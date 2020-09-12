DC Comics Addresses Comic Stores Over Batman Day 2020

DC Comics was the receipt of criticism from comic book retailers last week over their decision to go ahead with their annual Batman Day – but only to sell things from DC directly online, rather than through comic book stores. In a statement issued at the end of the week, DC Comics stated "due to the ongoing global health crisis, this year's Batman Day will differ from our past blow-out celebrations. As with many recent events, we have pulled back from the physical elements of Batman Day, which is why there are no printed comic books for Batman Day 2020. DC encourages retailers to celebrate the legacy of the Caped Crusader in a safe and fun manner that works best for your store!" To augment any in-store activities you may have planned, The Joker and Catwoman masks celebrating the iconic characters' 80th anniversaries are scheduled to arrive via your Diamond shipments on Wednesday, September 16!"

So it seems that Diamond is still useful for some things. DC states "please note that DC is aware of overcharges you may see for The Joker and Catwoman masks on your invoices. The overcharges will be credited back to you by Diamond on a future invoice." They also state "The week of Batman Day also sees the release of Detective Comics #1027, the special landmark issue celebrating one thousand issues since Batman's debut! With multiple variant covers and 144 pages of all-new material for only $9.99, Detective Comics #1027 is a great way for your customers to celebrate the legacy of the Dark Knight!"

Here's a look at the Batman Day activity kit for 2020.