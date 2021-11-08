DC Comics Continuity Clashed In New Teen Titans #23, Up For Auction

Recently, Bleeding Cool has been looking at DC Comics; attempt to merge the continuity of the Superman & The Authority mini-series with the concirrent continuity of Action Comics – even though initially they were meant to be in very different continuities, one part of 5G, the other part of the new Infinite Frontier continuity. With DC Comics even going so far as to edit previously published artwork to remove grey hair from Superman.

Not the first time Grant Morrison-related comic books have caused similar problems, Batman Inc stretching over the New 52 reboot ten years ago was a prime example.

New Teen Titans #23 from 1982 is an early attempt from DC Comics to try and extablish linewide continuity from differebt titles, but failed miserably. Written by Marv Wolfman, George Pérez, and drawn by Perez and Romeo Tanghal, it was edited by Len Wein and was the first issue in which Perez was listed as a co-plotter alongside Wolfman. It has the first appearance of Adrian Chase, who would become Vigilante, as well as the villain Blackfire.

During the issue, the Teen Titans are rescued by Superman who uses a tractor beam from the Justice League satellite. However, it states that Superman is unable to aid the Titans' rescue mission, since his powers were halved in the then-recent Action Comics #534-541.

The Justice League Satellite is empty because, as it also states, the Justice League are away on a mission taking place in Justice League of America #207. However, Superman – specifically a fully powered Superman – was with the Justice League in that issue. So New Teen Titans #26 has Justice League of America #207 and Action Comics #536 taking place simultaneously, so Superman must be present in two separate missions at the same time under two entirely different sets of conditions. Oh and yes, a CGC 9.6 copy of the continuity clashing New Teen Titans #26 is up for auction from Heritage Auctions right now… and going under the hammer later today.

New Teen Titans #23 (DC Comics, 1982) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. First appearances of Blackfire and Vigilante. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 10/21: 65 in 9.6, 129 higher.