DC Comics' Batman Solicits For November 2023 Launch "Mindbomb"

Upcoming DC Comics November 2023 solicits for Batman #139. #140, Catwoman #39. Detective Comics #1077. #1078 and Green Lantern #5

Here is a Bleeding Cool look at upcoming November 2023 solicits for DC Comics for their Batman titles, with Batman #139 and #140, Catwoman #39 and Detective Comics #1077 and #1078 – and why not, Green Lantern #5 as well why we are at it. It begins with Mindbomb following Gotham War and a Batman Vs Joker battle. Oh and look, White Noise stablemate Dan Watters joins Ram V writing Detective Comics.

BATMAN #139

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by GABRIELE DEL'OTTO

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$4.99; US 40 pages. Variant $5.99 -US (card stock) ON SALE 11/7/23

Following the cataclysmic events of "The Gotham War," Batman finds himself completely isolated from his family, struggling to keep the rage of Zur check. But he can't stop, because he's out there, hãunting the city, taunting the Dark Knight: The Joker. And the Batman is ready to stop him once and for ail. "Mindbomb" begins!

BATMAN #140

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Variant cover by FRANKCHO

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:50 variant coverby TIRSO CONS

DC Holiday Card Special Edition variant cover by DANMORA(S6.99US)

Santa variant cover by OTTOSCHMIDT

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

It's Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself! What has Zur done? And who will walk away? The brutal "Mindbomb" continues.

CATWOMAN #39

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by STEFFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by TIRSO CONS

Variant cover by NICO LEON

1:25 variant cover by DANI

130 variant cover by NICO LEON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 11/21/23

"Nine Lives" part one. The Catwoman we know has vanished. Selina Kyle is gone. She's no longer Gotham's fugitive, she's its ghost. After the events of "The Gotham War," Selina leaves the city a forever-changed woman with a plan: nine deadly missions, each one set aside for their certain lethality—only possible for a cat with nine lives.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1077

Written by RAM V

Art by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover bt EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by TBD

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 Variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:50 Variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23

Part two of five in Batman: Outlaw – the biweekly Detective Comics event! Hang the Bat! The sun sets on the Horizon, casting long shadows of justice as the Batman, under the possession of an Armor, takes his long walk down to the gallows in front of a hypnotized Gotham, and it's up to the best cat burglar around to save him! But this town may not be big enough for the both of them, especially with Selina on bad terms with Batnan. Batman Outlaw part two of five in the biweekly Detective Comics event continues here.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1078

Written by RAM V

Art by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover bt EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by TBD

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

1:25 Variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:50 Variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

McFarlane Action Figure Variant

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

Part three of five in "Batman Oulaw"— he biweekly Detective Comics event! Under the scorching Gotham sun, a showdown at high noon will determine who walks away and who's carried away. Catwoman finds out that someone within her helst crew has been a mole this whole time, feeding information to the Orghams! Who among the team could be the traitor?

GREEN LANTERN #5

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and PETERJ TOMASI

Art by XERMANICO and DAVID LAFUENTE

Cover by XERMANICO

Variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

1:25 variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:50 variant cover by FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

$4.99 US 140 pages l Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 11/14/23

The Rage of Thaal Sinestro! Sinestro has seized control of Ferris Air! As the rage builds to cataclysmic levels within Hal Jordan's most vicious adversary, the power of the Red Lantern ring has turned Sinestro's wrath into a planetwide fury! Hal's only hope? To break United Planets law and lure the villain out into the final frontier… Then, in "Rise of the Sinson: Part Two", Sinson's plan becomes clear: to claim his legacy, he must seek out his father…and face hint in combat! The march toward Mister Sons continues in this epic prequel installment!

