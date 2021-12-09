DC Comics Continues To Taunt Non-Americans With DC Infinite App

At the DC Fandome last year, Jim Lee, DC Comics Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer announced that the DC Universe app. would now be known as DC Universe Infinite, a premium comic book subscription service debuting on the 21st of January, 2021, which it did. And that DC Universe Infinite would also be available worldwide starting in summer 2021. Which it was not.

DC Universe Infinite sees recently released comics arrive six months after their physical versions release in bookstores, along with original graphic novels spanning 80 years of the DC Multiverse, and pre-print access to DC Digital First titles and DC Universe Infinite Originals including the current Harley Quinn The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour. And today they tease with new titles added to the service.

Seven of DC's best books from seasons' past are now free to read on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE! Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful, and since we've no place to go…LET'S READ COMICS FAR AWAY FROM THE SNOOOOW! Look, we never said we were good at writing holiday song lyrics, but you know what we ARE good at over here at DC? Making comics free to read over on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE! And seeing how our fans are all on the nice list this year—and let's face it, we can all use some extra holiday cheer after a year like this one—we've made seven of our merriest holiday titles free with registration through New Year's. So, if you need a quiet escape from your extended family gathering, a distraction from all of the gift shopping you still need to do, or just want to spend some of these long December nights in costume-clad company, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE is your heroic holiday hookup.

These are the seven titles that are now free-to-read with registration: Batman: Noel

DC Rebirth Holiday Special

DC's Very Merry Multiverse

DC Nuclear Winter Special

Swamp Thing Winter Special

Green Lantern: Larfleeze Christmas Special

Harley Quinn Holiday Special And don't forget, with your free registration, you also get access to the DC Community, which is the perfect place to head for a bit more holiday cheer—and passionate fan discussion—after reading our comics. Happy holidays, DC fans!

As long as you are American. The rest of us will have to be satisfied with a lump of coal. Ho ho ho.

DC Universe Infinite is available online at DCUniverseInfinite.com, iOS and Android devices for $7.99 a month or $74.99 a year ($6.25 a month). But still only in the USA. While, Marvel Unlimited continues to be available everywhere…