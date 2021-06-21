DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other

So this week, the biggest news in comic books is that DC Comics prevented the Harley Quinn adult animated TV show from suggesting that Batman went down on Catwoman. The news possessed the late-night chat shows, all comic book and non-comic book discussion on social media, and had raised all sorts of people's eyebrows when they looked into why Batman and Catwoman were trending. But with all the fuss, DC Comics were strangely silent on the issue. Even creators on the Batman and Catwoman comic books were initially reticent in coming forward before the wave left them no choice. Such as Batman: The Detective writer Tom Taylor.

Scott Snyder, writer on Batman, Batman: The Last Night, Batman: Death Metal and more.

Mitch Gerads, longstanding Batman artist under Tom King.

Even current Catwoman writer Ram V eventually responded, when telling people to buy last week's Catwoman comic.

I am hoping that DC Comics and Warners is preferring to roll with the punches over this, see it as the publicity that they literally couldn't buy and maybe, just maybe, finding a way to promote certain titles on the back of it.

Because over the weekend, DC Senior Publicity Manager Clark Bull, celebrating his eighth year at DC Comics tweeted this out about the new Harley Quinn comic book by Tee Franklin and Max Sarin, created as a comic book sequel to the TV animated show that caused all this fuss in the first place.

Confirming the double/triple entendre title in the title, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, eating, banging and killing, taking on the party game "f*ck/marry/kill" and, in the process confirming – as if there was any doubt – that Harley and Ivy "eat" each other, even if Selina is all out of lick luck with Bruce.

But if anyone had any doubt about the nature of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour, writer Tee Franklin, author of the critically acclaimed Bingo Love, has responded to random criticism saying "Awwww someone said the #EatBangKillTour cover is soft porn. I'm so proud. Just wait til you take a peek inside. Heh." With Clark Bull telling her "I've read the first chapter, Tee! August can't come soon enough!". Indeed it can not. Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour will be published on Tuesday, the 14th of September.

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES — THE EAT. BANG. KILL TOUR #1

Story by TEE FRANKLIN

Pencils and inks by MAX SARIN

Cover by MAX SARIN

Variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

1:25 variant cover by DAVI.

Harley and Ivy on the road trip of the century! Following the wedding disaster of the decade, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy end up on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD! But as fun as all that sounds, Ivy still worries over leaving Kite Man at the altar…Luckily, Harley's got the perfect scheme to shake her out of her wedding-day blues!

32 pages, $3.99, (card stock variant, $4.99), available on Sept. 14.