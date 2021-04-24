DC Comics Confirms Identity Of Peacekeeper-01

In the world of Future State, Peacekeeper 01 was the first of The Magistrate's sheriffs, running the anti-mask operations in downtown Gotham. He is also the one who thought he was responsible for killing Bruce Wayne. His identity was never revealed then, with some suggesting he was the missing-from-Future State, Damian Wayne of Ghost-Maker.

But in the June 2021 solicitations for Batman #109, the details read "Mayor Nakano green-lights the Magistrate pilot program for Gotham City as Batman goes toe-to-toe with the augmented and bloodthirsty Peacekeeper-01! It's a brutal battle for the ages, but what secrets does Harley Quinn hold about the man beneath the armor, Sean Mahoney?"

As seen in Infinite Frontier #0.

In the new July 2021 solicitations from DC Comics, with the origins of Peacekeeper 01 played out in the current timeline, we get a better, confirmatory look under that helmet on the cover of Batman #110.

Sean Mahoney, a guard at Arkham Asylum, who discovered the dead body of Bane, killed by Joker gas, raised the alarm, and then went back in again to save Arkham's nurses from a very ugly death.

And also suffering severe injuries as a result of the attack, losing both an arm and a leg. And we see in a preview for the upcoming Batman #108, being lauded by the new Mayor Nakoma.

It looks like Batman #108 may also see Simon Saint of Saint Industries make Mahoney an offer he cannot refuse to become the Peacekeeper-01 as Batman heads towards the world of Future State…