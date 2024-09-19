DC- Christopher Cantwell & Sean Izaakse's Challenges Of The Unknown

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: challengers of the unknown, DC All-In

DC Comics is launching a new limited series, Challengers of the Unknown, written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Sean Izaakse.

DC Comics is launching a new limited series, Challengers of the Unknown, written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Sean Izaakse, for the 18th of December, as part of their December 2024 solicits dropping tomorrow and part of DC All In.

"The terror of the Darkseid shock wave has cascaded across the DC Universe…tearing open the very fabric of time and space itself! Lo and behold, only one band of super-scientists have the right stuff to challenge the fate of the universe: the Challengers of the Unknown. Ace Morgan, June Robbins, Prof Haley, Red Ryan, and Rocky Davis, adventurers "living on borrowed time," run day-to-day operations for the Justice League's Watchtower base in orbit above Earth, collaborating with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the League to seal the rifts that threaten the galaxy. But a mysterious foe from the Challengers' past lurks in the shadows, and its connection to the Darkseid wave will put not only the Challengers, but all of the DC Universe on borrowed time. The debut issue features a main cover by Mike Deodato Jr., with variant covers by series artist Izaakse and Romulo Fajardo Jr., Taurin Clarke, and Danny Earls, plus a foil variant cover by Gleb Melnikov and a character-design variant cover by Dan Mora."

The Challengers of the Unknown was a team of adventurers created or co-created by Jack Kirby for Showcase #6, published by DC Comics in 1957. The series continued for three more appearances before getting its own title in 1958 with Bob Brown succeeding Kirby after issue 8, and ran through to #75 in 1970, with five more reprint issues running up until 1980. A 1976 revival in Super-Team Family #8 taking over the title and taking on the numbering from #12, joined by Deadman and Swamp Thing, running until #87 in 1978. Challengers of the Unknown returned in 1991 with Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale for 8 issues, with the team returning more recently as part of the Death Metal multiverse crossover event.

