DC Cancels Orders For Starfire Graphic Novel, Delayed Until November

One of the real breakouts of the DC Comics move into original YA graphic novels is Teen Titans line by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo

This will have been a hard decision for DC Comics. One of the real breakouts of the DC Comics move into original YA graphic novels has been the Teen Titans line, set in its own continuity, by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo, elbowing their way onto a number of bestseller lists. We have had, so far, Teen Titans: Beast Boy, Teen Titans: Raven, Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven and Teen Titans: Robin, one per year.

And in July, we are – or were – getting a new Teen Titans original graphic novel, Starfire, by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo, which had been scheduled to be published on the 2nd of July, solicited to comic stores in their April 2024 listings. And for which DC Comics has set a massive 110,000-copy first printing, which is more than they print of the monthly Batman comic.

However, for unknown reasons, Teen Titans: Starfire now has a new release date of the 5th of November 2024. The book will be resolicited, and existing orders will be cancelled.

"#1 New York Times bestselling author KAMI GARCIA (Beautiful Creatures) and artist GABRIEL PICOLO, the creative duo behind the New York Times bestselling TEEN TITANS graphic novel series, are back with a first look at a new Titan! Kori Anders' summer job at a ritzy Santa Monica beach club is fun, but she doesn't feel like she belongs there. She never breaks the rules, she doesn't care about keeping up with the current trends, and she can't be bothered rushing around to make an appearance at all the parties—in fact, Kori avoids rushing at all costs because of her Ehlers Danlos Syndrome diagnosis. What she does feel is an inexplicable draw to the stars. Her older sister, Kira, on the other hand, is the most popular girl around. With the hottest clothes, an even hotter boyfriend (the Tate Fairweather), and a take-no-prisoners attitude, she's Kori's opposite in every way. Sadly, Kori doesn't think Tate is a good fit for her sister, and nothing she says will convince Kira to break up with him. The summer heats up when Tate's uncle, Lynch Fairweather, CEO of a major pharmaceutical company, asks Kori and Kira to participate in a clinical trial designed to advance treatments for EDS. During treatment, Kori begins to discover some strange powers that she has never had before…and she might not be the only one. Can Kori uncover the truth about her powers and find a way to persuade her sister to trust her before it's too late?"

