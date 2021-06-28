Is DC Comics Teasing a New All-Star Squadron Comic Book Series?

All-Star Squadron is a DC Comics superhero team that debuted in Justice League of America #193 in 1981 and was created by Roy Thomas, Rich Buckler and Jerry Ordway. Taking place in the 1940s, and retconned into DC Comics continuity of the day, the team included DC Golden Age characters, new characters, and characters that had been bought from other publishers over the years in a series of acquisitions. The team starred in their own series, All-Star Squadron which ran from 1981 to 1987. A spin-off series entitled Young All-Stars began in 1987 and published 32 issues. But nothing since. Well, in this week's Teen Titans Academy 2021 Yearbook, we are teased what may be a return. In what may be a parody ad but also a possible tease, we are told that All Star Squadron is a "mobile app" coming this autumn.

Is this a tease for a new comic hidden in plain sight? Might "mobile app" indicate a digital comic book? Frankly, right now, we haven't a clue.

In the old comic books, All-Star Squadron was formed when US President Franklin Roosevelt created a "superhero draft" called Article X during World War II, asking all active American masked crime-fighters and superhuman adventurers to join forces as a single war-time organization, just as many American labor organizations did during World War II. In the canon of DC Comics, the Axis Powers used the mystical Spear of Destiny to create a "sphere of influence" over their occupied territories and surrounding areas during most of World War II. This sphere of influence caused superhumans, magically empowered people, and magic-users to fall under its control. For this reason, the All-Star Squadron focused its activities on protecting the US from invasion, super-villains, spies, and sabotage rather than risk their minds being controlled by the Axis Powers if they operated overseas in Europe, Asia, or Japan. How much of this survived the various retcons, reboots and relaunches, maybe we are about to discover. Teen Titans Academy Yearbook is published tomorrow.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY 2021 YEARBOOK #1 CVR A VARIOUS

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Various

As the first quarter of classes draws to an end at Teen Titans Academy, get a closer look at the how students such as the mysterious Stitch enrolled, catch up with the status of Beast Boy and Raven's relationship, and maybe, just maybe, get some clues on the origin of the new Red X! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 06/29/2021