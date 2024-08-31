Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Pride, pride

DC Comics Collecting Their Pride For The Summer Of 2025

DC Comics has released details of its upcoming DC Pride collections, including a new collection for the summer of 2025.

"To The Farthest Reach" features Dreamer, Poison Ivy, Jon Kent, and more in unique LGBTQIA+ adventures.

Celebrate LGBTQIA+ stories with the DC Pride Box Set, including volumes "Love and Justice," "New Generation," and "Better Together."

Notable creators like Phil Jimenez and Nicole Maines bring new and familiar characters to life in these diverse tales.

DC Pride: To the Farthest Reaches

Phil Jimenez, Nicole Maines, Al Ewing, Ngozi Ukazu, Various May 27, 2025 $19.99 144 pages

DC's Eisner and Ringo award-winning Pride comics anthology returns in the form of a universe-spanning travelogue like you've never seen! This volume celebrates how the LGBTQIA+ community is everywhere and belongs anywhere–even the very furthest reaches of the universe. In this volume, Dreamer makes a first-time pilgrimage to her ancestral planet, Naltor! Poison Ivy and Janet from HR go spore-hunting on Portworld! Superman (Jon Kent) gets the boys together for a night out in A-Town, but things go sideways when The Ray vanishes into thin air! Steel (Natasha Irons) works up the courage to face Traci 13 at the Oblivion Bar's Pride party for the first time since they broke up! Aquaman (Jackson Hyde) catches an unexpected ride to the Fourth World just in time for their annual Love Festival! All this and more in a volume celebrating how the LGBTQIA+ community is everywhere and belongs anywhere–even the very furthest reaches of the universe. Plus, this new anthology features a special preview of young adult graphic novel The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley, as well as an unmissable autobiographical story written by industry legend Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons) about the fantastical worlds that shaped him, brought to life by Giulio Macaione!

DC Pride Box Set

Various, Various 27 May 2025 $59.99, 484 pages

Celebrate DC's annual Pride anthology with this handsome box set collecting its first three volumes!

For years DC has celebrated LGBTQIA+ characters and talent with its annual Pride anthology. Now readers can enjoy the first three hardcovers collected in one handsome box set!

Collecting adventures starring Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Superman (Jon Kent), Batwoman, Apollo, Midnighter, Nubia, Aquaman (Jackson Hyde), Green Lantern (Jo Mullein), Tim Drake, and more, these volumes also include content like an introduction from comics legend Phil Jimenez and a personal story from Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

Collects DC Pride: Love and Justice, DC Pride: The New Generation, and DC Pride: Better Together.

