan, Tatsu Yamashiro, and Renee Montoya.

Extensively researched and masterfully executed, The Other History of the DC Universe promises to be an experience unlike any other. You may think you know the history of the DC Universe…but the truth is far more complex. The Other History of the DC Universe isn't about saving the world—it's about having the strength to simply be who you are.

PUNCHLINE SPECIAL #1

written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

cover by YASMINE PUTRI

variant cover by FRANK CHO

blank variant cover

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 11/10/20

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

Spinning out of the pages of "The Joker War" comes the first solo book starring the blockbuster new character Punchline. As she faces the consequences for her role in "The Joker War," the story of how Alexis Kaye became Punchline will take Leslie Thompkins, Harper Row, and Cullen Row on a harrowing journey that reveals a fringe teenager's radicalization to the ideology of a madman. It's a terrifying tale so big it demanded an oversize special issue!

BATMAN #102

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art by CARLO PAGULAYAN and DANNY MIKI

cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 Ghost-Maker card stock cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

ON SALE 11/3/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

Bruce Wayne and the city he loves have changed dramatically following the events of "The Joker War," but Batman and his mission are eternal. But not everyone thinks that should be the case… The mysterious vigilante known as Ghost-Maker has known Bruce since they were teenagers, and he's made his decision. It's time Gotham City had a new hero.

BATMAN #103

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art by CARLO PAGULAYAN and DANNY MIKI

cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 card stock cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

ON SALE 11/17/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

Batman and Ghost-Maker go toe-to-toe to decide which of them will remain Gotham City's hero. The city is changing faster than ever in the aftermath of "The Joker War," and with this change comes increasing dangers as Gotham's citizens demand that Punchline be released from prison! Plus, Harley Quinn faces certain death at the hands of Clownhunter!

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: BATMAN: HUSH #1

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by DEXTER SOY

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ONE-SHOT | PRESTIGE FORMAT

ON SALE 11/3/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

Following the smash success of last year's Tales from the Dark Multiverse series, DC returns with five new tales that explore dark, twisted timelines spinning out some of DC's most iconic stories. It begins with the story that kicked off the modern era for Batman…"Hush"! The landmark story introduced Bruce Wayne's childhood friend Tommy Elliot as he tried to destroy the Dark Knight…but what if Tommy had ruined Bruce's life when they were children?

Tommy Elliot grew up to be the Dark Prince of Gotham City with the help of Talia al Ghul, Oswald Cobblepot, Harvey Dent, and Jason Todd! But vengeance is coming in the form of Batman the Silenced…who will tear Tommy's life apart! Written by rising star Phillip Kennedy Johnson (The Last God) with jaw-dropping artwork from Dexter Soy (Batman and the Outsiders)!

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: FLASHPOINT #1

written by BRYAN HITCH

art by BRYAN HITCH

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ONE-SHOT | PRESTIGE FORMAT

ON SALE 11/17/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

Spinning out of the events of a world where a single choice by the Flash affected the entire DC Universe, find out what would have happened if Barry Allen had not put things right. In a world where the Flashpoint reality was never undone, where Thomas Wayne still haunts Gotham City as the Batman, and the Amazonian and Atlantean armies still prepare for war, will the Reverse-Flash embrace this darker, deadlier world and finally eclipse Barry Allen's legacy?

DCEASED: DEAD PLANET #5

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and GIGI BALDASSINI

cover by DAVID FINCH

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

movie homage card stock variant cover by BEN OLIVER

ON SALE 11/3/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

With most of the Justice League off Earth, John Constantine and Batman lead a covert team on a mission so insane it could have only been hatched by the man they call Hellblazer! But time is running out to save the infected on Earth—because a fate worse than death is coming!

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #5

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Swamp Thing variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Perpetua variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

B. Rex variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

1:25 variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE

1:100 black and white variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

ON SALE 11/17/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

The Darkest Knight has won. With absolute power at the villain's fingertips, Wonder Woman and the rest of the DC heroes are nothing to him. As the Darkest Knight turns his sights to his true goal, remaking the Multiverse in his image, can Earth's heroes rally together to make a last stand?

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL THE MULTIVERSE WHO LAUGHS #1

written by AMANDA CONNER, PATTON OSWALT, JIMMY PALMIOTTI, SCOTT SNYDER, BRANDON THOMAS, JAMES TYNION IV, and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by CHAD HARDIN and others

cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

1:25 card stock variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

ON SALE 11/24/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

The DC Multiverse is a collection of alternate-reality worlds where anything is possible. Each world tells the tale of a possible split in reality, or shows how lives vary depending on a single, solitary decision. But now that the Multiverse has been destroyed, the Batman Who Laughs has used his god like power to create a new Dark Multiverse…a collection of 52 evil worlds, each more terrifying than the last. This one-shot offers the curious—and the brave—a glimpse into the nightmare realities that the Batman Who Laughs has created in tales by creators who know what it means to have a truly twisted sense of misfit humor. An Arkham Asylum even more terrifying than what we know? A world of evil Super Pets? All that and more in these new tales of the Multiverse Who Laughs!

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL INFINITE HOURS EXXXTREME! #1

written by FRANK TIERI, BECKY CLOONAN, and others

art by DALE EAGLESHAM and others

cover by KYLE HOTZ

1:25 card stock variant cover by RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

ON SALE 11/10/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

Pull up a chair, ya bastiches—it's time for Uncle Lobo's Infinite Hour! It's your chance to let the Main Man Lobo-tomize you with familiar yet freaky stories of the DC Universe, exactly as he remembers them: with blood and guts and exxxtreme gratuitous violence! Tell yer comics guy to put you down for alllll the copies!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #56

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by TONY S. DANIEL and DANNY MIKI

ON SALE 11/3/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

"Doom Metal" part four of five! In this Dark Nights: Death Metal tie-in issue, the Justice League has nowhere left to hide from the agents of Perpetua. The towering, nightmarish Omega Knight hunts them to the edges of Brimstone Bay and will stop at nothing until the team is obliterated! And all the while, above Perpetua's throne, Hawkgirl battles the Mindhunter for the soul of the man she loves: Martian Manhunter!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #57

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by XERMANICO

cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by PHILIP TAN

ON SALE 11/17/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

"Doom Metal" part five of five! The Legion of Doom has been freed—and now they're turning on their saviors—the Justice League! Teeth will gnash, knuckles will be bared, and Lex Luthor will make a decision that shocks everyone, including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. The ending of this epic story leads directly into Dark Nights: Death Metal #5!

SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #1

written by JEFF LEMIRE

art and cover by JEFF LEMIRE

card stock variant cover by JIM LEE

ON SALE 11/3/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 6 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99

Once upon a time there was a little boy named Gus. He had antlers and lived with his father in a little cabin in the woods. Then his father died, and the big man with cold eyes took Gus away. Gus went on many great adventures, found friends, love, happiness, family, and acceptance.

Now, years later…it begins again. A young boy with antlers and deer-like feature wakes in a bizarre and completely foreign world where the last humans struggle to survive. They tell the boy he is special, he is chosen, and that he alone can lead them back to a world dominated by the oppressive Hybrids.

Sweet Tooth: The Return is no re-hash of the original series, but rather a bold re-imagining of the Sweet Tooth mythology; taking elements of the original series and remixing them into something familiar, but totally new. A divided world. A planet long ago past the point of devastation. And at the center of it all, a child who didn't ask to be born into any of this, but who has no choice but to try and forge some life for himself. His visions and dreams may not be real at all…they may just be fiction. But they are hope. And sometimes hope is enough.

Acclaimed writer/artist Jeff Lemire reunites with colorist José Villarubia to bring you the next chapter in the saga of DC's acclaimed series Sweet Tooth!

STRANGE ADVENTURES DIRECTOR'S CUT #1

written by TOM KING

art by MITCH GERADS and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

cover by MITCH GERADS and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

ON SALE 11/3/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK COVER

Pull back the curtain on one of 2020's most compelling new miniseries in this special Director's Cut issue. This special gives readers a peek at the black-and-white art by Evan "Doc" Shaner and Mitch Gerads—highlighting how they switch back and forth, and showcasing their individual techniques—and also presents the script so you can see how writer Tom King lays it all out. It's an unprecedented look at how a comic comes together.

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #2

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

variant cover by ARTIST

ON SALE 11/10/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 9 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Skinner, Pearl and a surprising new ally team up to pull off their game-changing heist of the Freedom Train, but time is running out for a nation in crisis. The Beast's plan for mass terror and world domination is finally revealed in sick detail, and as humanity spirals toward extinction, there's a devastating twist. When an unexpected force returns to pick off the VMS's top officials, Travis and Cal discover that the ultimate evil has competition—and the final battle will be more merciless than anyone imagined.

Watch for the Dollar Comic: American Vampire #1 reprint comic coming soon!

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN #2

written by KATANA COLLINS

story by SEAN MURPHY and KATANA COLLINS

art by MATTEO SCALERA

cover by SEAN MURPHY

variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

ON SALE 11/24/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 6 | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS | DC BLACK LABEL

Gotham City's elusive serial killer, the Starlet, and her mysterious benefactor reach the pinnacle of their power, terrorizing the city and teasing the GCPD with strange clues and a famous new victim. Harley goes rogue and hunts down a shocking major lead in the case, but her ruthless style backfires and she puts herself at the mercy of Commissioner Montoya for a shot at redemption. When FBI Agent Hector Quimby becomes an ally in a crucial moment, he and Harley forge a partnership that will soon take them down a familiar and ominous road.

RORSCHACH #2

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

ON SALE 11/17/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

CARD STOCK COVERS

What's the connection between an aging comic book artist and Rorschach? That's the question the detective investigating the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate must answer. Wil Myerson, a reclusive artist known for his pirate comics, went from drawing the adventures of Pontius Pirate and the Citizen to working with a mysterious young woman hellbent on making sense of a post-Watchmen world. Somewhere in the life of Wil Myerson lies the key to learning more about Rorschach.

Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King teams with rising star artist Jorge Fornés to delve into backroom maneuvering and political corruption in a story that asks how far a man with ideals will go to make them a reality.

WONDER WOMAN #766

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by STEVE PUGH

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

ON SALE 11/10/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Count Vertigo does not like to be treated like a joke. Or…maybe he does? He's kind of insane, after all. When Lord Industries' psychic super-tech amps up the Count's armies to deadly new heights, Wonder Woman sustains injuries that she may never recover from! But never fear, the "reformed" Maxwell Lord has Diana's back…and as Diana will find out, he's not afraid to stick a knife in!

WONDER WOMAN #767

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by RAFA SANDOVAL and JORDI TARRAGONA

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The final battle between Maxwell Lord and Wonder Woman is here—and it's winner take all in the war-torn nation of Vlatava! This rivalry has spanned many years and many timelines, but Diana of Themyscira has a thing or two to say to her adversary: "No more!" This will be a fight for the ages—we've seen the art, so we know! Plus, don't miss the return of Liar Liar!

HOUSE OF EL BOOK ONE: THE SHADOW THREAT TP

written by CLAUDIA GRAY

art and cover by ERIC ZAWADZKI

ON SALE 1/5/21

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9112-9

A brand-new vision of one of comics most famous tragedies—the first of a trilogy of young adult graphic novels by New York Times bestselling writer Claudia Gray and illustrator Eric Zawadzki!

Explore Krypton like never before: through the eyes of two teenagers on opposite sides of the same extinction-level event. Zahn is one of Krypton's elites: wealthy, privileged, a future leader. Sera is one of Krypton's soldiers: strong, dedicated, fearless. Their rule-bound society has ordained that their paths should never cross. But groundquakes are shaking the planet's surface. Rebellious uprisings are shaking the populace. Krypton's top scientists, Jor-El and Lara, conduct a secret experiment that is meant to reform their planet from the cellular level up.

Zahn and Sera must join forces to investigate the hidden dangers truly threatening Krypton. In the process, they form a bond that will endure past the end of the world…

WE FOUND A MONSTER TP

written by KIRK SCROGGS

art and cover by KIRK SCROGGS

ON SALE 1/12/21

$9.99 US | 144 PAGES | 5.5" x 8" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-052-6

Kirk Scroggs, writer and artist of The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid, introduces a new type of best friend!

Casey has always loved monster movies; in fact, he considers himself something of an expert on the subject. He spends his day doing normal kid things, like attending school and riding his bike around his town of Serena Mar—and filling his journal with helpful ways to take care of the various monsters who live all around them, who no one else seems to know exist.

But as Casey delves deeper into the history of his spooky friends—or are they fiends?—he uncovers more than just skeletons in the closet. Turns out there's a Frankenstein and maybe a werewolf tucked in there, too! And he's just starting to wonder if it's possible that his new friend, Zandra, has a secret of her own, as well…

We Found a Monster is a fun, funny, and fast-paced tale about learning what true friendship is, and respecting the secrets we all have inside.

ACTION COMICS #1027

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and KLAUS JANSON

card stock variant cover by GARY FRANK

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99

Is Superman on the ropes? An epic battle rages across the skies of Metropolis! The House of Kent, Superman, Superboy, Supergirl, the Legion of Super-Heroes' Brainiac 5, and Young Justice's Conner Kent all unite to face an enemy from another dimension unleashed by the Invisible Mafia! This kind of power can lay waste to an entire family of super-people!

All of this plus the future of the Daily Planet revealed! Another epic Superman story for the ages by the team of Bendis, Romita Jr., and Janson!

SUPERMAN #27

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

variant cover by TONY S. DANIEL and DANNY MIKI

ON SALE 11/10/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

A cosmic-level threat has come to Metropolis! Synmar has traveled across the galaxy to unleash hell on Superman—and our hero must learn that this creature is so alien that he will have to reinvent how he's going to fight! To that end, Superman goes to the source to learn where this new nemesis came from, only to find himself in a corner of the galaxy he's never seen before, way off the map—and he may find the return journey even harder than getting there in the first place!

Featuring an appearance by the Justice League and a new foe unlike anything the Man of Steel has ever faced, this epic slugfest is brought to you by Brian Michael Bendis with art by Ivan Reis and Danny Miki!

AQUAMAN #65

written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK

art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

cover by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

ON SALE 11/17/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Villains, heroes, machinations, and long-held grudges from Kelly Sue DeConnick's definitive Aquaman run all converge in this issue! Arthur is defeated, Mera's held captive, and Orm's grand plan is near completion! Together, Mera and Arthur are one of DC's most powerful couples, and when they send out the call, you better believe that everyone answers. Guest-starring the Justice League in a finale that will amaze you!

BATMAN BEYOND #49

written by DAN JURGENS

art and cover by PAUL PELLETIER and NORM RAPMUND

cover by DAN MORA

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

To safely return to his own timeline, Batman Beyond will have to defeat the villain Blanque without being seen by his mentor, the World's Greatest Detective—Batman! Will Booster Gold help keep Batman Beyond hidden, or will time as we know it become completely undone? You do not want to miss this issue!

THE BATMAN'S GRAVE #12

written by WARREN ELLIS

art and cover by BRYAN HITCH

variant cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

ON SALE 11/10/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 12 OF 12 | FC | DC

In this final issue, Scorn makes his final move to destroy justice in Gotham City! Injured and alone against an army of chaos, Batman has one chance to save the city: his ability to think like the victim. But the victim is always dead. The Batman can only win by using the approach of his own death.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #14

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by MAX RAYNOR

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

variant cover by BRYAN HITCH

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

NEW VILLAIN ALERT: THE COMPOSITE BATMAN/SUPERMAN!

Enter the Composite Batman/Superman! The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel are trapped inside the Brainiac protocol's deadly moon base, and this psychotic A.I. will not stop until it has merged with the beings it believes are its creators! And merging is exactly what our heroes are doing, as the deadly new fusion of the World's Finest duo emerges to wreak havoc in the name of Brainiac! Can Steel and Batwoman turn the tide and save their friends?

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE #6

written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

art by TY TEMPLETON and MARK MORALES

cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

ON SALE 11/3/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 7 | FC | DC

Batman's clash with Jason Todd continues as he hunts for information on his former Boy Wonder. Meanwhile, Alfred recounts Jason's rampage against the criminal underbelly of Gotham City and what led him to a confrontation with the Clown Prince of Crime, The Joker!

DC CLASSICS: THE BATMAN ADVENTURES #6

written by KELLEY PUCKETT

art and cover by RICK BURCHETT

ON SALE 11/3/20

$1.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Bruce Wayne—murderer?! Gotham City's most prominent citizen is found in a locked room with a dead body and no way out except for a high window. Is it possible for the man we all know as Batman to be guilty?

CATWOMAN #27

written by RAM V

art by FERNANDO BLANCO

cover by JOËLLE JONES

card stock variant cover by JENNY FRISON

ON SALE 11/17/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99

Catwoman's going to be the top cat in Alleytown, and the first gang she's going to make an example of is the Khadym mob…by stealing a truck full of contra-band from right under their nose! Catwoman, the Alleytown kids, the police and the Khadym mob all converge in a high-speed heist. What do you get when you mix a cat, three kids, and a truck full of contraband speeding through the streets of Alleytown? One hell of truck robbery, that's what!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1030

written by PETER J. TOMASI

art and cover by BILQUIS EVELY

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 11/10/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99

A new foe called the Mirror has joined the Dark Knight's rogues gallery—but is there more to this villain than meets the eye? Or is he simply a reflection of the world around him? As the Bat-Family find themselves on the run from the Mirror's army, Damian Wayne lurks in the shadows, plotting his next move in a cat-and-mouse game between father and son that can only end in disaster!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1031

written by PETER J. TOMASI

art by BILQUIS EVELY

cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99

Damian Wayne has made his move against a familiar threat from Bruce Wayne's past—so why has the former Boy Wonder targeted none other than Tommy Elliot—a.k.a. Hush? It may have something to do with the Black Casebook that Bruce liberated from The Joker's territory in the monumental Detective Comics #1027…but how far will Damian go to avenge this grudge from his father's past?

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #4

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art by NICK ROBLES

cover by JEREMY WILSON

ON SALE 11/3/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Ruin has traveled to Worlds' End to seek help from the denizen of the Dreaming who set him free in the first place…unfortunately, Brute and Glob have followed him there—on the orders of Dream himself! And back in the Dreaming, Lindy has taken on the challenge of discovering who the "true" Shakespeare is, via a staging of the apocryphal play The Birth Of Merlyn. But when you tell a tale inside the Dreaming, it has a strange way of becoming very real indeed…

THE FLASH #765

written by KEVIN SHINICK

art by CLAYTON HENRY

cover by BERNARD CHANG

variant cover by INHYUK LEE

ON SALE 11/10/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Dr. Alchemy takes another step closer to unstoppable power and immortality as he devises a way to combine himself with the power of the Philosopher's Stone. The Flash will have to discover that being faster than his foe may not be enough!

THE FLASH #766

written by KEVIN SHINICK

art by CLAYTON HENRY

cover by BERNARD CHANG

variant cover by INHYUK LEE

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

In the final showdown with Dr. Alchemy, the Flash's powers prove almost useless and his intellect outmatched! How can Barry Allen beat a foe who thinks three steps ahead? The Fastest Man Alive will have to play catchup—but it may not be enough to save himself or Central City.

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #9

written by GRANT MORRISON

art and cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

ON SALE 11/10/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 9 OF 12 | FC | DC

The trial of Hyperman is on, and as monstrous forces gather in the shadows, a change of heart reunites Green Lantern Hal Jordan with his one true love, Carol Ferris—but nothing is what it seems in a mind-bending, heartrending case of cross-dimensional mistaken identity and looming cosmic catastrophe!

HAWKMAN #29

written by ROBERT VENDITTI

art by FERNANDO PASARIN

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

ON SALE 11/10/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

FINAL ISSUE

He's lived and died and lived again. But now, with just one life left to live and the reincarnation cycle at its end, will Hawkman sacrifice everything to protect the woman he loves from the cursed blade of Hath-Set? Learn the fate of Hawkman and Hawkwoman in a tale that will take you to the edge of time and space!

HELLBLAZER: RISE AND FALL #2

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

variant cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT | ON SALE 11/3/20

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC

8.5" x 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | BIMONTHLY

John Constantine has been in trouble before, but running afoul of the Devil himself is crossing a line even for the self-styled Hellblazer. But that's exactly who darkens Constantine's door with news that John's investigation into the gruesome "angel murders" of London's billionaire class and Satan's own vendetta against a treacherous demon are actually the same mission. What's that mean? You guessed it: It's time for a team up!

JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #12

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by AARON CAMPBELL

cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

FINAL ISSUE

John Constantine faces his final reckoning with the older version of himself who's been seeding magical chaos all around England, while the lives of all his friends hang in the balance…and that is not a good situation for John Constantine's friends. Can the evil in John's heart ever be contained? Or will it reach out and destroy the one life he would give anything not to corrupt?

JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY #6

written by KAMI GARCIA

art by JASON BADOWER and MICO SUAYAN

cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

variant cover by JASON BADOWER

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT | ON SALE 11/10/20

$5.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 8 | FC

8.5" x 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Harley Quinn's past and present have collided, and both the family she was born into and the family she found when she met Edie Malone are suffering. As Dr. Quinn's confrontations with the serial killer she's hunting grow more intense, his actions lead her down a dangerous path!

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #28

written by RAM V

art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

cover by KYLE HOTZ

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

No greater cost than this! As the Justice League Dark's losses continue to mount, all of Zatanna's training and adventures have led to a spell that will defeat the Upside-Down Man. But there is always a price. Wonder Woman, Detective Chimp, Doctor Fate, and Man-Bat must contend with their choices and decide how they will move forward after such an explosive ending.

THE LAST GOD #10

written by PHILIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

cover by KAI CARPENTER

ON SALE 11/24/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

CARD STOCK COVER

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

At the edge of creation lies the Black Stair. And beyond it, amidst the void, He waits. Mol Uhltep, the Last God. This is the tale of those who claimed to slay him, and the world they doomed with their lies.

Many falsehoods have been spoken of the great hero Tyr and his fellowship of companions, the Godslayers, and their supposed defeat of Mol Uhltep. Many terrible crimes hidden away by years of deception. Now, at long last, the truth about what happened 30 years ago atop the Black Stair is revealed. The final act of book one of "The Fellspyre Chronicles" begins here!

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #11

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art by RYAN SOOK and

WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Cover by RYAN SOOK

variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

For a thousand years, the planet Krypton has been rebuilding itself, and the House of Zod has kept the legacy of Krypton alive throughout the galaxy. For a thousand years, the capital city of Kandor—home of the hero known as Mon-El—has been a beacon of hope across the universe. But now the shocking news that Superboy has come to live in the 31st century with the Legion of Super-Heroes has awoken Krypton's greatest foe! How can the Legion of Super-Heroes stop the destruction of New Krypton? Plus, delve into the mystery behind Gold Lantern!

LOONEY TUNES #257

written by SHOLLY FISCH

art and cover by SCOTT GROSS

ON SALE 11/17/20

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

When Bugs misses a fateful left turn at colonial Albuquerque, he pops up out of the ground in the middle of General George Washington's camp at Valley Forge. The wascally wabbit is just in time to sign up as a Minuteman, but can he expose the notorious traitor Benedict Elmer via Elmer's love of English muffins, English bulldogs, and body English?

MAD MAGAZINE #17

written and illustrated by

THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

ON SALE 12/9/20

$5.99 US | 56 PAGES | FC | DC

It's a MAD Look at…Sergio Aragonés!

In this issue, we dive into decades of "Drawn Out Dramas" from one of MAD's MADdest artists, Sergio Aragonés—whose contributions have been much more than marginal! Favorites from his 58-year career, including "The Shadow Knows," will be featured alongside all-new pieces from the man himself, including "A MAD Look at…MAD Magazine"! Plus, a Fold-In tribute to MAD's most interesting Idiot by artist Johnny Sampson.

METAL MEN #12

written by DAN DiDIO

art and cover by SHANE DAVIS

ON SALE 11/17/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 12 OF 12 | FC | DC

It's the final issue in this epic adventure with Doc Magnus and the Metal Men! Is there more for the Metal Men out there in the world that can give them purpose? And what's the fate of Nth Metal Man, belonging neither on his world nor ours? Everything will be answered, including some unanswered questions Tina has for Magnus!

NIGHTWING #76

written by DAN JURGENS

art by RONAN CLIQUET

cover by TRAVIS MOORE

variant cover by ALAN QUAH

ON SALE 11/17/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

One bullet robbed Nightwing of his memories and identity. One bullet erased Dick Grayson and replaced him with Ric Grayson. Now, with Dick's true identity returned, KGBeast is back with one last bullet for him. Using Bea as bait, KGBeast has made it abundantly clear that this one last bullet isn't intended for Nightwing's head—this one is aiming to puncture his broken heart!

RED HOOD #51

written by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

art by TONY AKINS

cover by DAN MORA

variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

A new era begins for the Red Hood! With his Outlaw days behind him, Jason Todd returns home to Gotham City. While he plots what's next for Red Hood, he tracks down a childhood friend now living in the Hill. As Gotham City reels from the effects of "The Joker War," Jason finds himself caught in the crossfire between vigilante protectors of the historic neighborhood and a rising criminal element intent on seizing power!

DOLLAR COMIC: THE SANDMAN #23

written by NEIL GAIMAN

art by KELLEY JONES and MALCOLM JONES III

cover by DAVE McKEAN

ON SALE 11/17/20

$1.00 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

DC reprints a pivotal story that sets the stage for The Sandman/Locke & Key: Hell and Gone #1, coming in November from IDW! Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, is looking to atone for the greatest sin he ever committed: condemning a lover who spurned him to Hell. But when Dream arrives at the gates of the underworld, Lucifer has a curious favor to ask of him in return—and a deeply unwelcome gift, in the form of a very particular key…

Prepare yourself for the incredible The Sandman Universe/Locke & Key: Hell and Gone crossover event with this special dollar reprint of a classic chapter in The Sandman saga!

SUICIDE SQUAD #11

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

FINAL ISSUE

The explosive final issue is here! Task Force X has been through hell and back. Now they're the last thing standing between a human bomb and an island full of innocents. Which means that even if they win the day, there's nowhere to run when the Justice League arrives to clean house!

TEEN TITANS #47

written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

cover by BERNARD CHANG

ON SALE 11/17/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

FINAL ISSUE

Robin betrayed them. Superboy abandoned them. Now the only Teen Titans left are Crush, Kid Flash, Red Arrow, and Roundhouse. As the teen heroes wrap up what may be their final mission, they're going to get some unexpected encouragement from a group that knows a little about how hard it is to be heroes. Special guest stars the original Titans prove there may still be some good this team can do in the future.

YOUNG JUSTICE #20

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

cover by JOHN TIMMS

card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

ON SALE 11/3/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99

FINAL ISSUE

For the first time in months, the entire Young Justice team comes together to face a threat bigger than anything they've faced before. Just as the team has come to grips with their fractured legacy, someone from Young Justice's past has come back to murder them! Guest-starring the Wonder Twins, Dial H for Hero, and Naomi—plus some other Wonder Comics surprises too hot to mention here! Don't miss this final issue from the Eisner Award-nominated co-writers of Naomi!

100 BULLETS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

art by EDUARDO RISSO

cover by DAVE JOHNSON

ON SALE 1/12/21

$150.00 US | 1,376 PAGES | FC

7.0625" x 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-742-6

The Eisner Award-winning series that redefined crime comics is collected in omnibus format for the first time!

If you were given a gun and 100 untraceable bullets, would you seek vengeance? That's the offer Agent Graves presents ordinary citizens, giving them an opportunity to exact revenge on those who wronged them, along with full immunity for their actions—even murder.

The team of writer Brian Azzarello and artist Eduardo Risso weave a web of intrigue, crime, conspiracy, and deception as Agent Graves manipulates his "clients" including Dizzy Cordova, who is given the chance to avenge her family's murders, and a downtrodden bartender receiving the opportunity to exact revenge against the woman who ruined his life.

Collects 100 Bullets #1-58 and a tale from Vertigo: Winter's Edge #3.

THE AUTHORITY BOOK ONE TP

written by WARREN ELLIS

art by BRYAN HITCH, PAUL NEARY, PHIL JIMENEZ, and ANDY LANNING

cover by BRYAN HITCH

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 12/22/20

$34.99 US | 400 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-225-4

This is the Authority. Pay allegiance, or get your head kicked in. Whether they're up against an invasion from an alternate Earth, an international terrorist who is laying waste to major cities, or a hostile alien intelligence who calls himself God, the Authority are ready for action. Collects The Authority #1-12, Planetary/The Authority: Ruling the World, and a story from WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years.

THE AMAZING WORLD OF SUPERMAN (TABLOID EDITION) HC

written by BILL FINGER, E. NELSON BRIDWELL, and others

art by CURT SWAN, WAYNE BORING, and others

cover by CURT SWAN and MURPHY ANDERSON

ON SALE 4/13/21

$19.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC

10" x 13.5"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-918-5

The 1973 tabloid reprinting the origin of the Man of Steel is back in a new hardcover edition!

This classic collection also includes the story of Lex Luthor's sinister visit to the theme park called Superman Land, Superboy stories, plus features like a map of Krypton, "How to Draw Superman," "Superman Family Portrait," and more!

Includes a giant map of Krypton, plus stories from Action Comics #210, Superman #170, Superman Annual #2 and #6, and more!

BATMAN: CITY OF BANE: COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

written by TOM KING

art by MIKEL JANÍN, TONY S. DANIEL, CLAY MANN, JOHN ROMITA JR., JORGE FORNÉS, and MITCH GERADS

cover by TONY S. DANIEL

ON SALE 12/15/20

$24.99 US | 336 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-595-8

The bestselling "City of Bane" epic is collected in one volume, bringing writer Tom King's Batman saga to a bloody and brutal end!

Bane's minions have taken control of Gotham City and are ruling with an iron fist, and Batman is nowhere to be found. Instead, the Flashpoint Batman—Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne's father from an alternate timeline—is patrolling the city, dispensing a violent brand of justice. It all builds to a rebellion among the bad guys who don't want to play along with Bane! But as the Dark Knight Detective returns, is he ready to take on the foe who broke him worse than any other that came before? Batman and his allies have a choice: let Bane stay in power and guarantee the city's survival, or risk everything to break free! Collects Batman #75-85.

DC THROUGH THE '80S: THE END OF ERAS HC

written and illustrated by VARIOUS

cover by CURT SWAN and MURPHY ANDERSON

ON SALE 12/15/20

$49.99 US | 520 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-087-8

The '80's were a truly rad time for comic books. DC was killing it with groundbreaking titles like Man of Steel, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, and Watchmen. This collection, curated by writer and former DC publisher Paul Levitz, celebrates the pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths era of the early 1980s with memorable adventures including Alan Moore and Curt Swan's poignant "Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?," both Batman and Superman teaming with their Golden Age equivalents in separate stories, Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor versus gremlins, and more. Collects Action Comics #583, Detective Comics #500, The Flash #296-298, Jonah Hex #54-55, Superman #423, House of Mystery #286, #290, #294-295, #300, #308, #321, Warlord #42, Wonder Woman #311-312, The Brave and the Bold #200, Weird War Tales #93, Time Warp #2 and #3, G.I. Combat #288, Blackhawk #258, DC Comics Presents Annual #1, Super Friends #36, and Sgt. Rock #345, #347, #368, and #387. Also includes new essays on this amazing era from such comics luminaries as Jack C. Harris, Elliot S! Maggin, J.M. DeMatteis, Andy Kubert, and more, and features the complete text of Alan Moore's legendary, never-before-published Twilight proposal!

THE FLASH BY GEOFF JOHNS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

written by GEOFF JOHNS

art by SCOTT KOLINS, HOWARD PORTER, ALBERTO DOSE, and others

cover by MICHAEL TURNER

ON SALE 1/19/21

$99.99 US | 872 PAGES | FC | DC

7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-750-1

Geoff Johns brought new life to the Flash and his Rogues during his years writing the Scarlet Speedster, and this omnibus collects the second half of his stint on the series, highlighted by the onslaught of new nemesis Hunter Zolomon—a.k.a. Zoom!

This collection also includes a trip to Gorilla City, turmoil among the Rogues, and a meet-up with Wonder Woman, as the Cheetah and Zoom team up against our heroes! It all leads to "Rogue War," as the Flash's greatest enemies battle each other, and Zoom's final—and very personal attack—against Wally! Collects The Flash #192-225, Wonder Woman #214, and The Flash: The Secret of Barry Allen #1.

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO VOL. 1 HC

written by GRANT MORRISON

art by LIAM SHARP and XERMANICO

cover by LIAM SHARP

ON SALE 12/1/20

$29.99 US | 248 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-553-8

Eisner-Award winning author Grant Morrison and artist Liam Sharp continue their bold and imaginative take on the Green Lantern!

Following the Blackstar incursion, Hal Jordan and the Green Lanterns must put the world back together after the battles that weakened the GL Corps to less than a shadow of what it once was. Hal's next mission is his most critical…he needs to find the Young Guardians, the next generation of cosmic immortals. Will Hal be able to find the new heroes the world needs? Or will threats like Hyperman and Hyperwoman and the Anti-Matter Lantern Corps keep him from completing his mission? Collects Green Lantern: Blackstars #1-3 and The Green Lantern Season Two #1-6.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: VENGEANCE IS THINE TP

written by ROBERT VENDITTI

art by DOUG MAHNKE, AARON LOPRESTI, XERMANICO, EDDY BARROWS, and others

cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

ON SALE 12/8/20

$19.99 US | 232 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-589-7

The next chapter for comics' premier super-team begins! An unexpected arrival from the stars brings a dire warning to the Justice League: a new breed of conquerors is on the march. Led by Superman's nemesis the Eradicator, a genetically engineered, super-powered strike team has come to subjugate Earth. To aid the Justice League, Batman makes the unprecedented decision to enlist an ancient, unrivaled power, which calls into question who, exactly, is in charge. With the League on unsure footing, will they be ready to save the world? Collects Justice League #40-47 and Justice League Annual #2

SHAZAM AND THE SEVEN MAGIC LANDS TP

written by GEOFF JOHNS

art by DALE EAGLESHAM, MARCO SANTUCCI, and SCOTT KOLINS

cover by DALE EAGLESHAM

ON SALE 12/8/20

$29.99 US | 344 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-459-3

Teenager turned superhero Billy Batson struggles to balance school and superheroics! (Guess which one is more fun?) But when Shazam unlocks a shocking secret deep within the Rock of Eternity, it challenges everything he knows about the worlds of magic and his family's future as its champions! Speaking of family, Billy's father in trouble, and he'll have to not only use the power of Shazam to help him, but also fend off the lethal team of Dr. Sivana and Mr. Mind! Collects Shazam #1-11 and #13-14.

SUPER FRIENDS: SATURDAY MORNING COMICS VOL. 2 HC

written by E. NELSON BRIDWELL

art by RAMONA FRADON, ROMEO TANGHAL, and KURT SCHAFFENBERGER

cover by ALEX TOTH

ON SALE 12/15/20

$49.99 US | 488 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-592-7

From the Hall of Justice come these tales of the Justice League of America, inspired by the hit animated TV series! In these late-1970s and early-1980s tales, the Justice League of America assembles to battle villains including Felix Faust, Gorilla Grodd, and Sinestro, and face the threat of the aliens who stole Atlantis. Plus, fun with Plastic Man and the Wonder Twins! Collects Super Friends #27-47, plus material from Super Friends Special #1 and Super Friends: Truth, Justice, and Peace.

TEEN TITANS VOL. 4: DJINN WARS TP

written by ADAM GLASS and ROBBIE THOMPSON

art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and JAVIER FERNANDEZ

cover by BERNARD CHANG

ON SALE 12/1/20

$16.99 US | 176 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-668-9

The Djinn War has begun! Trapped in her ring with no escape, Djinn finds herself on the inside looking out as the Teen Titans go hunting for her older brother Elias, the only one capable of saving her. But Elias's dark side is the stuff of legends…and the Teen Titans know he can't be trusted. The team has a plan to bust Djinn out of purgatory—and the path goes through hell itself. But how do you get to hell, you ask? Simple…you only have to die! Collects Teen Titans #39-44 and Teen Titans Annual #2.

TINY TITANS: BEAST BOY & RAVEN TP

written by ART BALTAZAR and FRANCO

art and cover by ART BALTAZAR

ON SALE 12/1/20

$9.99 US | 128 PAGES | 5.5" x 8" | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-717-4

Aw yeah, Titans! Written and illustrated by the Eisner Award-winning duo of Art Baltazar and Franco in the series that launched them to stardom, it's fun for the whole family as teen-y tiny Titans Raven and Beast Boy go on all sorts of awesome adventures. Collects stories from Tiny Titans #1-4, #6, #8, #12-14, #17, #20, #26-27, and #44.

THE TERRIFICS VOL. 4: THE TOMORROW WAR TP

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA, SERGIO DAVILA, VICENTE CIFUENTES, DAN MORA, MAX RAYNOR, and CARLO BARBERI

cover by DAN MORA

ON SALE 12/22/20

$16.99 US | 304 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-608-5

Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang brings the tales of the Terrifics to a time-twisting climax in this collection! Bizarro, frustrated with technological progress that never seems to end, has decided that he has had enough. And with the help of a time machine gifted to him by Lex Luthor, he decides to make the world a better place, Bizarro style. Will the Terrifics be caught in Bizarro's distorted reality? Or will they be able to navigate the future…and past…to stop him? Includes a special "choose your own destiny" adventure! Collects The Terrifics #19-30.

TRANSMETROPOLITAN BOOK FOUR TP

written by WARREN ELLIS

art by DARICK ROBERTSON and RODNEY RAMOS

cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

ON SALE 12/15/20

$29.99 US | 336 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-469-2

Renegade reporter of the future Spider Jerusalem continues speaking truth to power and exposing corruption, even as the City crumbles around him. After losing his job, his bank account, and his home, Spider has gone underground, the better to implement his plans to expose the evils of the government in the City. Then, all hell breaks loose as a nameless sniper terrorizes the Print District and a raging superstorm clears the streets of the City. Collects Transmetropolitan #37-48, plus the one-shot Transmetropolitan: Filth of the City.