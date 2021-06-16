DC Comics Cancels Batman And Wonder Woman Collections

DC Comics has informed comic book stores that they are cancelling the three following volumes, Batman The Court of Owls Deluxe Edition, Wonder Woman Blood and Guts The Deluxe Edition, and Batman His Greatest Mysteries, planned for publication later this year.

Batman The Court of Owls Deluxe Edition

Hidden for years, a secret organization known as the Court of Owls suddenly surfaces in Gotham City. But why? As Batman begins to unravel the deadly mystery, he discovers a conspiracy going back to his youth and beyond to the origins of the city he's sworn to protect. Could the Court of Owls, once thought to be nothing more than an urban myth, be behind the never-ending crime and corruption in Gotham? Or is Bruce Wayne losing his grip on sanity and falling prey to the pressures of being Batman? From writer Scott Snyder (Dark Nights: Metal) and artist Greg Capullo comes a brooding tale of shadow societies and long-forgotten family secrets. Collects Batman #1-6!

Wonder Woman Blood and Guts The Deluxe Edition

The Gods walk among us and only one woman would dare try to protect humanity from the wrath of such strange and powerful forces. But is she one of us—or one of them? When Wonder Woman is willing to take a stand against Hera, Queen of the Gods, she makes herself an enemy. But Hera isn't the one Wonder Woman should be worried about…her daughter, Strife, is coming to Paradise Island…and she has a secret that will shatter Wonder Woman's life. Will the Amazons' most powerful daughter be there to shield them from the wrath of Hera when she arrives? When Hades and Poseidon need to settle who will be King of the Gods—Wonder Woman can't let their turf war decimate the realm of man! And what true story of the Gods is complete without a little trip to hell? Catch all these wonderful moments and more in Wonder Woman: Blood and Guts The Deluxe Edition collecting Wonder Woman #1-12!

Batman His Greatest Mysteries

The best of Batman's adventures and trials are here in BATMAN: HIS GREATEST ADVENTURES, an all-ages anthology graphic novel. With over seven decades of storytelling from some of the greatest writers and illustrators in comics industry, Batman has become one of the most beloved characters of all time. Now you can catch up with some of the Dark Knight's best tales with this collection, which boasts stories by talented creators including Kelley Puckett, Ty Templeton and Rick Burchett. Born without super-strength or a magic lasso, Bruce Wayne decided to become a caped crusader after the tragic death of his parents at the hands of a petty criminal. Gifted with only a brilliant mind, the man who would become Gotham City's protector honed his skills through hard work and perseverance. After years of rigorous training, the hero known as Batman was born. BATMAN: HIS GREATEST ADVENTURES includes stories featuring Batman's greatest enemies and allies, including the Joker, Robin, Catwoman, the Riddler, Commissioner Gordon, Penguin and more! Collects BATMAN ADVENTURES #3, BATMAN ADVENTURES #11, BATMAN ADVENTURES #19, BATMAN AND ROBIN ADVENTURES #4, BATMAN BEYOND #1 and THE BATMAN STRIKES #6.