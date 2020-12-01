Incorporating Batman Incorporated Into Batman #104

Once upon a time, Batman Incorporated was a concept and a comic book from Grant Morrison, in which Bruce Wayne took the Batman franchise global, with international representatives of Batman operating in cities across the world, against a new organisation, Leviathan.

Only problem is that the Batman Inc comic book series straddled the New 52 reboot in 2011. Which saw it rewritten and redrawn halfway through in a wasted attempt to reflect the changing DC Comics continuity, as Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain were was stripped of ever being Robin or Batgirl. The series was restarted for a while incorporating some of the changes, but also referring to events such as Grant Morrison's JLA story New World Order and Metamorpho's tenure in the Justice League as a part of the Justice League International, events that had been retconned away. Then-Batman editor Mike Marts said "You know, my belief is, readers who pick up the new series will be able to move into it and won't feel weighed down by past continuity. It will be a good chance to pick up a new book and to read new continuity. And people who have been reading everything over the past few years will also be satisfied and see that elements of what Grant had set up previously will be incorporated, so to speak, into the new title."

But it didn't work like that, Batman Incorporated was buried, the international Batmen were dropped from the comics, recently Bruce Wayne lost the fortune that once funded the organisation, if he had even done in the first place.

But now? A recognition that Batman Incorporated was a thing. That it is back in this timeline. And that, presumably, all the other Batmen are still out there and are just waiting to be triggered…

Unless Ghost-Maker got to them all first of course. And Stephanie and Cassandra are both back in the bat…

BATMAN #104

DC COMICS

OCT207057

Ghost-Maker is living up to his spectral name as Batman scours Gotham City for any trace of him…but this deadly new vigilante is going to prove a bloody point to the Dark Knight by murdering both Clownhunter and Harley Quinn. That is, unless they kill each other first!In Shops: Dec 01, 2020 SRP: $3.99