DC Cancels Superman in July; Will Replace With Younger Model

DC Comics will cancel the ongoing Superman title in July and replace it with a new book, Superman: Son of Kal-El, starring Jonathan Kent as the new titular Man of Steel, just as Bleeding Cool predicted many years ago, when Dan Didio was still in charge. A press release from DC lays out changes for the Superman family of books starting in July, with the new series by Tom Taylor and John Timms leading the charge. Here's what DC has planned for the Superman books in July, from the press release:

Superman: Son of Kal-El The action begins on July 13 as a new ongoing monthly series, Superman: Son of Kal-El, replaces the current Superman monthly title. Written by Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased, Suicide Squad) with art by John Timms (Young Justice, Harley Quinn), this series follows the new adventures of the son of Superman as he's entrusted with the protection of Earth. Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's fought evil with Robin (Damian Wayne), traveled across galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather, and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and continue the never-ending battle as a symbol of hope for his home planet.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Arriving July 20, issue #2 of this eight-issue limited series by Tom King (Batman, Batman/Catwoman, Mister Miracle) and artist Bilquis Evely (The Dreaming, Wonder Woman) continues Kara Zor-El's journey of self-discovery and emergence from the shadow of her famous cousin. Supergirl, Krypto, and their new friend Ruthye find themselves stranded with no way to pursue Krem, the murderous kingsagent. Each moment this fugitive roams free, the more beings come dangerously close to dying by his hand. There is no time to lose, so our heroes must now travel across the universe the old-fashioned way…by cosmic bus! Little do they know their journey will be a dark one, filled with terrors that not even the Maid of Might is prepared to face!

Action Comics #1033 Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Daniel Sampere keep Superman on the front lines in his battle to aid a group of Warwold refugees in Action Comics #1033, on sale Tuesday, July 27. This issue takes the action to Atlantis and the Fortress of Solitude, where Warworld refugees have taken possession of dangerous Warworld tech, bringing it to Aquaman's undersea kingdom and risking an all-out war that even Superman may not be able to prevent. Meanwhile, some of the escaped Warworld prisoners have found the Fortress of Solitude…and along with it, Lois Lane! And in this 40-page blockbuster's second feature, Midnighter has gone deep into the Trojan compound and found a very unexpected guest whose path he crossed in Future State—none other than Shilo Norman, a.k.a. Mister Miracle!

Superman and the Authority If Superman is to get to the bottom of what's happening on Warworld, he's going to need help, the kind of help that doesn't scream "Justice League." Fortunately, multi-Eisner Award-winning writer Grant Morrison (Wonder Woman: Earth One, The Green Lantern) and fan-favorite artist Mikel Janín (Batman, Future State: Superman: Worlds of War) have the solution in the form of a new four-issue limited series, Superman and The Authority. Launching July 20, this new team will be led by Manchester Black, and combine original members Midnighter and Apollo with new members Enchantress and Natasha Irons, as well as new versions of Lightray and O.M.A.C. This new team will have to learn to work together, and fast, as the Ultra-Humanite has formed his own team of villains to take out the Man of Steel. This new limited series will help launch an all-new status quo for Superman, setting up story elements that will impact both Action Comics and Superman: Son of Kal-El in the months to come.

With all of his old DC 5G predictions coming true once again, we asked Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston for comment.

"Closer," Johnston whispered. So we leaned in closer. "Closer," he said. We got even closer, nearly pressing our ear against his lips. We waited what seemed like ages for his reply: "Pip. Pip."

Well said, Rich. Well said.