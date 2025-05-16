Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, H2SH

DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits… More Than Just Batman

DC Comics' August 2025 full solicits and solicitations... more than just Batman. But, also, Batman.

Article Summary DC Comics August 2025 solicits unveil major new series, events, and milestone issues across the entire DC Universe

Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Justice League stories expand the spotlight far beyond just Batman titles

Star creators like W. Maxwell Prince, Greg Rucka, Dan Slott, and Saladin Ahmed launch bold new stories and teams

Massive collected editions, facsimiles, omnibuses, and new graphic novels bring classics and acclaimed runs to print

Bleeding Cool has the full DC Comics 2025 solicits and solicitations, visuals at the bottom, but editing the full text with visuals on the fly… as the creators of Ice Cream Man, W. Maxwell Prince and Martin Morazzo, launch an all-new Black Label Superman story in Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #1. Superman Unlimited #4 by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque features the Super-Man Bat. Ra's al Ghul's schemes take shape in Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval. A new Batman Elseworlds epic begins with Immortal Legend Batman #1 by the team behind the Massive-Verse, Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, and Erica D'Urso, with additional art by Dan Mora. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott gear up for the heist of a lifetime with Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1. A brand-new Justice League team takes to the shadows in Justice League Red #1 by Saladin Ahmed and Clayton Henry. The Teen Titans, together at last. The original graphic novel series by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo sees its conclusion in Teen Titans: Together. The origins of Absolute Bane are revealed in Absolute Batman #11 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. The finale of "H2SH" Part One is here in Batman #163 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee. And Detective Comics #1100 is an epic, oversized issue featuring the talents of all-star creators Tom Taylor, Greg Rucka, Mariko Tamaki, Dan Watters, Mikel Janín, Álvaro Martínez Bueno, Amancay Nahuelpan, and Bill Sienkiewicz. See… not all Batman!

Batman #163

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Variant covers by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS, JORGE JIMÉNEZ, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, GARY FRANK

Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS ($7.99 US)

1:25 variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:50 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:100 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

The shocking conclusion to "H2SH" Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? DON'T MISS THE FINALE OF "H2SH" PART ONE!

Also available: Giant-Size Special Edition ($14.99–$19.99 US) in 11" x 17" art board size!

Batman #163 Giant-Size Special Edition

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by JIM LEE

Cover by JIM LEE

Foil variant cover by JIM LEE ($19.99 US)

$14.99 US | 40 pages

ON SALE 8/27/25

READ THE FINALE OF "BATMAN: H2SH PART ONE" IN 11" X 17" ART BOARD SIZE! Experience the finale of "Batman: H2SH Part One" in giant, art board size! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies?

Absolute Batman #11

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by CLAY MANN

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by LEE GARBETT and CHRIS BURNHAM

1:25 variant cover by CLAY and SETH MANN

1:50 variant cover by CHRIS MOONEYHAM

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25

Learn the origin of Bane! What drives the muscle-bound behemoth, and how did he arrive in Gotham? THE ORIGIN OF ABSOLUTE BANE!

Absolute Superman #10

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

1:25 variant cover by TIRSO

1:50 variant cover by GERALD PAREL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/6/25

Superman's true enemy stands revealed. The notorious Ra's al Ghul, lord of Lazarus Corp, murderer of millions, has plans for the Last Son of Krypton. Will Kal-El's rage unleash the dark power of Superman: Son of the Demon? RA'S AL GHUL SETS HIS SIGHTS ON SUPERMAN!

Absolute Wonder Woman #11

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW and GERALD PAREL

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:50 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

The balance of power inside the maze is tilting with Diana's presence, but it may just tilt into full-blown chaos. Chaos in an underground maze prison… that's bad, right? HEAVY IS THE HEAD THAT WEARS THE CROWN!

Absolute Green Lantern #5

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant covers by JULIET NNEKA and TIRSO

1:25 variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

1:50 variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/6/25

The remains of Evergreen are scavenged for clues as to what happened to this quaint small town. Meanwhile, Jo faces down the hulking threat of Hal Jordan! HAL PRESSES THE ATTACK!

Absolute Flash #6

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant covers by DAVID TALASKI and TYLER KIRKHAM

1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:50 variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

Just who are the mysterious Rogues chasing after Wally West, and how did they join Project Olympus? THE ROGUES REVEALED!

Absolute Martian Manhunter #6

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant covers by AMY REEDER and MITCH GERADS

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by MARK CHIARELLO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

Ideas explode like atom bombs, minds melt, and colors clash in the darkness behind the eyes of every person on the planet. It's Green Martian versus White Martian, John Jones versus madness itself, as he fights to save his family—and the world. THE MARTIAN MARCHES INTO MADNESS!

Immortal Legend Batman #1

Written by KYLE HIGGINS and MAT GROOM

Art by ERICA D'URSO and DAN MORA

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by HOMARE

Foil variant cover by HOMARE

1:25 variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

Blank sketch variant

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

Humanity broke the barrier between our universe and our universe's shadow. From the void came horrific apparitions that craved nothing but destruction. But from this terror…a legend was born. A warrior who found a way to access the energy that binds our universe and the shadow universe, transforming him into a cosmic dark knight. This immortal legend was named Batman. He fought to keep us safe but then one day abandoned the war. Though he didn't disappear entirely. Now they say he hunts a rouges gallery of monsters…born from the shadows! KYLE HIGGINS AND MAT GROOM KICK-START A NEW SCI-FI BATMAN EPIC!

Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #1

Written by W. MAXWELL PRINCE

Art and cover by MARTÍN MORAZZO

Variant covers by TULA LOTAY and JUAN FERREYRA

Foil variant cover by WES CRAIG

1:25 variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 5 | Variant $5.99 US (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25

The team behind the critically acclaimed Ice Cream Man comic comes to DC to apply its singular storytelling style to none other than the Man of Steel! Four new Kryptonites have been discovered in deep space, and Superman needs to know just what, exactly, they do to him—lest the colorful rocks of his home planet fall into evil hands! With Batman at Superman's side, this DC Black Label Superman event explores the consequences of each never-before-seen variety of Kryptonite—all in the formal and boundary-pushing fashion that W. Maxwell Prince, Martín Morazzo, and Chris O'Halloran are celebrated for! THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED ICE CREAM MAN TEAM APPLY THEIR SINGULAR STORYTELLING STYLE TO THE MAN OF STEEL! 17+ content.

Justice League Red #1

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO and CHRISTIAN WARD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

The Justice League has a new spec-ops team so covert, the founders can't know it exists. And its leader is the only hero who could keep JLR off its radar…because he is the radar. Red Tornado is the heart and mind of the Watchtower—watching, projecting into the future, and his projections point to apocalypse as a direct result of the concentrated power of the JLU. When your Justice League ID card lights up red, Reddy needs you. For the fate of humanity, and for yourself, because you don't want to find out what Red can do with what he knows about you. Join a best-in-the-biz creative team—Saladin Ahmed (Wolverine, Daredevil) and Clayton Henry (Action Comics, We Are Yesterday)—and an all-star team of heroes, and find out how far they'll go to keep the peace and keep Red Tornado's secrets. ALL-STARS SALADIN AHMED AND CLAYTON HENRY SOUND THE ALARM!

Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1

Written by GREG RUCKA

Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant covers by JEEHYUNG LEE, LEIRIX, and TBD

Foil variant cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (cardstock)

ON SALE 8/6/25

A daring heist aboard the most secure facility in the DCU! Cheetah and Cheshire assemble a team of misfits and oddballs to pull off the impossible—robbing the Justice League Watchtower…and getting away with it. All that stands between them and pulling off the most daring heist in history are a few tiny complications, such as the most sophisticated orbital platform ever constructed, its AI-driven security system, and one other thing…the smartest and most powerful heroes in the DCU. Eisner Award winners Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott bring you a slick, stylish heist that guarantees fun, laughs, and more than a few twists and turns. SUPERSTAR CREATORS GREG RUCKA AND NICOLA SCOTT TEAM UP FOR THE HEIST OF A LIFETIME!

Detective Comics #1100

Written by TOM TAYLOR, GREG RUCKA, MARIKO TAMAKI, and DAN WATTERS

Art by MIKEL JANÍN, ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO, AMANCAY NAHUELPAN, and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by JOCK, FRANK MILLER, and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Artist Spotlight variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$4.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

In March 1937, a comic book was published that changed the world as we know it. Now, 1,099 issues later, some of comics' top talents have gathered to celebrate the comic that birthed a legend! Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín join forces once again to tell a heartfelt and action-packed story of Batman rescuing a young boy's best friend. Greg Rucka and Álvaro Martínez Bueno team up for a tale that asks the question: was Gotham better off before Batman? Mariko Tamaki reunites with Detective Comics collaborator Amancay Nahuelpan for a yarn that explores Bruce Wayne's world outside of the cowl and how his double life as Batman intersects with his alter ego's actions. Dan Watters and legendary artist Bill Sienkiewicz bring us a story that illustrates just how similar Batman's motivations are to the criminals he has sworn to fight and how he fights against his own darkness. AN EPIC, STAR-STUDDED, OVERSIZE CELEBRATION 1,100 ISSUES IN THE MAKING!

Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #5

Written by RAM V

Art by ANAND RK

Cover by JEFF DEKÁL

Variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/6/25

As Shesha pursues him to the end of the universe, Resurrection Man must figure out a way to stay one step ahead of his former ally. With him caught in the crosshairs, it may take the help of a literal Human Target to help him evade capture. Will Christopher Chance be able to save our hero from himself? GUEST-STARRING CHRISTOPHER CHANCE, THE HUMAN TARGET! 17+ content.

Superman #29

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by DAVID AJA, ARIEL OLIVETTI, and TULA LOTAY

Artist Spotlight variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Summer of Superman variant cover by DAN MORA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

Superman and an impossible ally search the future for the lost Legion of Super-Heroes! What happened to it, and can it help in the battle against Darkseid's Absolute Legion? R.I.P. LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES?!

Action Comics #1089

Written by MARK WAID

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by RYAN SOOK

Variant covers by DIKE RUAN and DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:25 variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25

Now that Superboy has made his Metropolis debut, a hero from the past re-emerges to take him down—one who sees him as a reckless hindrance to human progress and a threat to all! For the first time, the Boy of Steel faces off against an opponent with powers beyond his! THE SECRET IS OUT!

Superman Unlimited #4

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS and HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:25 variant cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

1:50 variant cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

It's a big day for Jimmy Olsen as he sets up shop in the new Gotham City branch of the Daily Planet. His first assignment: learn what has turned Superman into an uncontrollable monster—and why. Do the combined forces of the heroes of Gotham even stand a chance against this version of the Man of Steel? And what is Bruce Wayne doing a continent away in Emerald City? All this, and back in Smallville, Jon Kent begins training for the ultimate challenge—a way to combat the deadly effects of Kryptonite. Guest-starring: the Birds of Prey. NIGHT OF THE SUPERMAN-BAT!

Supergirl #4

Written by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Art and cover by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU and EJIKURE

1:25 variant cover by AMY REEDER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25

In the aftermath of escaped Kandorian Lesla-Lar's rampage through town, Supergirl learns there's more to Midvale than meets the eye when Lena drags her to a secret club she never knew existed. Midvale, like her alter ego, may seem mild-mannered, but there's something special about it. Out from under Superman's watchful eye, Kara is ready to let loose no matter the disastrous consequences! GIRL'S NIGHT OUT! SEARCH AND RESCUE!

Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #3

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by MIKE NORTON

Cover by JAE LEE

Variant cover by NIKO HENRICHON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

Krypto, the last dog of Krypton, has seen some of the worst of what Earth can offer—and escaped it with his life. And yet, he still hasn't given up hope. Alone, Krypto wanders through a forest in the depths of winter, until one day, he encounters a young girl who is also lost. At least they can be lost together. But humans aren't as equipped to survive in the wilderness as dogs are, and there will come a point when this girl can walk no more…and a strange visitor from another world will be her only hope.

Wonder Woman #24

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and HOMARE

1:25 variant cover by MARCIO TAKARA

Artist Spotlight variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

Wonder Woman's appearance on Mouse Man's island has led to disastrous consequences for our hero as she becomes a fugitive on the run. With locals too afraid to speak, will she ever get the answers she needs to find Etta and Emilie? Can she do it all with a screaming baby strapped to her back?! That's right, the young daughter of Wonder Woman is along for the adventure! MICE HAVE EARS!

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #3

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant covers by AMANDA CONNER and PHIL JIMENEZ

1:25 variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again! Trinity is about to learn this lesson firsthand after a disastrous meeting with her mother in the past that leads to death at the paws of the fearsome Cerberus. Will our hero have what it takes to learn from her mistakes and save her Wonder Woman and one of the missing corgis? THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM?

Justice League Unlimited #10

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, RACHTA LIN, and SARAH BASLAIM

Artist Spotlight variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by MATTHEW CLARK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

The Quantum Quorum of time-traveler refugees has issued its warning to the Justice League: Apokolips is coming. But just as Jor-El's cries fell on the deaf ears of Krypton, will the people of Earth be prepared to take drastic steps to save their world? It all comes to a head as the chaos continues, and one Leaguer is put to the ultimate test! THE MARCH TO APOKOLIPS CONTINUES!

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #3

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant covers by RICCARDO FEDERICI and ALAN QUAH

1:25 variant cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/6/25

Superman and Lex Luthor form an uneasy alliance to combat the Hollow Earth's monstrous Great Apes. But for Superman, the real challenge isn't just the towering Titans—it's his waning powers and Luthor's ever-present treachery. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman and Batman wage their own battles against the Suicide Squad, edging closer to uncovering Task Force X's true plan for the creatures of G-Day Earth. And just when things seem insurmountable, Godzilla returns—this time, he's on his home turf. He's not just looking for a fight; he's here to defend his realm as King of the Monsters! GODZILLA BRINGS THE BATTLE HOME!

Nightwing #129

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and JUAN FERREYRA

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

Nightwing must overcome the creature that has taken over Titans Tower and rescue his allies from its fifth-dimensional prison. But trapped in time warps and bad dreams, those who escape may be changed forever. NIGHTWING IN THE CLUTCHES OF A MONSTER!

Batgirl #10

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by TRAN NGUYEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/6/25

The Batgirl must die in the action-packed second chapter of "The Three Swords"! The Unburied have sent their greatest assassin to kill Cassandra Cain for the sins of her mother, but Cass is still recovering from the revelations of the previous issue. Will she accept her unlikely allies and join forces with them to defeat the first sword—or will they be their undoing as the second sword arrives to kill the Batgirl?! Destiny is calling. Will Batgirl answer…or die fighting? THREE SWORDS ARE DEADLIER THAN ONE!

Batman and Robin #24

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by DARICK ROBERTSON and JORGE FORNÉS

1:25 variant cover by PABLO M. COLLAR

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25

"Remember, you must die." Long ago, a young Bruce Wayne first encountered the monstrous Memento in the winding streets of London and narrowly escaped with his life—but also with terrifying questions he never managed to answer. Now, with Gotham City in flames, will Batman finally find the key to stopping Memento once and for all? Or will his son suffer the fate he fled all those years ago? The Memento storyline comes to a thunderous conclusion! DON'T MISS THE EXPLOSIVE CONCLUSION TO "MEMENTO"!

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #42

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by MICHAEL CHO and ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

1:25 variant cover by MARIO FOCCILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

"Escape from Bizarro World" continues! Superman, Batman, and Robin—tracing a mysterious plague that is sweeping the planet—have found Patient Zero! The only cure for the Bizarros is to eradicate him—so how will the World's Finest Trio save an entire race without murdering a sentient being? A PLAGUE THREATENS BIZARRO WORLD!

Birds of Prey #24

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by ANNIE WU

Variant covers by NIMIT MALAVIA and KYUYONG EOM

Artist Spotlight variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/6/25

The Shadow Army has had the upper hand from the jump, but the jump is long past, and the Birds are ready to get their people back and throw down like it's personal. And yeah, it is. THIS TIME IT'S PERSONAL!

Catwoman #78

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by DANILO BEYRUTH

Cover by SEBA FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

It's all been leading to this! Selina is finally face-to-face with the mysterious enemy trying to bury her six feet under. Will the feline femme fatale find a way out of this predicament, or is it curtains for the cat criminal?! Find out in this special oversize issue! And don't say we didn't warn you when the rug gets pulled out from under you! THE CONTRACT ON CATWOMAN'S LIFE CLOSES! SPECIAL OVERSIZE ISSUE!

Harley Quinn #53

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by MINDY LEE

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and MAHMUD ASRAR

1:25 variant cover by DIBERKATO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

Hello. This is Harley Quinn. Today, I'm going to be announcing three exciting new products coming from DC. A new way to disrupt super-villains without getting your hands dirty, a hilarious comic about a super-cute clown girl who everyone is in love with, and a story about an angry industrialist whose portfolio value is through the roof. Three products. Disrupting super-villainy, a super cute clown girl, and an angry industrialist. Are you getting it? Is this making sense?! I'm talking about the new issue of my comic! It's all in there. Hello? Is this thing on? Does anyone even read these things????? DISRUPT SUPER-VILLAINY IN GOTHAM CITY!

Poison Ivy #35

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by EIJIKURE and BEN HARVEY

1:25 variant cover by CHAY RUBY

1:50 variant cover by KYUYONG EOM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/6/25

The Order of the Green Knight's leadership hangs in the balance as Poison Ivy and the Gardener go head-to-head in a brutal fight to see who will control the organization and who will be stripped of their power (and perhaps even more). Can Ivy count on her new allies within the Order to have her back, or will they turn on her? BATTLE IN SEATTLE!

The New Gods #9

Written by RAM V

Art by PYE PARR and EVAN CAGLE

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW and JUAN FERREYRA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

The New Gods find themselves assimilating as Earth's new residents, but this transition is not without its difficulties. The New Gods and the Justice League have all set their sights on young Kamal, the newest New God, destined to someday become the Steed prophesied by the Source. While these benevolent forces attempt to find the right path to lead this child down, malicious entities from Earth and beyond attempt a power grab—and the DC Universe may never be the same again. THE BALANCE OF POWER IS SHIFTING…

Aquaman #8

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and EDWIN GALMON

1:25 variant cover by TIRSO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25

Full of rage and revenge, Aquaman is determined to end Dagon and free the Blue in a bloody battle that will change the King of the Ocean forever! THE DARK TIDE COMETH!

The Flash #24

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

Variant covers by SERG ACUÑA and MAHMUD ASRAR

Artist Spotlight variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

With Eclipso and the Rogues surging across the surface of the Moon, Eclipso shifts the Earth into further darkness and Jai West and the Flash find their dog, Foxy—but will one of the temp Flashes destroy the Flash Family's quest to turn the tide?

Green Arrow #27

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by MONTOS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

Artist Spotlight variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

Arsenal is…missing? As Green Arrow seeks clues to the motives and methods of the mysterious and deadly Crimson Archer, Lian finds her father's bed empty and rushes to find him before it is too late. "BAD MOON RISING", PART 6! WHERE IS ROY HARPER?!

Green Lantern Corps #7

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and MORGAN HAMPTON

Art and cover by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant covers by SERG ACUÑA and RIAN GONZALES

1:25 variant cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25

THE STARBREAKER SUPREMACY PART 2

With the Sorrow Lantern ignited, all the emotion in the universe has been sucked away by the Starbreaker Corps! Now, a strange trio of non-organic Lanterns devises a plan to bring the spectrum back, leading the Corps to the Source Wall and the secrets therein! CROSSOVER WITH GREEN LANTERN!

Green Lantern #26

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by V KEN MARION

Variant covers by DAVIDE PARATORE and SERG ACUÑA

Artist Spotlight variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS CAMPANA and NORM RAPMUND

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

THE STARBREAKER SUPREMACY PART 3

How does an emotionless Lantern train an emotional dragon? Only one way to find out! The avatars of emotion are free, and now our cadre of Lanterns leads an attack to knock out the Sorrow Lantern and bring back emotion to the rest of the universe! But with the Starbreaker Supremacy devouring the power of the stars themselves, the GLC must race against the clock—or lose everything! THE STARBREAKER SUPREMACY RAGES ON! CONNECTING COVERS!

Titans #26

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by CHRIS BURNHAM and TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/20/25

It feels like the Titans have been working nonstop to defeat Deathstroke and his crime syndicate, and the team could use a breather. What better time for Beast Boy and Cyborg to go check in with Gar's first found family—the unstoppable Doom Patrol? But the family reunion is cut short when they find themselves trapped and hunted by Samuel Register, also known as the Zookeeper! Can the heroes escape Zookeeper's most dangerous game? REUNITED WITH THE DOOM PATROL!

Mr. Terrific: Year One #4

Written by AL LETSON

Art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

Michael Holt's first outing as Mr. Terrific goes terribly awry, and he barely escapes with his life. But just as he's about to hang up the leather jacket for good after one single use…Bruce Wayne arrives at his doorstep with an unexpected proposal. But that's not the only surprise guest star…in the present, a mysterious young interloper rescues Mr. Terrific from a parademon onslaught! GUEST-STARRING BRUCE WAYNE!

New History of the DC Universe #3

Written by MARK WAID

Art by DOUG MAHNKE and DAN JURGENS

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by DAN MORA and FRANK QUITELY

1:25 variant cover by KARL KERSCHL

Foil variant cover by RYAN SOOK

Legacy variant cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

Wraparound variant $9.99 US (card stock)

Blank sketch cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

Following the cataclysmic events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, the DC Universe is forever changed. Torches are passed as legacy heroes like Wally West embrace the mantles of their predecessors, heroes like Hal Jordan are tempted by darkness, and the Justice League faces formidable new threats such as Doomsday, Black Hand, and Superboy-Prime. Narrator Barry Allen recaps these events through his return, ending with the cataclysmic Flashpoint! THE FALLOUT OF A CRISIS!

JSA #10

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/6/25

What secrets lie within Blackhawk Island? Can the JSA uncover them before the Injustice Society burns the island and its mysteries with it?! SECRETS REVEALED! NOT FINAL COVER

Fire & Ice: When Hell Freezes Over #5

Written by JOANNE STARER

Art by STEPHEN BYRNE

Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Variant cover by JACK HUGHES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25

Fire and Ice's loyalties are put to the test in the bowels of Hell as the demon Beelzebub presents Ice with the chance to rescue her long-dead mother and restore her to life—but at what terrible cost? Meanwhile, Fire fights her personal demons and the overwhelming sense that maybe she belongs in Hell…forever! CAN ICE RESIST TEMPTATION?!

Secret Six #6

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant covers by LEIRIX and SALVADOR LARROCA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/6/25

Following their captured teammates' trail has led Catman and Jon Kent right into the middle of a major power scheme between Checkmate and the U.S. government. But with former-Sixer Jeanette whispering in Dreamer's and Gossamer's ears, Black Alice losing hope, and Deadshot running out of time to extend his escape from hell, their would-be rescuers might secure everyone's safety, but someone's going to lose their soul! TALK ABOUT A CAPITAL CRIME!

Batman & Robin: Year One #10

Written by MARK WAID and CHRIS SAMNEE

Art and cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by DAN MORA and DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US

ON SALE 8/20/25

Batman and Robin have their backs against the wall as Project Gemini goes into full effect! Can the dynamic duo figure out the General's plan, or will Gotham be lost to them forever?! WAID AND SAMNEE'S EPIC EXPLORATION OF THE DYNAMIC DUO'S EARLIEST ADVENTURES NEARS ITS EPIC FINALE

Robin & Batman: Jason Todd #3

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Variant covers by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE and CLAYTON CRAIN

1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

Robin has teamed up with the mysterious villain known only as the Wraith, and Batman is desperate to save his new ward from the sinister temptations of evil. Can the Dark Knight rescue Jason Todd before his corruption is complete? And even if he can, is there any hope that this tortured soul can be rehabilitated into the crime-fighter Batman is so desperately trying to mold him into? JEFF LEMIRE AND DUSTIN NGUYEN EXPLORE WHETHER JASON TODD CAN BE SAVED! NOT FINAL COVER

Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #9

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by CHRIS SAMNEE

Cover by TIM SALE

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JUANJO GUARNIDO

$4.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 8/27/25

Two shocking secrets are revealed that threaten to irrevocably change Batman's world forever! WITH ART BY ALL-STAR CHRIS SAMNEE!

Batman: Dark Patterns #9

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25Case 03: Pareidolia

Batman. Three criminals. One gun. One wound. One life. The heart-wrenching finale of "Pareidolia" is here. Don't miss it. THE FINALE OF "PAREIDOLIA" FROM THE ACCLAIMED CREATIVE TEAM OF DAN WATTERS AND HAYDEN SHERMAN, THE ARTIST OF ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN!

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #2

Written by ANDY DIGGLE

Art and cover by LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by CLAYTON CRAIN and TIRSO

1:25 variant cover by TK

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25

Chaos consumes the frontier town of Smallville as Lex Luthor, riding in his steam-and-Kryptonite-powered Metallo robot, brings destruction in his search for a mysterious artifact that could grant him power beyond his wildest dreams. Meanwhile, Batman, Superman, and their posse of strange new heroes band together to put a stop to his reign of terror and attempt to prevent Luthor from accessing this ancient power. But will the world be better off with this relic in the hands of those who do not know how to channel its power properly? Find out in this can't-miss issue! METALLO ATTACKS!

Green Lantern Dark #6

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art and cover by WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Variant covers by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO and ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/27/25

Sick of playing games with her food, the dark witch Demona takes to the skies backed by her army of monstrous beasts, determined to wipe the Green Lantern off the face of New England once and for all…with a little help from a traitor in Green Lantern's own collective! A TRAITOR IN THEIR RANKS!

DC vs. Vampires: World War V #12

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and ANDREW KLEIN

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT and FRENCH CARLOMAGNO

Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN and DAT PHAN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/13/25

The humans and vampires begin their epic counterattack on Darkseid and his invading forces. But in order to win the battle, the prophecy of Mister Miracle's child must come true. How this half-human, half-vampire baby is meant to be humanity's secret weapon is left to John Constantine to figure out. But with the tide of the war turning against our heroes, he may be too late. And Black Canary makes a startling battle decision that will change the world of vampires forever! THE PROPHECY MUST COME TO PASS!

Detective Comics #880 Facsimile Edition

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by JOCK

Foil variant cover by JOCK ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

ON SALE 8/6/25

It all comes down to this! The Joker is on the loose in the catacombs beneath Gotham City, more vicious and frightening than ever. But even as Batman closes in on the Clown Prince of Crime, he begins to suspect that the city may be the target of an even deadlier threat—one that could shake Gotham City to its core. SCOTT SNYDER AND JOCK'S EPIC STORY FEATURING ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC COVERS SHOWCASING THE JOKER OF ALL TIME!

Batman: Harley Quinn #1 Facsimile Edition

Written by PAUL DINI

Art by YVEL GUICHET

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Foil variant cover by ALEX ROSS ($7.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($5.99 US)

Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($5.99 US)

$4.99 US | 52 pages

ON SALE 8/13/25

You loved her on-screen antics in Batman: The Animated Series! You thrilled as she careened her criminal capers into comics with The Batman Adventures! Now get a front-row seat for Harley Quinn's calamitous core continuity debut—and see why Gotham City has never been the same! THE COMIC BOOK DEBUT OF HARLEY QUINN!

Action Comics #23 Facsimile Edition

Written by JERRY SIEGEL and GARDNER FOX

Art by JOE SHUSTER, FRED GUARDINEER, SHELDON MOLDOFF, and BERNARD BAILY

Cover by JOE SHUSTER

Foil variant cover by JOE SHUSTER ($9.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($7.99 US)

$6.99 US | 68 pages

ON SALE 8/27/25

See the first appearance of the man whose diabolical genius turns nations against one another and whose technological wizardry defeats even the most indomitable minds! The man whose unparalleled intellect is matched only by his insatiable hunger for power! The man destined to become the greatest enemy the Man of Steel has ever known! The man called…Luthor! THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF LEX LUTHOR!

Teen Titans Go! #6

Written by J. TORRES

Art and cover by MEGAN HUANG

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 8/6/25

The Teen Titans are a winning crew. Maybe the winningest crew! But Robin's confidence is shaken when he gets a tour of the Titans East trophy room. They have…more trophies? How is that possible? He's just gonna have to lead his team to conquer all the local contests 'til they are once again on top! TROPHY TIME!

COLLECTED EDITIONS

Supergirl: Universe End

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-263-0

ON SALE 9/23/25

After joining the Superman Family and their heroic efforts in Metropolis, Kara thought she had found her place in the world. That is, until Power Girl's sudden reappearance has made her redundant, putting both her identity and role into question. To find the answers she seeks, Supergirl must pursue a mysterious threat that only she can handle by going on a soul-searching adventure to the farthest reaches of space at the universe's end! Critically acclaimed writer Mariko Tamaki (Supergirl: Being Super) returns with the help of artist Skylar Patridge (Wonder Woman) to remind the Maid of Might who she is! Collects Supergirl Special #1 and backups from Action Comics #1070-1081. CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED WRITER MARIKO TAMAKI TEAMS WITH RED-HOT ARTIST SKYLAR PATRIDGE TO REMIND THE MAID OF MIGHT WHO SHE IS!

Teen Titans: Together

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art and cover by GABRIEL PICOLO

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-306-4

ON SALE 11/4/25

Kori Anders wants to trust newcomers Dick, Raven, Gar, Max, and Damian, but can she? After all, accusing H.I.V.E. of abduction, experimentation, and torture is the same as accusing family friend Lynch Fairweather! And Vic Stone, who she definitely trusts, has a summer job designing next-level prosthetics in Edge Labs, which funds certain projects at H.I.V.E. Plus, Kori's sister, Kira, is singing the praises of working with H.I.V.E., offering an inside look at the potential a partnership could bring. They've got a plan for taking down Raven's demon father, Trigon. They've got a plan for training the next generation of superheroes. They've got plans for everything. Lines become blurred as the teens struggle to agree on the best plan of action. H.I.V.E. might be their greatest ally…but at what cost? And can the Titans pull together a plan before they fall apart? Join #1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia (Beautiful Creatures) and artist Gabriel Picolo, the creative duo behind the New York Times bestselling Teen Titans graphic novel series, for the ultimate showdown! THE TITANS TEAM-UP IS COMPLETE!

Little Batman: Month One

Written by MORGAN EVANS

Art by JON MIKEL

Cover by PATRICK BALLESTEROS

$12.99 US | 144 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-704-8

ON SALE 11/4/25

After a suspicious guest is found lurking around the Wayne New Year's Eve party, it's up to Damian to find the balance between both of his personas and save the day yet again. See Little Batman in a new adventure from the film's screenwriter, Morgan Evans, and artist Jon Mikel! Collects issues #1-4. FROM THE WORLD OF THE HIT AMAZON FILM!

Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature

Written by TIM SEELEY, REX OGLE, and FREDDIE STROMA

Art by MATTEO LOLLI and MITCH GERADS

Cover by MITCH GERADS

$17.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-633-1

ON SALE 9/23/25

DC Studios' James Gunn steps in as story consultant as fan-favorite characters star in parallel but connected $%&!@#$ stories! One adventure starts when Peacemaker has disappeared, and the Vigilante (Peacemaker's bestest friend) must find him! But Eagly and his sidekick Peacemaker are actually just on vacation, off to the great outdoors for a much-needed break. When their trip is co-opted by a bunch of masked &$#%$@#!, it's up to a certain eagle and his pet human to get themselves (and some dumb, innocent folks) out of danger. Will lives be lost? Duh. Collects Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature! #1-5, inspired by Gunn's visionary Peacemaker series on MAX. WITH STORY CONSULTANT JAMES GUNN! 17+ content.

Shazam! Vol. 4: Welcome to Our Overlords

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by DAN McDAID and ROBERTO POGGI

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$17.99 US | 136Accepted: pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-309-5

ON SALE 10/14/25

The menacing Mr. Mind worms his way across the entire world, and it will take all of the World's Mightiest Mortals to stop him! Freddy has become Philadelphia's most popular superhero, the Commander! But his success isn't what it seems, and while the arrival of Dr. Sivana is bad enough, it's Mr. Mind's mind-controlling Society app that poses the true threat! Plus, Jon Kent, the son of Superman, gets caught in the magic lightning, with shocking results! Collecting Shazam! #17-21, the close of the latest chapter in the captain's adventures! MR. MIND ATTACKS!

Challengers of the Unknown

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE, AMANCAY NAHUELPAN, and JORGE FORNÉS

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-565-5

ON SALE 9/23/25

Darkseid's death has sent a shockwave across the DC Universe, tearing open the very fabric of time and space itself! Only one band of super-scientists have the right stuff to face the fate of a universe. Enter…the Challengers of the Unknown. Ace Morgan, June Robbins, Prof Haley, Red Ryan, and Rocky Davis run day-to-day operations for the massive Watchtower in orbit above Earth. Now, they must team with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League to seal the rifts that threaten the galaxy. But a mysterious foe from the Challengers' past lurks in the shadows, and its connection to the Godshock will put the DCU on borrowed time! Collects the complete five-issue Challengers of the Unknown series by writer Christopher Cantwell and artists Sean Izaakse and Amancay Nahuelpan, plus "Time Check" by Christopher Cantwell and artist Jorge Fornés from the Batman/Superman: World's Finest 2024 annual. THE CHALLENGERS INVESTIGATE THE AFTERMATH OF DARKSEID'S DEATH!

Justice League: The Atom Project

Written by RYAN PARROTT and JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-587-7

ON SALE 10/07/25

After Amanda Waller stole the powers of every superhero and villain on Earth, not everyone got their abilities back. Enter the super-heroic scientists Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi, both known as the Atom! Together, they are crafting the world's first superpower reallocation and backup system, code-named the Atom Project. But not everyone wants their powers back, and Captain Atom is determined to prevent his atomic abilities from ever being returned. However, in his desperate attempt to stay de-powered, another transformation takes place within him, and this time, the good captain's powers will change the trajectory of the Justice League forever! Join Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley, Rogue Sun co-creator Ryan Parrott, and Batman: First Knight artist Mike Perkins in this atomic-fueled spy thriller! IN THE WAKE OF ABSOLUTE POWER, THE SUPERPOWERS OF PLANET EARTH ARE IN CHAOS…AND IT'S UP TO THE NEWLY REFORMED JUSTICE LEAGUE TO RESTORE ORDER!

Metamorpho: The Element Man

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-560-0

ON SALE 9/23/25

Meet Rex Mason, a.k.a. Metamorpho, the Element Man! With the ability to transform himself into any element, Rex's powers make him incredibly strong, incredibly adaptable, and incredibly weird! Rex Mason's powers are beyond incredible: he can transform his body into any element, using its chemical properties to alter his shape, size, strength, and more! But with strange powers come even stranger conflicts! Join Rex as he faces down villains who can match him change-for-change, global syndicates of evil, and the darkness of his own ever-transforming heart. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll probably be a little freaked out! Superstar creative team Al Ewing (Absolute Green Lantern, Immortal Hulk) and Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) have teamed up to explore the adventures (and misadventures) of one of DC's most bizarre heroes! Collects Metamorpho: The Element Man #1-6. HE'S ONE FREAKY HERO!

Two-Face: Trial Separation

Written by CHRISTIAN WARD

Art by FÁBIO VERAS

Cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-545-7

ON SALE 9/30/25

After many years of internal conflict, both halves of Harvey Dent have finally reached an uneasy peace. Using his skills as an attorney, Harvey now seeks to resolve disputes among Gotham's most dangerous criminals in the notorious underworld court known as the White Church. Despite Harvey's best efforts to embrace his "good" side and aided by his new assistant, Lake Cantwell, an unknown force—a Shadow Hand—is making moves and subverting their efforts at every turn. With obstacles, both external and internal, continuing to mount and Harvey's mask of sanity beginning to slip, he must stealthily move through Gotham City's seedy underbelly. Can Harvey rise above his haunted past? The body known as Two-Face is up for grabs, court is in session, and a potentially deadly verdict will be rendered. Collects Two-Face #1-6. HARVEY DENT'S GREATEST TRIAL BEGINS!

DC Finest: Static: Playing with Fire

Written by DWAYNE McDUFFIE, ROBERT L. WASHINGTON, and others

Art by JOHN PAUL LEON, STEVE MITCHELL, and others

Cover by DENYS COWAN and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

$39.99 US | 480 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-294-4

ON SALE 10/7/25

High school student Virgil Hawkins was just like any other awkward teenager worrying about girls, looking cool, and not getting bullied. When an act of desperation brought him to Paris Island on the night of an event called "the Big Bang," his life afterward was anything but ordinary. This DC Finest volume showcases Static's electrifying origin and collects Static #1-15, Superman: The Man of Steel #36, Superboy #7, and Worlds Collide #1. THE BIRTH OF THE COOL!

Batman: The Long Halloween: DC Compact Comics Edition

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by TIM SALE

$9.99 US | 376 pages | 5.5" x 8.5" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-288-3

ON SALE 10/7/2025

Batman: The Long Halloween is created by the Eisner Award-winning team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale (authors of Superman for All Seasons, Catwoman: When in Rome, and Batman: Haunted Knight). This compelling look into the Dark Knight's early career features some of the most deadly and cunning members of Batman's rogues gallery and a dramatic retelling of the origin of the tragic villain Two-Face! THE ACCLAIMED SERIES FROM THE EISNER AWARD-WINNING TEAM OF JEPH LOEB AND TIM SALE!

DC Finest: Supergirl: Body & Soul

Written by PETER DAVID

Art by GARY FRANK, LEONARD KIRK, CAM SMITH, and others

Cover by GARY FRANK and CAM SMITH

$39.99 US | 568 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179951-026-0

ON SALE 10/14/25

DC Finest: Supergirl: Body & Soul marks the beginning of acclaimed writer Peter David's (The Incredible Hulk, Aquaman) astonishing reinvention of Supergirl with artists Gary Frank and Cam Smith, featuring stories published between September 1996 and February 1998. This volume collects tales from Showcase '96 #8, Supergirl #1-18, Supergirl Annual #1-2, and Supergirl Plus #1. THE GIRL OF STEEL—REBORN!

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Absolute Edition

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ and ALEX ROSS

$125 US | 600 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-120-6

ON SALE 2/3/26

Revisit the legendary event that changed comics forever like never before! Working from Jerry Ordway's original inks and original art provided by fans worldwide, every issue and cover has been remastered to showcase the fine lines and beauty that never made it to print…until now! Recolored against Anthony Tollin, Tom Ziuko, and Carl Gafford's original colors, there is no better way to experience this masterpiece series. Featuring Crisis on Infinite Earths #1-12, History of the DC Universe #1-2, numerous brand-new essays from creators of the time, and more surprise wonders, this one-of-a-kind collection is not to be missed! REMASTERED FROM ORIGINAL ART. RECOLORED AGAINST THE ORIGINAL COMICS. PRESENTING THE MASTERPIECE THAT FOREVER CHANGED COMICS, LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE!

Birds of Prey by Gail Simone Omnibus Vol. 1

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by ED BENES, JOE BENNETT, and others

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$125 US | 944 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-293-7

ON SALE 10/14/25

From legendary writer Gail Simone (Deadpool, Secret Six), joined by celebrated artists Ed Benes (Justice League of America, Gen 13), Joe Bennett (The Immortal Hulk, Teen Titans), and more, comes the groundbreaking Birds of Prey saga! Collects Birds of Prey #56-90, a story from Birds of Prey: Secret Files 2003 #1, pages from Batgirl #57 and Batman #633, a new cover by Nicola Scott, and more. THE BIRDS OF PREY, WRITTEN BY LEGENDARY CREATOR GAIL SIMONE!

The Spectre by John Ostrander and Tom Mandrake Omnibus Vol. 1

Written by JOHN OSTRANDER

Art by TOM MANDRAKE, JOHN RIDGWAY, and others

Cover by TOM MANDRAKE

$125.00 US | 888 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-488-7

ON SALE 10/21/25

When New York City cop Jim Corrigan was slain, he was denied entry into the afterlife and was chosen to be the embodiment of God's wrath on Earth. As the Spectre, Corrigan metes out swift divine justice against evildoers dispassionately. But Corrigan's humanity also anchors him to his former life and attachments, which can be a dangerous weakness against the forces of darkness. This volume collects the first half of the cult-favorite series by Ostrander and Mandrake, featuring a brand-new introduction and the series outline by Ostrander, a glow-in-the-dark cover by Mandrake, behind-the-scenes development art and sketches from the making of the series, and more! Collects The Spectre #0-31. THE '90S HORROR MASTERPIECE COLLECTED IN OMNIBUS FORM FOR THE FIRST TIME!

Green Lantern by Robert Venditti Omnibus Vol. 1

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI, VAN JENSEN, and others

Art by BILLY TAN, BERNARD CHANG, and others

Cover by BILLY TAN

$100 US | 856 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-641-6

ON SALE 10/28/25

Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner must reassemble the Green Lantern Corps as a new threat arises. Friends will die, homes will be destroyed, and nothing will ever be the same. Experience the thrilling epic in this first (of two) groundbreaking collections. Featuring Green Lantern #21-34, Green Lantern #23.1, Green Lantern Annual #2, Green Lantern Corps #21-34, Green Lantern Corps Annual #2, Green Lantern: New Guardians #23-24, Red Lanterns #24 and #28, and stories from Secret Origins #3 and #9! FOLLOWING GEOFF JOHNS'S LEGENDARY SAGA COMES A NEW ERA OF GREEN LANTERN!

Blue Beetle: Jaime Reyes Book Three

Written by DAN JURGENS, LILAH STURGES, and WILL PFEIFER

Art by DAN JURGENS, MIKE NORTON, and CARLO BARBERI

Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$29.99 US | 344 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-271-5

ON SALE 9/30/25

A new villain lurks in El Paso's shadows. Blue Beetle's attempts to establish himself as the town's protector throw him into the heart of the immigration struggle. Can Jaime stop the chaos and save his community, or will the destruction leave them fractured beyond repair? Plus, a fellow hero arrives seeking help to save the Justice League. When the journey forces Jaime to confront the scarab's dark and murderous desires, the Blue Beetle is changed forever… JAIME IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF A NEW THREAT!

Batman: Black & White Compendium

Written by VARIOUS

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by JIM LEE

$59.99 US | 1280 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-292-0

ON SALE 10/7/25

The greatest creators in comics come together to tell the greatest tales of the Dark Knight! The multiple-award-winning anthology series is finally collected in its entirety in one massive compendium! Featuring Batman: Black & White (vol. 1) #1-4, Batman: Black & White (vol. 2) #1-6, Batman: Black & White (vol. 3) #1-6, and the Black & White tales from Batman: Gotham Knights #1-49 and Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1-14. EIGHT CLASSIC TALES OF THE DARK KNIGHT FROM A TRUE COMICS LEGEND!

Jonah Hex: All-Star Western Omnibus

Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI and JUSTIN GRAY

Art by PHIL WINSLADE, MORITAT, STAZ JOHNSON, and others

Cover by DARWYN COOKE

$125.00 US | 1064 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-640-9

ON SALE 10/28/25

Jimmy Palmiotti (Harley Quinn, Power Girl) and Justin Gray (Hawkman, Jonah Hex: No Way Down) bring DC Comics' most notorious bounty hunter into the New 52 in Jonah Hex: All-Star Western Omnibus. Collecting the entire series from All-Star Western #0-34! JIMMY PALMIOTTI AND JUSTIN GRAY'S CELEBRATED MODERN RUN IS FINALLY COLLECTED IN OMNIBUS FORMAT!

American Vampire Book Two

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, SEAN MURPHY, and JORDI BERNET

Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$39.99 US | 344 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-291-3

ON SALE 10/14/25

From the legendary Scott Snyder (Batman) and artist Rafael Albuquerque (Superman/Batman), American Vampire Book Two collects American Vampire #13-25 and American Vampire: Survival of the Fittest #1-5! THE EPIC SERIES BY SUPERSTARS SCOTT SNYDER, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, AND SEAN MURPHY CONTINUES!

Justice League by Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV Omnibus Vol. 2

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JORGE JIMÉNEZ, JOCK, STEVE EPTING, and others

$125.00 US | 1000 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-736-9

ON SALE 10/28/26

Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV bring their epic Justice League tale to a close before Dark Knights: Death Metal. Collects Justice League #19-39, The Batman Who Laughs #1-7, The Batman Who Laughs: The Grim Knight #1, DC's Year of the Villain Special #1, and Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #1-4! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAMES TYNION IV'S LEGENDARY RUN CONTINUES IN VOLUME 2!

Swamp Thing by Len Wein and Kelley Jones: Deluxe Edition

Written by LEN WEIN and others

Art and cover by KELLEY JONES

$49.99 US | 432 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-298-2

ON SALE 10/21/25

Over forty years after co-creating the character, Len Wein returns to Swamp Thing with master of horror Kelley Jones! Presenting their complete saga from Convergence: Swamp Thing #1-2, Swamp Thing #1-6, and Swamp Thing: Winter Special #1. Also featuring Jones's first work with the character in Swamp Thing (vol. 2) #94 and #100, Batman #521-522, new essays, never-before-seen art, and more! LEN WEIN'S LEGENDARY RETURN TO SWAMP THING WITH HORROR MASTER KELLEY JONES! 17+ content.

Red (2025 Edition)

Written by WARREN ELLIS

Art and cover by CULLY HAMNER

$17.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-515-0

ON SALE 10/07/25

Paul Moses was quietly retired—until his former employers decided he was too dangerous to live. But while the CIA might have forgotten his training…Moses hasn't. When a kill team interrupts his solitude, he changes his status from green to red. Warren Ellis (Planetary, Transmetropolitan) and Cully Hamner (Blue Beetle) join forces to tell this blood-drenched tale. This edition reprints the original three-issue miniseries, plus the script and layouts for issue #1. THE CULT CLASSIC IS FINALLY BACK IN PRINT!

House of Mystery: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 1 (2025 Edition)

Written by LEN WEIN, GERRY CONWAY, MARV WOLFMAN, and others

Art by SERGIO ARAGONÉS, ALEX TOTH, BERNIE WRIGHTSON, and others

$125.00 US | 792 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-296-8

ON SALE 10/28/25

Collects issues #174-200 of the acclaimed series and features scarily sublime work from a horde of comics' greatest talents, including Len Wein, Alex Toth, Gerry Conway, Bernie Wrightson, Marv Wolfman, Jack Kirby, Gil Kane, Jack Oleck, Neal Adams, Wally Wood, Al Williamson, Sergio Aragonés, and many more! THE LEGENDARY HORROR COMIC IN OMNIBUS FORMAT!

Batman: Arkham Asylum: Living Hell Deluxe Edition (2025 Edition)

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by RYAN SOOK, WADE VON GRAWBADGER, and JIM ROYAL

Cover by RYAN SOOK

$29.99 US | 176 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-698-0

ON SALE 8/12/2025

A dark and chilling prison drama, Batman: Arkham Asylum: Living Hell exposes the true depravity and lunacy of Batman's greatest foes and the notorious sanitarium that they call home. This deluxe hardcover edition collects issues #1-6 of the critically acclaimed series from Dan Slott (The Amazing Spider-Man) and artists Ryan Sook (Batman, Seven Soldiers of Victory), Wade von Grawbadger (Starman, New Avengers) and Jim Royal (Justice League Unlimited). This volume features behind-the-scenes sketches and never-before-se-seen extra bonus material from Ryan Sook! WELCOME TO THE SCARIEST CORNER OF GOTHAM CITY! 17+ content.

Batman: Ego and Other Tails by Darwyn Cooke Deluxe Edition (2025 Edition)

Written by DARWYN COOKE, JIMMY PALMIOTTI, PAUL GRIST, and others

Art by DARWYN COOKE, TIM SALE, BILL WRAY, and others

Cover by DARWYN COOKE

$39.99 US | 256 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-179951-050-5

ON SALE 10/14/25

A Batman book like no other from a storytelling master, Batman: Ego and Other Tails brings together more than a decade of award-winning writer/artist Darwyn Cooke's beautiful and touching Dark Knight tales. Also featuring writers Paul Grist, Jeph Loeb, Amanda Conner, and Jimmy Palmiotti and artists Bill Wray, Tim Sale, and J. Bone, this collection is a must for any Batman or Catwoman fan. This extended edition of Batman: Ego and Other Tails collects 70 pages of material not included in the original printing, as well as an introduction by celebrated comics creator Amanda Conner.

Red Hood: Outlaws Volume Five

Written by PATRICK R. YOUNG

Art and cover by NICO BASCUÑÁN

$14.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-094-0

ON SALE 10/7/25

Artemis's past and future collide as the mystery of her disappearance grows deeper. Her captors seem to want something from her, but their talk of freedom rings hollow. What she really wants is for her team to find her, so they can do what they do best…defy expectations, take on all challenges, and triumph! Collecting episodes #47-56, the epic finale of WEBTOON's smash-hit series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print.

The Authority Omnibus Vol. 2

Written by ED BRUBAKER, GARTH ENNIS, ROBBIE MORRISON, and others

Art by DUSTIN NGUYEN, GLENN FABRY, DWAYNE TURNER, and others

Cover by JIM LEE

$175 US | 1600 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-225-8

ON SALE 10/7/25

Collects in reading order The Authority: Kev, Stormwatch: Team Achilles #4-6, #20-23, The Authority: Scorched Earth, The Authority: More Kev #1-4, The Authority: Human on the Inside, The Authority (2003) #0-9, The Authority vs. Lobo: Jingle Hell!, Coup D'etat #1-4, Coup D'etat: Afterword #1, The Authority/Lobo: Spring Break Massacre, The Authority: Revolution #1-12, The Authority: The Magnificent Kev #1-5, A Man Called Kev #1-5, and stories from Wildstorm: Winter Special #1.

The Brave and the Bold Vol. 3: Demons and Dragons (2025 Edition)

Written by MARK WAID

Art by JERRY ORDWAY and SCOTT KOLINS

Cover by SCOTT KOLINS

$16.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-179950-272-2

ON SALE 9/30/25

Can this diverse—and conflicting—assortment of heroes work together to stop the demons, dragons, and other evildoers who want to put them all out of commission? Superstar writer Mark Waid joins forces with artists Jerry Ordway (Justice Society of America) and Scott Kolins (Final Crisis: Rogues' Revenge) to conclude his acclaimed run on The Brave and the Bold! Plus, a selection of classic team-up tales, hand-picked by Waid himself! 17+ content.

BRUNO REDONDO TAKES CENTER STAGE IN A NEW LINE OF ARTIST SPOTLIGHT VARIANTS!

Birds of Prey #24

Green Lantern #26

Detective Comics #1100

Justice League Unlimited #10

The Flash #24

Green Arrow #27

Superman #29

Wonder Woman #24

PERIODICALS:

Available Wednesday, August 6, 2025 (FOC: 7/14/25)

Absolute Green Lantern #5 4v

Absolute Superman #10 4v

Batgirl #10 1v

Birds of Prey #24 4v

Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1 4v

Detective Comics #880 Facsimile Edition 2v

JSA #10 1v

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #3 3v

Poison Ivy #35 4v

Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #5 1v

Secret Six #6 2v

Teen Titans Go! #6

Available Wednesday, August 13, 2025 (FOC: 7/21/25)

Absolute Batman #11 4v

Action Comics #1089 4v

Aquaman #8 3v

Batman and Robin #24 3v

Batman: Dark Patterns #9 1v

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – A League for Justice #2 3v

Batman: Harley Quinn #1 Facsimile Edition 3v

DC Vs. Vampires: World War V #12 3v

Fire & Ice: When Hell Freezes Over #5 1v

Gotham City Sirens (2025) #2 4v

Green Lantern Corps #7 3v

Supergirl #4 3v

Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #1 4v

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #3 3v

Available Wednesday, August 20, 2025 (FOC: 7/28/25)

Absolute Flash #6 4v

Batman and Robin: Year One #10 3v

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #42 3v

Catwoman #78 4v

Detective Comics #1100 4v

Justice League Red #1 2v

Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #3 1v

Nightwing #129 3v

Superman Unlimited #4 4v

The New Gods #9 2v

Titans #26 2v

Wonder Woman #24 4v

Available Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (FOC: 7/28/25)

Absolute Martian Manhunter #6 4v

Absolute Wonder Woman #11 4v

Action Comics #23 Facsimile Edition 2v

Batman #163 7v

Batman #163 Giant-Size Special Edition 1v

Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #9

Green Arrow #27 1v

Green Lantern #26 4v

Green Lantern Dark #6 2v

Harley Quinn #53 3v

Immortal Legend Batman #1 5v

Justice League Unlimited #10 5v

Mr. Terrific: Year One #4 1v

New History of the DC Universe #3 7v

Robin & Batman: Jason Todd #3 3v

Superman #29 5v

The Flash #24 3v

COLLECTED EDITION BOOKS:

Available Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (FOC: 7/14/25)

Challengers of the Unknown

Metamorpho: The Element Man

Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature!

Supergirl: Universe End

Available Tuesday, September 30, 2025 (FOC: 7/21/25)

Blue Beetle: Jaime Reyes Book Three

Brave and the Bold Vol. 3: Demons and Dragons (2025 Edition)

Two-Face: Trial Separation

Available Tuesday, October 7, 2025 (FOC: 7/28/25)

Batman: Black & White Compendium

Batman: Arkham Asylum Living Hell Deluxe Edition

(2025 Edition) (FOC: 7/24/35)

Batman: The Long Halloween: DC Compact Comics Edition

DC Finest: Static: Playing with Fire

Justice League: The Atom Project

Red (2025 Edition)

Red Hood: Outlaws Volume Five

The Authority Omnibus Vol. 2

Available Tuesday, October 14, 2025 (FOC: 8/4/25)

American Vampire Book Two

Batman: Ego and Other Tails by Darwyn Cooke Deluxe Edition

(2025 Edition) (FOC: 7/21/25)

Birds of Prey by Gail Simone Omnibus Vol. 1 (FOC: 7/21/25)

DC Finest: Supergirl: Body & Soul

Shazam! Vol. 4: Welcome to Our Overlords

Available Tuesday, October 21, 2025 (FOC: 7/28/25)

Swamp Thing by Len Wein and Kelley Jones: Deluxe Edition

The Spectre by John Ostrander and Tom Mandrake Omnibus Vol. 1

Available Tuesday, October 28, 2025 (FOC: 8/4/25)

Green Lantern by Robert Venditti Omnibus Vol. 1

House of Mystery: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 1 (2025 Edition)

Jonah Hex: All-Star Western Omnibus

Justice League by Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV Omnibus Vol. 2

Available Tuesday, November 4, 2025 (FOC: 8/4/25)

Little Batman: Month One

Teen Titans: Together

Available Tuesday, February 3, 2026 (FOC: 7/21/25)

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Absolute Edition

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!